About Automattic

Automattic Inc. is an American global distributed company which was founded in August 2005 and is most notable for WordPress.com (a freemium blogging service), as well as its contributions to WordPress (an open source blogging software). The company's name is a play on founder Matt Mullenweg's first name. Automattic raised US$846 million in six funding rounds. The last round of US$288 million was closed in February 2021. A subsequent private stock buyback valued the company at US$7.5 billion. The company had 1,930 employees as of March 2022. Its remote working culture was the topic of a participative journalism project by Scott Berkun, resulting in the 2013 book The Year Without Pants: WordPress.com and the Future of Work.

About this recipe

WordPress.com, operated by Automattic, is a prominent web-hosting platform that offers fully managed hosting services for websites utilizing the popular open-source WordPress content management system. Founded to provide users with an accessible, secure, and scalable solution for website creation, WordPress.com enables individuals, small businesses, and enterprises to build, manage, and publish websites without requiring advanced technical expertise. The platform includes a wide array of customizable themes, plugins, built-in analytics, SEO tools, and e-commerce capabilities. With a robust global infrastructure, dedicated customer support, and comprehensive maintenance services, WordPress.com currently hosts millions of websites worldwide, serving as one of the largest and most reliable hosting providers on the web.