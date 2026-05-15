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Recipes

Browse through 30 Payments Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Payments (30)

  • PayPal

    PayPal facilitates payments between parties through online transfers.

    6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • Revolut

    Revolut is a digital banking platform offering multi-currency accounts, global transfers, and investment options for individuals and businesses.

    3.6K records

  • Klarna

    Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.

    476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR

  • Afterpay

    Financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.

    25.9K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

  • AdYen Payments

    Adyen is the payments platform providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to consumers globally preferred payment methods.

    68.8K recordsAMS:AdYen

  • Mastercard

    Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.

    3.9M recordsNYSE:MA

  • MercadoPago

    MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.

    303.7K recordsNASDAQ:MELI

  • Rakuten Pay

    Rakuten Pay is a digital payment platform enabling secure and convenient payments online and in-store via smartphones.

    191 recordsTSE:4755

  • Global Payments

    Global Payments provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments.

    16K recordsNYSE:GSP

  • Visa

    American multinational financial services corporation that facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world.

    4.4M recordsNYSE:V

  • American Express

    American Express is a issuer of personal, small business, and corporate credit cards. It also provides online payment services.

    2.9M recordsNYSE:AXP

  • Western Union

    Western Union provides a means of moving money from person to person.

    54.5K recordsNYSE:WU

  • Affirm

    Allows users to buy goods or services offered by online stores and pay off those purchases in monthly payments.

    142.9K recordsNASDAQ:AFRM

  • Fiserv

    Provides payment and financial services technology worldwide

    6.2K recordsNYSE:FISV

  • Braintree

    Braintree is part of PayPal and specializes in mobile and web payment systems for e-commerce companies.

    123.6K recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • PayU

    PayU is a leading online payment service provider in India, offering secure and versatile digital payment solutions for businesses.

    160.7K recordsAEX:PRX

  • Bitcoin

    Bitcoin (₿) is a decentralized digital currency that can be transferred on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network.

    65.7K recordsBTC

  • Reown

    Reown provides open-source toolkits, AppKit and WalletKit, enabling developers to build seamless and secure onchain user experiences across multiple blockchains.

    3.5K records

  • Authorize.Net

    Authorize.Net is a leading payment gateway that provides businesses with secure and reliable payment processing solutions.

    1.1M recordsNYSE:V

  • Stripe

    A financial technology company that creates internet economic infrastructure. Stripe's software is used by businesses of all sizes, from new startups to public companies, to accept payments and manage their businesses online.

    805.7K records

  • Venmo

    Venmo is an American mobile payment service aimed at friends and family who wish to split bills.

    386K recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • SquareUp

    Square creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement.

    173.2K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

  • Dlocal

    Payment platform that specializes in enabling cross-border transactions in emerging markets.

    91.7K recordsNASDAQ:DLO

  • Rapyd

    Rapyd is a global fintech company that provides a platform designed to make it easier for businesses to manage financial operations.

    253 records

  • Toast

    Toast is a comprehensive POS-solution designed to streamline restaurant operations and enhance customer experiences in the foodservice industry.

    52.6K records

  • AliPay

    Alipay is a global digital payment platform by Alibaba, offering secure and convenient online payments for a wide range of services, including e-commerce and money transfers.

    809.2K recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Naver Pay

    Naver Pay is a digital payment platform that enables users to make secure online transactions, manage purchases, and pay bills within Naver’s ecosystem and partner merchants.

    2.1K recordsKRX:35420

  • Web3.js

    Web3.js is an open-source JavaScript library that simplifies interaction with the Ethereum blockchain for dApp development.

    13.7K records

  • Prestashop

    PrestaShop is an ecommerce & open source solution powering online stores in the world.

    128.8K records

  • OpenSea

    OpenSea is the leading marketplace for NFTs, enabling users to create, buy, sell, and auction digital assets across multiple categories and blockchain networks.

    5.5K records