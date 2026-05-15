Tumblr (widget)
Tumblr offers a vibrant online community for sharing blogs, photos, and videos, with a versatile widget for seamless integration of content into external websites, enhancing engagement.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Tumblr offers a vibrant online community for sharing blogs, photos, and videos, with a versatile widget for seamless integration of content into external websites, enhancing engagement.
LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.
Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.
DISQUS is a popular commenting platform that enables seamless integration of dynamic discussion features on websites, fostering engaging online communities and facilitating meaningful interactions.
Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance.
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.
Buffer is a software application designed to manage social networks by providing the means for a user to schedule posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.
Gnuboard is an open-source web-based forum software that allows users to create and manage online discussion boards.
Twitter enables website owners to seamlessly integrate real-time Twitter content into their websites, enhancing user engagement and extending Twitter conversations beyond the platform.
Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.
Facebook is a popular social networking website that allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues.