Youtube
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.
Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.
Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.
Provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles.
Autodesk provides comprehensive design and make software solutions, including AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya, and 3ds Max, serving industries from architecture to entertainment.
Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.
Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your website or blog. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection.
Microsoft Silverlight is a deprecated application framework designed for writing and running rich web applications, similar to Adobe's own runtime, Adobe Flash.
ElevenLabs provides advanced AI voice synthesis tools for creating lifelike, multilingual speech in various applications.