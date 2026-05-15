Proofpoint
Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security.
SpyCloud offers a cybercrime analytics platform that helps businesses prevent identity-based cyberattacks through proactive remediation of compromised credentials and malware-infected devices.
GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.
Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.
KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.
Sophos Group plc is a security software and hardware company. Sophos develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security, email security, mobile security and unified threat management.
Have I Been Pwned allows you to search across multiple data breaches to see if your email address or phone number has been compromised.
Cloudflare Free SSL/TLS is the first internet performance and security company to offer SSL protection free of charge.
Netlify Identity allows you to manage and authenticate users on your site or app, without requiring them to be users of Netlify or any other service.
Widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate and register users in web and mobile applications.
The Okta Identity Engine is a set of customizable building blocks for every access experience: identify, authorize, enroll and issue.
Atlassian Guard is a set of capabilities that gives administrators company-wide visibility, control, and security over their Atlassian cloud products.
An American technology company focused on digital security. ) DigiCert provides the public key infrastructure (PKI) and validation required for issuing digital certificates or TLS/SSL certificates.
Authorize.Net is a leading payment gateway that provides businesses with secure and reliable payment processing solutions.
Auth0 Lock is an embeddable login form recommended for use in single-page web applications.
1Password gives users complete control over passwords and other sensitive business information. 1Password is a password manager, digital vault, form filler and secure digital wallet.
Websites having a Responsible Disclosure Program to manage and address security vulnerabilities discovered in their products or services.
Unsupported PHP versions lack security patches, leaving applications vulnerable to attacks and exploitation due to unpatched issues.
Domains that are vulnerable for phishing or spam. These domains have at least a DNS TXT record set but are missing a SPF, DMARC or DKIM record.
Unsupported NGINX versions lack security patches, leaving applications vulnerable to attacks and exploitation due to unpatched issues.
Securiti offers a range of data privacy and security products to help businesses protect their sensitive data and comply with data privacy regulations.
Sucuri offers a suite of security products to protect websites from various types of online threats like malware, hacking, DDoS attacks and other vulnerabilities.
The Secure Site by GoDaddy.com seal serves as a visual assurance of SSL encryption, enhancing website security and user trust.
Easily provision, manage, and deploy public and private SSL/TLS certificates for use with AWS services and your internal connected resources.
Websites without adequate HTTP Header security policies such as CSP, HSTS, X-frame-options and more.
OpenResty combines Nginx and LuaJIT to offer a high-performance platform for building scalable web applications.
Fastly TLS allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.
GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services.
SiteLock, founded in 2008, specializes in website security, offering services like malware detection, vulnerability scanning, and web application firewalls. In 2021, it became part of Sectigo, enhancing their combined web security offerings.
HackerOne empowers organizations to identify and fix critical vulnerabilities through a collaborative platform that combines ethical hacker expertise with advanced security tools.
Duo Security provides cloud-based MFA and secure access solutions that verify user identities and device health, safeguarding organizations against cyber threats.
AbuseIPDB is a collaborative platform for reporting and identifying malicious IP addresses to enhance internet security.
One.com offers free Wildcard SSL to secure websites and subdomains with encrypted connections.