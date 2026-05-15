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Recipes

Browse through 26 Email Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Email (26)

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Mimecast Email Security

    Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.

    241.4K recordsNASDAQ:MIME

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Alibaba DirectMail

    Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.

    400.4K recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Microsoft 365

    Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.

    18.7M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Constant Contact

    Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.

    135.7K records

  • Cisco Secure Email

    Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.

    72.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • Open-Xchange

    Open-Xchange develops and provides web-based communication, collaboration, and office productivity software products for businesses.

    312K records

  • Titan eMail

    Titan is a professional email suite that helps building deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers.

    974.1K records

  • HubSpot CRM

    HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.

    930.7K recordsNYSE:HUBS

  • Amazon Simple Email Service

    Amazon Simple Email Service is a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable email service that enables developers to send mail from within any application.

    62.3K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • VK WorkMail

    VK WorkMail allows users to create corporate mail for free by deploying up to 5000 mailboxes of unlimited size on the company's domain.

    298.7K recordsLSE:VKCO

  • Zoho Mail

    Zoho Mail is a secure, ad-free, enterprise-ready business email suite with Calendar, Tasks, Notes, Bookmarks and Contacts.

    2.4M records

  • Pipedrive Mailgen

    Pipedrive Mailgen will allow you to seamlessly connect your sales and email marketing workflow to create personalized email campaigns for your Pipedrive contacts.

    1K records

  • MailChannels Outbound Filtering

    MailChannels Outbound Filtering is a cloud-based SMTP relay service which identifies and blocks spammers to ensure reliable email delivery.

    2.1M records

  • ActiveCampaign

    ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized businesses.

    1.1M records

  • NeverBounce Verify

    NeverBounce Verify is an email verification solution that enables organizations to verify customer emails directly at the point of entry.

    224 records

  • Proton Mail

    Proton Mail is the world's largest secure email service, developed by CERN and MIT scientists. Proton Mail is open source and protected by Swiss privacy law.

    615.6K records

  • Mailchimp

    Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform and email marketing service for managing mailing lists and creating email marketing campaigns.

    962.6K recordsNASDAQ:INTU

  • Ontraport

    Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM

    3K records

  • Braze Web SDK

    The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages

    3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE

  • Cisco Domain Protection

    Cisco Domain Protection helps to protect the ownership of brands by protecting their customers from phishers, spammers, and abusers.

    39.5K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • Forward Email

    Forward Email offers secure, open-source email forwarding and hosting services for custom domains, emphasizing privacy and transparency.

    68.7K records

  • Emma

    Emma provides a versatile email marketing platform with features like automation and audience segmentation, empowering organizations to execute effective, personalized campaigns.

    13.1K records

  • MailerLite

    MailerLite is platform offering user-friendly tools for creating campaigns, automating workflows, and building websites.

    394.1K records

  • Mailcheap

    Mailcheap provides dedicated email hosting solutions with unlimited mailboxes and API support, focusing on privacy and scalability.

    11.8K records