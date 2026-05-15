United Internet Hosting
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.
Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.
Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.
Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.
Open-Xchange develops and provides web-based communication, collaboration, and office productivity software products for businesses.
Titan is a professional email suite that helps building deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
Amazon Simple Email Service is a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable email service that enables developers to send mail from within any application.
VK WorkMail allows users to create corporate mail for free by deploying up to 5000 mailboxes of unlimited size on the company's domain.
Zoho Mail is a secure, ad-free, enterprise-ready business email suite with Calendar, Tasks, Notes, Bookmarks and Contacts.
Pipedrive Mailgen will allow you to seamlessly connect your sales and email marketing workflow to create personalized email campaigns for your Pipedrive contacts.
MailChannels Outbound Filtering is a cloud-based SMTP relay service which identifies and blocks spammers to ensure reliable email delivery.
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized businesses.
NeverBounce Verify is an email verification solution that enables organizations to verify customer emails directly at the point of entry.
Proton Mail is the world's largest secure email service, developed by CERN and MIT scientists. Proton Mail is open source and protected by Swiss privacy law.
Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform and email marketing service for managing mailing lists and creating email marketing campaigns.
Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages
Cisco Domain Protection helps to protect the ownership of brands by protecting their customers from phishers, spammers, and abusers.
Forward Email offers secure, open-source email forwarding and hosting services for custom domains, emphasizing privacy and transparency.
Emma provides a versatile email marketing platform with features like automation and audience segmentation, empowering organizations to execute effective, personalized campaigns.
MailerLite is platform offering user-friendly tools for creating campaigns, automating workflows, and building websites.
Mailcheap provides dedicated email hosting solutions with unlimited mailboxes and API support, focusing on privacy and scalability.