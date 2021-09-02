Cloudflare CDN

About

CloudFlare is a content delivery network. A CDN is a distributed network of servers that provides several advantages for a web site like cached content, high availability and security. Cloudflare optimizes web content delivery by storing duplicates of static content such as CSS, JavaScript and image files on its servers. Web site content is served from the Cloudflare servers located nearest to the visitors, which decreases page load times. If a server in Cloudflare's network is very busy, web traffic is automatically routed to the next server nearest to your visitors.