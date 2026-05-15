Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.
Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.
The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.
Google Ads is an online advertising platform where advertisers bid to display brief advertisements, service offerings, product listings, or videos to web users.
Microsoft Advertising is a service that provides pay per click advertising on the Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo search engines.
Grow your business and increase sales with online advertising solutions that help you find, attract, and engage customers on and off Amazon.
Sogou is a Chinese search engine that was launched in 2004, and is currently the third-largest search engine in China.
The Semrush Site Audit Widget is a lead generation tool for SEO companies. Semrush generates a SEO report and sends it to the potential customer and the SEO company.
Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform and email marketing service for managing mailing lists and creating email marketing campaigns.
Sojern is a travel-focused digital marketing platform to provide advertising solutions.
The Expedia Affiliate Program allows connecting a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.
Google My Business is a free online tool that allows businesses to manage and enhance their online presence on Google Search and Maps.
Google AdSense is a popular advertising platform that helps website owners and content creators monetize their online content through targeted ads.
DoubleClick is a renowned digital advertising platform empowering advertisers and publishers with tools for efficient online ad campaign management.
Displays interactive banner advertisements, generated based on the online browsing preferences and behaviour for each customer.
Rubicon Project, now known as Magnite, is a global advertising technology company that provides a transparent and efficient marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital advertising.
Meta for Business provides tools for businesses to manage pages, run ads, and analyze performance across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.
Google Merchant Center helps merchants manage product listings and ads across Google platforms.