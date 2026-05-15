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Recipes

Browse through 10 Geographical Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Geographical (10)

  • Baidu Maps

    Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.

    2.2M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU

  • Mapbox

    Mapbox powers navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere.

    69.7K records

  • Apple Maps

    Apple Maps is a web mapping service developed by Apple Inc. It is the default map system of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

    38K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • OpenStreetMap

    OpenStreetMap is a collaborative project to create a free editable geographic database of the world.

    105.3K records

  • TomTom

    TomTom is a leading provider of navigation technology and location-based services.

    370 recordsAMS:TOM2

  • Regiondo

    An all-in-one booking system made for tours, activities, and destinations.

    886 records

  • Google Maps

    Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google, offering satellite imagery, street maps, 360° panoramic views of streets, real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for various modes of transportation.

    22.4M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Google My Business

    Google My Business is a free online tool that allows businesses to manage and enhance their online presence on Google Search and Maps.

    3.1K recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Amap

    Amap is a leading Chinese mapping and navigation service providing real-time traffic updates and comprehensive route planning.

    12.5K recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Naver Maps

    Naver Map is a comprehensive navigation service offering real-time traffic updates, transit routes, and location searches across South Korea for driving, walking, and public transportation.

    21.3K recordsKRX:35420