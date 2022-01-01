Consultancy
Using structured data to get an overview of the hosting market
The challenge
A global consultancy agency wanted to understand the web hosting market by website volume and the positioning of its major players over the last five years. Additionally, they wanted to know which email marketing platforms were being used in the hosting market.
The solution
At Dataprovider.com, we have captured eight years of internet history. Within our index, we added hosting and technology usage to hostnames. We created this solution within minutes by selecting all variables and exporting that query with over 36 months of data.
The result
A hosting market matrix with technology usage and penetration.
Try us for free
Whether you're working on a one-off project or in need of periodic insights, the answer to your question lies in our structured internet data.