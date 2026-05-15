Verisign
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.
CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection
Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.
GMO Registrar is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, Muu Muu Domain and z.com.
Open-Xchange develops and provides web-based communication, collaboration, and office productivity software products for businesses.
Cloudflare Registrar securely registers domain names, transfers existing domains, and effortlessly consolidate and manage all your domain portfolios.
Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers and content teams.
Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.
GoDaddy Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in the world that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Squarespace Registrar is a domain name registrar in that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.
Domains that are vulnerable for phishing or spam. These domains have at least a DNS TXT record set but are missing a SPF, DMARC or DKIM record.
Kinsta is a managed WordPress hosting provider that offers high-performance hosting solutions for websites built on the WordPress platform.
Openprovider offers comprehensive domain registration and internet security solutions, enabling businesses to manage digital identities efficiently and cost-effectively.
Spaceship provides an integrated platform combining domain registration, web hosting, professional email, and web tools to streamline the creation and management of an online presence.
WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database.
Namecheap offers domain registration, web hosting, and a range of online services to support individuals and businesses in establishing and maintaining their online presence.
Afternic is a premier domain marketplace offering a vast selection of domain names and services to facilitate seamless buying and selling experiences.
Dan.com is a Netherlands-based marketplace that simplifies domain trading with transparency and innovative brokerage solutions.
Team Internet (formerly CentralNic) provides digital advertising, domain monetization, and domain registration services through its Online Marketing and Online Presence divisions.
Hover is a domain registrar offering user-friendly domain registration, management, and email services with a focus on privacy and simplicity.
Lovable is an innovative no-code website building platform that enables users to create software products and websites using only a chat interface.