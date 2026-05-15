Apple Business Manager
Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.
Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.
BigCommerce is a (SaaS) eCommerce solution that allows business owners to set up an online store and sell their products on the web.
Etsy Mini lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code.
MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.
GoDaddy GoCentral is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you build a website, whatever your technical skills.
Coinbase Commerce is a way for businesses to accept digital currency payments.
Apple Pay is a mobile contact payment system and digital wallet service that Apple Inc.
GMO MakeShop offers sophisticated, low-cost online store construction and management ASP service.
Web.com's Websitebuilder offers a straightforward solution for individuals and businesses to build professional websites with customizable templates and easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools.
Global-e is a cross-border e-commerce enablement platform that enables brands and retailers to deliver purchase experiences to customers.
Magento is an ecommerce platform built on open source technology which provides online merchants with a flexible shopping cart system, as well as control over the look, content and functionality of their online store.
Zendesk Sell is a comprehensive sales CRM that boosts team productivity and provides full pipeline visibility through customizable tools and seamless integrations.
WooCommerce is an open-source e-commerce plugin for WordPress and is designed for small to large-sized online merchants.
Mercado Shops is the eCommerce platform offered by Mercado Libre, it allows you to have your own professional online store.
Mollie Components is a set of Javascript APIs that allow you to add the fields needed for credit card holder data to your own checkout.
Mollie is a Dutch payment service provider that processes online payments for companies.
IONOS Website Builder is a website-building platform offered by 1&1 IONOS, a web hosting and cloud services provider.
ePages is a versatile e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage their online stores with ease.
GoDaddy Poynt is a revolutionary open commerce platform empowering merchants with the technology to transform their business.
Big Cartel offers a user-friendly shopping cart system designed to empower artists and creative entrepreneurs in selling their unique products online.
SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.
Strato Sitebuilder provides users with an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface that allows them to create and customize websites.
Webflow Ecommerce seamlessly combines website design and e-commerce capabilities, empowering users to create stunning online stores with full creative control.
Ecwid is an e-commerce platform that streamlines online store setup and management, offering easy integration with websites and online platforms for businesses of all sizes.
Square Online is an e-commerce platform that simplifies online store creation and management, offering secure payment processing and seamless integration with Square's business tools.
Wix eCommerce is a user-friendly online store solution offered by Wix, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and customize their e-commerce websites with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.
Webnode Online Store is an e-commerce solution enabling users to effortlessly create, customize, and manage online stores with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.
Squarespace Commerce is an e-commerce platform offering customizable online store solutions with secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.
Hello Elementor is a WordPress theme optimized for use with the Elementor page builder, providing a flexible foundation for creating visually appealing websites.
WooCommerce is a versatile e-commerce plugin for WordPress, empowering businesses to effortlessly build and customize online stores while offering a multitude of features and integrations.
Jimdo offers a user-friendly shopping cart system that simplifies e-commerce for businesses looking to sell products online.
OpenCart is an open-source e-commerce platform for creating online stores and selling products.
Elegant Themes, founded in 2008, is a prominent WordPress theme and plugin development company committed to providing high-quality design solutions for website creators.
WPBakery is a WordPress website builder plugin that offers a drag-and-drop interface for creating and customizing websites without the need for coding.
Lightspeed is a global provider of point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce solutions with a mission to simplify business operations for retail and hospitality industries.
Vagaro is a software offering scheduling and business management tools, often used by salons, spas, and fitness businesses.
Amazon Associates is an affiliate marketing program that allows individuals and businesses to earn commissions by promoting and selling products from the Amazon marketplace through their websites and content.
Amazon Business provides purchasing solutions that allow registered businesses and their employees to shop for business supplies on Amazon.
Shopify is a subscription-based software that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products.
Takeaway offers the possibility to host the menu of a restaurant not only on Takeaway but also on the restaurants own domain name.
One.com Webshop is a user-friendly e-commerce solution with secure payments, unlimited products, and built-in marketing tools.
Tray is a Brazilian e-commerce platform that offers tools for businesses to create, manage, and grow their online stores, with features like customizable storefronts and payment integration.
PrestaShop is an ecommerce & open source solution powering online stores in the world.
Thuiswinkel Waarborg is a Dutch e-commerce trustmark that certifies online shops for safety, transparency, and consumer protection.
Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers.
Cafe24 is a South Korean-based e-commerce platform offering a wide range of tools and services for businesses to build and manage their online stores and digital presence.