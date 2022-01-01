Using structured data to improve customer insights

The challenge Due to regulations and customer demand, companies need to have a clear and well-documented view on customers, suppliers and potential clients. The most up-to-date data source of company information to share- and stakeholders? A company's website.

The solution Multiple clients use our KYC solution to create their own search engine by uploading company details of their clients, prospects, suppliers and stakeholders. Our KYC solution independently indexes their websites and matches companies and websites.