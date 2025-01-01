About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware. They are the world’s largest domain name registrar and web hosting provider for entrepreneurs around the globe. GoDaddy provides domain name registration products that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress.

About this recipe

Re:amaze is a cloud-based customer support and engagement platform designed to help businesses manage all their customer communications in one place. It integrates various channels—including email, live chat, social media, SMS, and VoIP—into a unified inbox, enabling support teams to respond efficiently to customer inquiries. Re:amaze also offers features like automated messaging, FAQs, chatbots, and workflow automation to streamline customer service operations and enhance customer engagement.