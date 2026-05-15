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Recipes

Browse through 31 Registrars Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Registrars (31)

  • Verisign

    Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.

    181.5M recordsNASDAQ:VRSN

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Google Hosting

    Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.

    14.5M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • OVHCloud Registry

    The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.

    81.4K recordsEPA:OVH

  • CSC Corporate Domains

    CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection

    2M records

  • Strato AG

    Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.

    4.6M recordsETR:UTDI

  • GMO Registrar

    GMO Registrar is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, Muu Muu Domain and z.com.

    10.1M recordsTSE:9449

  • Open-Xchange

    Open-Xchange develops and provides web-based communication, collaboration, and office productivity software products for businesses.

    312K records

  • Cloudflare Registrar

    Cloudflare Registrar securely registers domain names, transfers existing domains, and effortlessly consolidate and manage all your domain portfolios.

    5.3M recordsNYSE:NET

  • Prismic

    Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers and content teams.

    9.9K records

  • Alibaba Domain Registration

    Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.

    4.6M recordsNYSE:BABA

  • GoDaddy Registrar

    GoDaddy Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in the world that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

    88.5M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Register.com

    Register.com is a web hosting and internet domain register company.

    1.5M records

  • Squarespace Registrar

    Squarespace Registrar is a domain name registrar in that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

    5M recordsNYSE:SQSP

  • Tucows Registrar

    Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

    12.3M recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • eNom Registrar

    Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

    3.4M recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • EPAG Registrar

    EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.

    221.9K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • EPAG DNS

    EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.

    18.1K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • Hostinger Registrar

    Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web host.

    10.1M records

  • Hetzner Registrar

    Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.

    924.8K records

  • Security: Phishing and spam

    Domains that are vulnerable for phishing or spam. These domains have at least a DNS TXT record set but are missing a SPF, DMARC or DKIM record.

    14.4M records

  • Kinsta Managed WordPress

    Kinsta is a managed WordPress hosting provider that offers high-performance hosting solutions for websites built on the WordPress platform.

    115.3K records

  • Openprovider

    Openprovider offers comprehensive domain registration and internet security solutions, enabling businesses to manage digital identities efficiently and cost-effectively.

    2.7M records

  • Spaceship

    Spaceship provides an integrated platform combining domain registration, web hosting, professional email, and web tools to streamline the creation and management of an online presence.

    7.6M records

  • WordPress CMS

    WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database.

    45.8M records

  • Namecheap

    Namecheap offers domain registration, web hosting, and a range of online services to support individuals and businesses in establishing and maintaining their online presence.

    25.9M records

  • Afternic

    Afternic is a premier domain marketplace offering a vast selection of domain names and services to facilitate seamless buying and selling experiences.

    5.4M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Dan.com

    Dan.com is a Netherlands-based marketplace that simplifies domain trading with transparency and innovative brokerage solutions.

    400.2K recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Team Internet

    Team Internet (formerly CentralNic) provides digital advertising, domain monetization, and domain registration services through its Online Marketing and Online Presence divisions.

    2M recordsLSE:TIG

  • Hover

    Hover is a domain registrar offering user-friendly domain registration, management, and email services with a focus on privacy and simplicity.

    844.2K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • Lovable

    Lovable is an innovative no-code website building platform that enables users to create software products and websites using only a chat interface.

    829.9K records