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Recipes

Browse through 16 DNS Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All DNS (16)

  • Verisign

    Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.

    181.5M recordsNASDAQ:VRSN

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Stackpath

    StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.

    2.6M records

  • Fastly CDN

    Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services

    1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY

  • Akamai CDN

    Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.

    97.1K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • Akamai Edge DNS

    Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.

    161.6K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • CloudFloorDNS Enterprise Anycast DNS

    CloudFloorDNS Enterprise Managed DNS platform provides customers with the power to manage DNS & Domain related tasks in one easy to use secure interface.

    5.7K recordsNASDAQ:EVBG

  • Alibaba DNS

    Alibaba DNS is a secure, stable, and intelligent DNS service. It helps enterprises and developers convert human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses and routes user requests to required website or application servers.

    4.1M recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Azure DNS

    Microsoft Azure DNS is is a hosting service for DNS domains.

    560.9K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • NS1 DNS

    NS1 is a provider of a managed DNS service for advanced traffic routing, automation & application resiliency.

    2.4M records

  • Vercara UltraDNS

    UltraDNS offers DNS and traffic management services.

    716.5K records

  • DNS Made Easy

    DNS Made Easy is a privately owned internet service company and is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC. DNS Made Easy provides Domain Name System services, advanced traffic management, business continuity solutions, and email services to commercial and private domain names worldwide.

    148.7K records

  • Oracle Dyn

    Oracle Dyn is an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure global business unit that helps companies build and operate a secure, intelligent cloud edge.

    4.3K recordsNYSE:ORCL

  • Cloudflare DNS

    Cloudflare DNS is an enterprise-grade authoritative DNS service that offers the fastest response time, unparalleled redundancy and advanced security.

    48.1M recordsNYSE:NET

  • Logicboxes

    LogicBoxes is a technology and solutions provider primarily for domain registrars, web hosts, and other web service companies.

    860 records

  • Cloudflare DNS Premium

    CloudFlare DNS offers a range of paid plans for businesses and organizations, including Premium plans. These plans provide advanced features and higher levels of performance and security than the free plan.

    792.3K recordsNYSE:NET