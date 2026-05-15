Cookiebot
Cookiebot consent management platform (CMP) provides transparency and control over all the cookies and similar tracking on a website.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Cookiebot consent management platform (CMP) provides transparency and control over all the cookies and similar tracking on a website.
Usercentrics Website Consent Management allows you to get GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance for websites and apps.
CookieYes helps websites comply with GDPR Cookie Law by displaying a consent banner and implementing consent-based use of cookies.
Termly Cookie Consent is a consent management tool to comply with regulations such as the GDPR.
Sirdata provides a Cookie Consent Management Platform for businesses who need to comply with privacy regulations.
OneTrust provides a cookie consent tool to comply with the GDPR.
iubenda provides a Cookie Consent tool to comply with GDPR regulations.
Didomi offers a Consent Management Platform (CMP) that can be deployed on websites, mobile applications, internal apps, etc. to comply with GDPR regulations.
CIVIC Cookie Control stops optional cookies from being placed on a user’s device until they give explicit consent.
Cookie-Script helps websites to comply with the European e-privacy directive and GDPR.
CookiePro provides a cookie management platform to ensure compliance with GDPR.
Confirmic provides a Consent Management Platform (CMP) to ensure compliance with GDPR.
CookieHub is a Consent Management Platform (CMP), which can be applied to make web sites GDPR, LGPD and CCPA compliant.
Osano provides a product called Osano Hosted Editio which is a cookie consent management tool to comply with GDPR regulations.
HubSpot provides a cookie consent banner to comply to the GDPR.