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Recipes

Browse through 17 Privacy Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Privacy (17)

  • Cookiebot

    Cookiebot consent management platform (CMP) provides transparency and control over all the cookies and similar tracking on a website.

    419.7K records

  • CookieYes

    CookieYes helps websites comply with GDPR Cookie Law by displaying a consent banner and implementing consent-based use of cookies.

    428.9K records

  • Termly Cookie Consent

    Termly Cookie Consent is a consent management tool to comply with regulations such as the GDPR.

    86K records

  • Sirdata Consent Framework

    Sirdata provides a Cookie Consent Management Platform for businesses who need to comply with privacy regulations.

    8.8K records

  • Didomi Consent Management Platform

    Didomi offers a Consent Management Platform (CMP) that can be deployed on websites, mobile applications, internal apps, etc. to comply with GDPR regulations.

    48K records

  • CIVIC Cookie Control

    CIVIC Cookie Control stops optional cookies from being placed on a user’s device until they give explicit consent.

    9.4K records

  • Cookie Script

    Cookie-Script helps websites to comply with the European e-privacy directive and GDPR.

    81.4K records

  • CookiePro

    CookiePro provides a cookie management platform to ensure compliance with GDPR.

    128.2K records

  • Confirmic

    Confirmic provides a Consent Management Platform (CMP) to ensure compliance with GDPR.

    0 records

  • CookieHub

    CookieHub is a Consent Management Platform (CMP), which can be applied to make web sites GDPR, LGPD and CCPA compliant.

    7.2K records

  • TrustArc

    Trustarc provides a Cookie Consent Manager to ensure global cookie compliance.

    16.4K records

  • Osano Consent Management

    Osano provides a product called Osano Hosted Editio which is a cookie consent management tool to comply with GDPR regulations.

    19.3K records