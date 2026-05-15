WIX
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.
Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.
Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.
Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.
Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.
Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites.
Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.
Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.
Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.
Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature service that allows the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device.
Amazon Simple Email Service is a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable email service that enables developers to send mail from within any application.
Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.
Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance.
Cloud CMS provides an API-first headless CMS for scalable, multi-device publishing through SaaS and On-Premise delivery.
Sogou is a Chinese search engine that was launched in 2004, and is currently the third-largest search engine in China.
Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables developers and content teams to create content on any digital channel.
Autodesk provides comprehensive design and make software solutions, including AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya, and 3ds Max, serving industries from architecture to entertainment.
The Semrush Site Audit Widget is a lead generation tool for SEO companies. Semrush generates a SEO report and sends it to the potential customer and the SEO company.
Sanity is a headless CMS platform for structured content that lets teams work together in real-time to build digital experiences across channels
Contentstack is headless CMS technology that simplifies content management across digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT.
Bloomreach Experience Manager, formerly known as Hippo CMS is an open-source, dual licensed, Content Management System.
DatoCMS is a cloud-based headless CMS designed to work with static websites, mobile apps and server-side applications.
Liferay, Inc. is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software.
Mura CMS is a cloud-based, content management platform to build and deploy web and mobile experiences.
DocuSign ensures the security, mobility, reliability, and ease of use you need to digitally transform your business.
Font Awesome is the Internet's icon library and toolkit, used by millions of designers, developers, and content creators.
Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.
Hugo is an open-source static site generator known for its speed and efficiency in simplifying website creation and content management.
Jekyll is a static site generator that transforms plain text files into fully functional, fast-loading websites, simplifying web development and improving site performance.
Gnuboard is an open-source web-based forum software that allows users to create and manage online discussion boards.
Hello Elementor is a WordPress theme optimized for use with the Elementor page builder, providing a flexible foundation for creating visually appealing websites.
Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.
Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your website or blog. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection.
Canva is an Australian-based online design platform offering user-friendly tools and templates for creating diverse visual content.
ElevenLabs provides advanced AI voice synthesis tools for creating lifelike, multilingual speech in various applications.
Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.