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Recipes

Browse through 11 Social Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Social (11)

  • Tumblr (widget)

    Tumblr offers a vibrant online community for sharing blogs, photos, and videos, with a versatile widget for seamless integration of content into external websites, enhancing engagement.

    26.9K records

  • LinkedIn

    LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.

    8.3M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Discord

    Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.

    12.5K records

  • DISQUS

    DISQUS is a popular commenting platform that enables seamless integration of dynamic discussion features on websites, fostering engaging online communities and facilitating meaningful interactions.

    34.3K recordsNYSE:ZETA

  • Toutiao

    Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance.

    525 records

  • Trustpilot

    Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.

    12.8M recordsLON:TRUST

  • Buffer

    Buffer is a software application designed to manage social networks by providing the means for a user to schedule posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

    1.9K records

  • Gnuboard

    Gnuboard is an open-source web-based forum software that allows users to create and manage online discussion boards.

    74.2K records

  • Twitter

    Twitter enables website owners to seamlessly integrate real-time Twitter content into their websites, enhancing user engagement and extending Twitter conversations beyond the platform.

    5.4M recordsNYSE:TWTR

  • Facebook Connect

    Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.

    661.5K recordsNASDAQ:META

  • Facebook

    Facebook is a popular social networking website that allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues.

    21.2M recordsNASDAQ:META