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Recipes

Browse through 10 Multimedia Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Multimedia (10)

  • Youtube

    YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

    7.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Webex by Cisco

    Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.

    51.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • JW Player

    Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.

    38.8K records

  • Jitsi Meet

    Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.

    14.3K records

  • Taboola

    Provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles.

    55.1K recordsNASDAQ:TBLA

  • Autodesk

    Autodesk provides comprehensive design and make software solutions, including AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya, and 3ds Max, serving industries from architecture to entertainment.

    17.8K recordsNASDAQ:ADSK

  • Brightcove

    Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.

    7.9K recordsNASDAQ:BCOV

  • Vimeo

    Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your website or blog. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection.

    1.3M recordsNASDAQ:VMEO

  • Microsoft Silverlight

    Microsoft Silverlight is a deprecated application framework designed for writing and running rich web applications, similar to Adobe's own runtime, Adobe Flash.

    2.5K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Elevenlabs

    ElevenLabs provides advanced AI voice synthesis tools for creating lifelike, multilingual speech in various applications.

    16.1K records