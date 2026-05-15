Recipes
Browse through 30 Payments Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
All Payments (30)
Revolut
Revolut is a digital banking platform offering multi-currency accounts, global transfers, and investment options for individuals and businesses.3.6K records
Klarna
Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR
Afterpay
Financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.25.9K recordsNASDAQ:SQ
AdYen Payments
Adyen is the payments platform providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to consumers globally preferred payment methods.68.8K recordsAMS:AdYen
Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.3.9M recordsNYSE:MA
MercadoPago
MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.303.7K recordsNASDAQ:MELI
Rakuten Pay
Rakuten Pay is a digital payment platform enabling secure and convenient payments online and in-store via smartphones.191 recordsTSE:4755
Global Payments
Global Payments provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments.16K recordsNYSE:GSP
Visa
American multinational financial services corporation that facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world.4.4M recordsNYSE:V
American Express
American Express is a issuer of personal, small business, and corporate credit cards. It also provides online payment services.2.9M recordsNYSE:AXP
Western Union
Western Union provides a means of moving money from person to person.54.5K recordsNYSE:WU
Affirm
Allows users to buy goods or services offered by online stores and pay off those purchases in monthly payments.142.9K recordsNASDAQ:AFRM
Braintree
Braintree is part of PayPal and specializes in mobile and web payment systems for e-commerce companies.123.6K recordsNASDAQ:PYPL
PayU
PayU is a leading online payment service provider in India, offering secure and versatile digital payment solutions for businesses.160.7K recordsAEX:PRX
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (₿) is a decentralized digital currency that can be transferred on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network.65.7K recordsBTC
Reown
Reown provides open-source toolkits, AppKit and WalletKit, enabling developers to build seamless and secure onchain user experiences across multiple blockchains.3.5K records
Authorize.Net
Authorize.Net is a leading payment gateway that provides businesses with secure and reliable payment processing solutions.1.1M recordsNYSE:V
Stripe
A financial technology company that creates internet economic infrastructure. Stripe's software is used by businesses of all sizes, from new startups to public companies, to accept payments and manage their businesses online.805.7K records
Venmo
Venmo is an American mobile payment service aimed at friends and family who wish to split bills.386K recordsNASDAQ:PYPL
SquareUp
Square creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement.173.2K recordsNASDAQ:SQ
Dlocal
Payment platform that specializes in enabling cross-border transactions in emerging markets.91.7K recordsNASDAQ:DLO
Rapyd
Rapyd is a global fintech company that provides a platform designed to make it easier for businesses to manage financial operations.253 records
Toast
Toast is a comprehensive POS-solution designed to streamline restaurant operations and enhance customer experiences in the foodservice industry.52.6K records
AliPay
Alipay is a global digital payment platform by Alibaba, offering secure and convenient online payments for a wide range of services, including e-commerce and money transfers.809.2K recordsNYSE:BABA
Naver Pay
Naver Pay is a digital payment platform that enables users to make secure online transactions, manage purchases, and pay bills within Naver’s ecosystem and partner merchants.2.1K recordsKRX:35420
Web3.js
Web3.js is an open-source JavaScript library that simplifies interaction with the Ethereum blockchain for dApp development.13.7K records
Prestashop
PrestaShop is an ecommerce & open source solution powering online stores in the world.128.8K records
OpenSea
OpenSea is the leading marketplace for NFTs, enabling users to create, buy, sell, and auction digital assets across multiple categories and blockchain networks.5.5K records