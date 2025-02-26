Web3 in the real world: from decentralized tech to global impact

The evolution of the web

Web3 is among the newest tech lingo, alongside LLM, NFT, crypto-anything, and comparable developments. But before exploring Web3, it is essential to understand its predecessors: Web1 and Web2. The first iteration of the internet, Web1, was characterized by static content and a lack of interactivity. Websites served as digital brochures, where information was provided solely by the website owner, and users could only consume content without contributing or engaging with others.

Web2 introduced a paradigm shift by enabling user-generated content and promoting interactivity. This era brought the rise of social media, blogs, and collaborative platforms, allowing users to create, share, and interact with content dynamically. The widespread adoption of Web2 technologies transformed the internet into an interactive and socially connected space we know and love today.

Now, the internet is undergoing another transformation with the emergence of Web3. This next phase of the web is built on decentralized technologies, aiming to redefine digital ownership, enhance privacy, and reduce reliance on centralized authorities. Web3 is, in part, a response to the ‘walled garden’ ecosystems created by platforms like Facebook, Apple, or YouTube, where user data is harvested, privacy is compromised, and control over personal content is limited. The goal of Web3 is to return power to internet users, and to diminish the dominance of Big Tech.

This shift is made possible by blockchain and related technologies, including cryptocurrencies, decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, tokens, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). As a result, Web3 is often referred to as “the blockchain edition of the internet.”

A new field emerges

We were approached by a university researcher from TU Delft, interested in measuring the adoption of Web3 technologies across the web. Our technology detection team took up the challenge, conducting intensive research to develop a new classification field: Web3 Technologies. To accurately identify and track these emerging technologies, we overhauled our detection algorithms, significantly enhancing our insights into the internet's evolving technological landscape. Our enhanced methodology now probes deeper into website code by extending analysis to externally loaded JavaScript files—a crucial adjustment, as Web3 functionalities are often deployed via external scripts rather than being directly embedded in the page.

Among the detected Web3 technologies, some stand out due to their widespread adoption and impact on the ecosystem:

Web3.js (26.4%) – One of the most widely used JavaScript libraries for interacting with Ethereum-based blockchain networks, allowing developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) efficiently.

– One of the most widely used JavaScript libraries for interacting with Ethereum-based blockchain networks, allowing developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) efficiently. Ethers (19.4%) – Another popular JavaScript library for Ethereum, known for its simplicity and security, making it a favorite among developers working with smart contracts.

– Another popular JavaScript library for Ethereum, known for its simplicity and security, making it a favorite among developers working with smart contracts. EthereumJS (18.4%) – A collection of JavaScript libraries designed to facilitate Ethereum-based blockchain development, supporting everything from transactions to cryptographic functions.

– A collection of JavaScript libraries designed to facilitate Ethereum-based blockchain development, supporting everything from transactions to cryptographic functions. OpenSea (7.3%) – The leading NFT marketplace, allowing users to trade digital assets on the blockchain.

– The leading NFT marketplace, allowing users to trade digital assets on the blockchain. WalletConnect (4.7%) – A protocol that enables secure connections between dApps and cryptocurrency wallets, allowing users to interact with decentralized platforms seamlessly.

Web3 in Figures

The big question is, how much of the promises, ideals, and functionality of Web3 have been embraced by the masses? Out of the 166 million active websites we currently detect, only about 80,000 (~ 0.05%) have implemented one or more Web3 technologies, reflecting a very modest overall adoption rate. When broken down by country, Figure 2 illustrates that the United States leads far ahead with an adoption rate of 57.8%, while China (3rd) stands at 3.7%, the Netherlands (5th) at 2%, and Japan (11th) at 1.2%.

Let’s dive deeper into the numbers and take a look at the growth of the field over time. Figure 3 shows that since March 2024, the detection of Web3 technologies has been steadily increasing. Notably, during July and August 2024—when our updated technology detection methodology was implemented—the total count jumped from 37,435 in July to 65,528 in August, peaking at 79,076 in September. Following this surge, the numbers remain relatively high, with a gradual rise continuing through January 2025.

In extension of the adoption of Web3 technologies as a whole, Bitcoin as an online payment method has experienced remarkable growth. Figure 4 shows that the number of websites accepting Bitcoin increased from 203,469 in February 2021, to 270,990 in January 2025—an overall growth of approximately 33%. Notably, early 2023 marked a significant surge, with the total peaking at 283,411 in January 2023, representing nearly a 10% increase compared to the end of 2022. This robust adoption is largely driven by the integration of cryptocurrency payment solutions via payment service providers, which inherently support digital currencies without requiring specific Web3 technologies like Web3.js or Ethers.

Real-world impact on Web3

One of the most well-known aspects of Web3 is undoubtedly cryptocurrency, having unleashed a whole new market and redefined the concept of digital assets. Ever since its inception, it has taken the internet by storm and sparked debate among experts, policymakers, and everyday users alike. From being dismissed as a speculative bubble to being hailed as the future of finance, cryptocurrency remains a focal point of Web3 adoption.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election further amplified its relevance. Since Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States last November, the cryptocurrency market has witnessed a surge in interest and investment. Trump’s vocal support for digital assets, combined with promises to create a more crypto-friendly regulatory environment, has fueled a bullish trend in the industry, as shown by CoinMarketCap data beginning November 6, 2024.

Going against the decentralized spirit of Web3, centralized exchange platforms for cryptocurrencies started to emerge. A few exchanges, shown in Figure 5, highlight this growth.

Figure 5: Increased traffic to exchange platforms after the 2024 US elections

Despite this momentum, Web3 still faces significant challenges, including regulatory uncertainty, scalability issues, and skepticism from traditional financial institutions. Governments worldwide are debating how to regulate cryptocurrencies without stifling innovation, while companies continue to explore new use cases for blockchain technology.

The post-election surge in cryptocurrency adoption underscores a larger shift: Web3 is no longer a niche concept, but a transformative force shaping the future of the internet and global economies.