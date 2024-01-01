About Automattic

Automattic Inc. is an American global distributed company which was founded in August 2005 and is most notable for WordPress.com (a freemium blogging service), as well as its contributions to WordPress (an open source blogging software). The company's name is a play on founder Matt Mullenweg's first name. Automattic raised US$846 million in six funding rounds. The last round of US$288 million was closed in February 2021. A subsequent private stock buyback valued the company at US$7.5 billion. The company had 1,930 employees as of March 2022. Its remote working culture was the topic of a participative journalism project by Scott Berkun, resulting in the 2013 book The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work.

Jetpack is a powerful WordPress plugin developed by Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com. It offers a suite of features designed to enhance and secure WordPress websites. Jetpack provides a range of functionalities including website performance optimization, security features, traffic analytics, and social media integration. It offers features like automated backups, downtime monitoring, spam protection, and image optimization. Jetpack also includes tools for site customization, SEO optimization, and marketing automation. With Jetpack, users can streamline website management, improve site performance, and enhance the overall security and functionality of their WordPress websites. It is a versatile plugin that caters to the needs of various WordPress users, from bloggers to small businesses and large enterprises.