Using structured data to find and research target companies for a buy-and-build strategy

A Dutch private equity firm was looking for target companies to acquire as part of their buy-and-build strategy to create a leading European technology company. The target companies should have an active SME client base outside the adult and entertainment industry.

The solution

By using our search graph in combination with our company engine, the firm found over 100 M&A targets. They analyzed the client space by tagging and grouping the different industries per M&A target. Finally, they conducted a private KYC crawl on the list of clients provided by the target company and compared the results to the Dataprovider.com data to uncover hidden customers.