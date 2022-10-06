Enthusiastic and tech-savvy entrepreneur with a passion for software development, Christian Branbergen founded Inobé Software in 2005 right after his graduation. Driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, he developed a software that helped people lose weight and later built a crawler for companies to optimize their websites to rank higher in search engines. More than ten years ago, his incessant enthusiasm nudged him to build a crawler that indexes and structures the world wide web: Dataprovider.com.

