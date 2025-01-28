Eelco Blaauw started at Dataprovider.com as an intern, gaining experience across various projects and teams before successfully completing his graduation project and securing a full-time position. Over the years, he has worked on backend and frontend development, data analysis, and content creation—building a deep understanding of the internet's infrastructure. Since early 2024, he has been leading the technology detection efforts, uncovering the web's hidden layers and tracking emerging technologies. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for the latest developments, Eelco is always exploring, analyzing, and sharing insights with the team.

