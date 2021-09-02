Recipe details
Cloudflare CDN
Key facts about Cloudflare CDN
- Records
- 44667597 records
- Websites tracked
- 44667597 websites use Cloudflare CDN
- Stock ticker
- NYSE:NET
- Industries
- Asset management, Hosting
- Categories
- Content and distribution, Domains and Hosting
- Published
- Last updated
- Provider
- Dataprovider.com
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc. is an American web infrastructure and website security company that provides content delivery network and DDoS mitigation services. Cloudflare's services sit between a website's visitor and the Cloudflare customer's hosting provider, acting as a reverse proxy for websites. Cloudflare's headquarters are in San Francisco.
About this recipe
Cloudflare is a popular content delivery network and security platform that offers services to enhance the performance, security, and availability of websites and applications. It operates a vast network of servers across multiple data centers worldwide, allowing content to be delivered from the closest server to the end-users. CloudFlare offers features such as caching, DDoS protection, SSL/TLS encryption, and firewall security to improve website performance and protect against cyber attacks.
Use cases
- Track the number of installments
- Create a lead list with websites
- Create a data set for marketing research
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