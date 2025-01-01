About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (Google). provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services.

About this recipe

Google Merchant Center was launched by Google to help businesses manage how their product information appears across Google properties, especially in Shopping ads and listings. It enables merchants to upload and maintain product data feeds, monitor performance, and ensure compliance with Google’s advertising and listing policies. Over time, it has expanded with powerful analytics, automation tools, and integrations with Google Ads and e-commerce platforms.