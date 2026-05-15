Verisign
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services
Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.
Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.
CloudFloorDNS Enterprise Managed DNS platform provides customers with the power to manage DNS & Domain related tasks in one easy to use secure interface.
Alibaba DNS is a secure, stable, and intelligent DNS service. It helps enterprises and developers convert human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses and routes user requests to required website or application servers.
NS1 is a provider of a managed DNS service for advanced traffic routing, automation & application resiliency.
DNS Made Easy is a privately owned internet service company and is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC. DNS Made Easy provides Domain Name System services, advanced traffic management, business continuity solutions, and email services to commercial and private domain names worldwide.
Oracle Dyn is an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure global business unit that helps companies build and operate a secure, intelligent cloud edge.
Cloudflare DNS is an enterprise-grade authoritative DNS service that offers the fastest response time, unparalleled redundancy and advanced security.
LogicBoxes is a technology and solutions provider primarily for domain registrars, web hosts, and other web service companies.
CloudFlare DNS offers a range of paid plans for businesses and organizations, including Premium plans. These plans provide advanced features and higher levels of performance and security than the free plan.