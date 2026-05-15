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Recipes

Browse through 18 Advertising Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Advertising (18)

  • Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

    The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.

    2.9K recordsNASDAQ:BKNG

  • Twitter Ads

    Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.

    65.1K recordsNYSE:TWTR

  • The Trade Desk

    The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.

    175.5K recordsNASDAQ:TTD

  • Google Ads

    Google Ads is an online advertising platform where advertisers bid to display brief advertisements, service offerings, product listings, or videos to web users.

    9.4M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Microsoft Advertising

    Microsoft Advertising is a service that provides pay per click advertising on the Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo search engines.

    357.6K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Amazon Advertising

    Grow your business and increase sales with online advertising solutions that help you find, attract, and engage customers on and off Amazon.

    88.2K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Sogou

    Sogou is a Chinese search engine that was launched in 2004, and is currently the third-largest search engine in China.

    16.1K recordsNASDAQ:SOHU

  • Semrush Site Audit Widget

    The Semrush Site Audit Widget is a lead generation tool for SEO companies. Semrush generates a SEO report and sends it to the potential customer and the SEO company.

    532 recordsNYSE:SEMR

  • Mailchimp

    Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform and email marketing service for managing mailing lists and creating email marketing campaigns.

    962.6K recordsNASDAQ:INTU

  • Sojern

    Sojern is a travel-focused digital marketing platform to provide advertising solutions.

    4.2K records

  • Expedia Affiliate Program

    The Expedia Affiliate Program allows connecting a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.

    2.5K recordsNASDAQ:EXPE

  • Google My Business

    Google My Business is a free online tool that allows businesses to manage and enhance their online presence on Google Search and Maps.

    3.1K recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Google AdSense

    Google AdSense is a popular advertising platform that helps website owners and content creators monetize their online content through targeted ads.

    25.3M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • DoubleClick

    DoubleClick is a renowned digital advertising platform empowering advertisers and publishers with tools for efficient online ad campaign management.

    9.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Criteo

    Displays interactive banner advertisements, generated based on the online browsing preferences and behaviour for each customer.

    502.6K recordsNASDAQ:CRTO

  • Rubicon project

    Rubicon Project, now known as Magnite, is a global advertising technology company that provides a transparent and efficient marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital advertising.

    54.6K recordsNASDAQ:MGNI

  • Meta for Business

    Meta for Business provides tools for businesses to manage pages, run ads, and analyze performance across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

    4.8M recordsNASDAQ:META

  • Google Merchant Center

    Google Merchant Center helps merchants manage product listings and ads across Google platforms.

    535.6K recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL