Christian Branbergen

“I want to show companies how to use the world’s biggest structured search engine.”

Christian Branbergen, Co-founder at Dataprovider.com
Christian Branbergen
Co-founder
2009

Enthusiastic and tech-savvy entrepreneur with a passion for software development, Christian Branbergen founded Inobé Software in 2005 right after his graduation. Driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, he developed a software that helped people lose weight and later built a crawler for companies to optimize their websites to rank higher in search engines. More than ten years ago, his incessant enthusiasm nudged him to build a crawler that indexes and structures the world wide web: Dataprovider.com.

