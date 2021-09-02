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Recipe details

Cloudflare CDN

Cloudflare CDN

44.7M recordsNYSE:NET

Key facts about Cloudflare CDN

Records
44667597 records
Websites tracked
44667597 websites use Cloudflare CDN
Stock ticker
NYSE:NET
Industries
Asset management, Hosting
Categories
Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
Published
Last updated
Provider
Dataprovider.com

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.

About this recipe

Cloudflare is a popular content delivery network and security platform that offers services to enhance the performance, security, and availability of websites and applications. It operates a vast network of servers across multiple data centers worldwide, allowing content to be delivered from the closest server to the end-users. CloudFlare offers features such as caching, DDoS protection, SSL/TLS encryption, and firewall security to improve website performance and protect against cyber attacks.

Use cases

  • Track the number of installments
  • Create a lead list with websites
  • Create a data set for marketing research

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