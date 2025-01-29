The CMS market faces uncertainty: the complicated case of WordPress

What is a Content Management System (CMS)?

A Content Management System (CMS) is a software solution designed to streamline the creation and management of digital content. From personal blogs to large-scale e-commerce platforms, CMSs provide the infrastructure needed to publish and maintain online content efficiently.

With over 100 different CMS platforms detected across 50+ million websites, the market is highly diverse, each solution catering to distinct business needs, technical preferences, and monetization strategies. The evolution of CMS technology has been driven by the demand for more flexible, scalable, and user-friendly solutions. Businesses increasingly prioritize low-code or no-code approaches, security, and integrations with emerging technologies such as AI-driven content automation. As competition in the digital space intensifies, understanding the landscape of CMS offerings is crucial for businesses looking to optimize their content strategy.

Figure 1 shows the most widely used CMSs across the internet. Choosing the right one for your specific needs ensures a strong foundation for managing your content effectively.

Figure 1: The top 10 most popular CMSs in 2025.

Despite the multitude of options, a few key platforms dominate usage across the web. As shown in Figure 1, Wix (9.6%) and Squarespace (8.0%) are among the most popular choices for users seeking all-in-one, hosted website builders. E-commerce-focused platforms such as Shopify (4.5%) and GoDaddy Website Builder (4.8%) also hold significant market share, catering specifically to businesses looking for ready-to-use solutions that simplify website management. Traditional CMS platforms like Joomla (1.4%) and Blogger (1.0%) remain in use but have seen a decline in popularity as newer, more user-friendly solutions gain traction. However, despite the growing competition, WordPress continues to dominate the market, powering nearly 60% of all CMS-based websites. Far surpassing any other platform, this dominance has firmly established WordPress as the industry leader.

The rise (and reign) of WordPress in the CMS landscape

For years, the market leader in CMS solutions has remained unchallenged: WordPress. Originally developed as an open-source blogging platform, WordPress has evolved into a versatile system supporting a wide range of use cases, including forums, learning management systems (LMS), and e-commerce.

As an open-source platform, anyone can contribute to its code, extend its functionality with plugins, or design themes to customize its look and feel. Best of all, it's completely free to use. This has led to a digital ecosystem where countless businesses thrive by offering WordPress-related services, from hosting to theme and plugin development.

No other CMS comes close to matching WordPress in terms of community size, functionality, and years of development. The numbers speak for themselves. Figure 2 illustrates WordPress’s continuous growth over the past few years.

Figure 2: Growth percentage of WordPress since 2021.

For an even deeper dive into WordPress’s dominance, take a look at our previous article with a detailed breakdown of the WordPress versions on the web.

WordPress.org vs. WordPress.com: what’s the difference?

One thing not covered in the previous article is the difference between WordPress.org and WordPress.com, two separate entities that often cause confusion.

WordPress.org (Self-Hosted WordPress)

WordPress.org is the home of the WordPress CMS, where the open-source community lives. Here, users can find themes, plugins, and documentation to customize and expand WordPress. This version is self-hosted, meaning users need to install it on their own web server. It is maintained by the WordPress Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Matt Mullenweg, the creator of WordPress.

WordPress.com (Managed WordPress Hosting)

WordPress.com, on the other hand, is a managed hosting service that simplifies website creation. As the internet and WordPress gained popularity, more individuals and businesses wanted their own websites, but not everyone had the technical knowledge or time to coordinate hosting, security, and updates. WordPress.com (and managed hosting providers in general) emerged to solve this problem by offering a fully managed experience where users don’t have to worry about servers, security, or maintenance. WordPress.com is owned by Automattic, a privately held company founded and led by Matt Mullenweg.

So, in short:

WordPress.org (Self-Hosted WordPress): You install, customize, and manage everything yourself.

You install, customize, and manage everything yourself. WordPress.com (Managed WordPress Hosting): Hosting, security, and updates are fully handled for you.

Figure 3: Market share of managed WordPress hosting providers

The power struggle that could lead to a new CMS

Recent events have sparked controversy around Matt Mullenweg and, by extension, Automattic. As the leader of the WordPress open-source project, Mullenweg plays a central role in shaping its future. Automattic, his company, actively contributes to WordPress’s development to ensure its longevity—but, of course, also has a strong business interest in growing its market share in the managed WordPress hosting scene.

One of the most significant disputes involves a major WordPress hosting provider, WP Engine, and Automattic. The two companies are now locked in legal battles over trademark issues, with Automattic demanding 8% of WP Engine’s revenue. In a blog post, Mullenweg also criticized WP Engine for not contributing to WordPress’s open-source development.

In a controversial move, WordPress.org blocked update requests from sites hosted by WP Engine in September 2024. When a WordPress site—whether managed or self-hosted—checks for plugin updates, it has to contact WordPress.org servers to fetch the latest versions. Blocking this access effectively prevented WP Engine customers from updating their plugins, leading to security risks and operational issues for affected websites. Access to updates has since been restored for WP Engine and its customers.

As a result, after years of steady growth, WP Engine experienced a notable decline. This is clearly illustrated in the figure down below.

Figure 4: Changes in WP Engine’s growth before and after the dispute. The yellow line indicates when the dispute started.

This dispute has raised concerns within the open-source community. Among them, Joost de Valk, creator of the widely used Yoast SEO plugin, has publicly voiced his concerns. In a blog post, he called for a leadership change, arguing that no single individual should have full control over the future of an open-source ecosystem.

Mullenweg responded in a follow-up post, suggesting that those dissatisfied with WordPress leadership could create their own alternative, going so far as to propose the name “JKPress.”

WordPress’s overwhelming market share raises important questions about the future of the CMS landscape. With nearly 60% of CMS-based websites relying on WordPress, does its dominance stifle innovation, or does it provide a stable foundation for the web? As businesses continue to demand more specialized and user-friendly solutions, will WordPress adapt to meet these needs, or will emerging platforms carve out new market segments? The rapid rise of platforms like Shopify in e-commerce and the growing popularity of no-code website builders such as Squarespace and Wix suggest a shift in how users approach content management. While the market is currently dominated by a few key players, history has shown that even the most established platforms can be disrupted. Could a new, lightweight CMS gain traction and challenge the status quo? Perhaps we’ll even see something like “JKPress”, rising unexpectedly from the sidelines to become the next big contender.