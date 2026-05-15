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Recipes

Browse through 43 Publishing Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Publishing (43)

  • WIX

    WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.

    8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Atlassian Statuspage

    Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.

    8.6K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM

  • Youtube

    YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

    7.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Matterport Cloud

    Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.

    15.5K recordsNASDAQ:MTTR

  • Spotify Embedded Player

    Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.

    79.8K recordsNYSE:SPOT

  • Sohu

    Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.

    41.7K recordsNASDAQ:SOHU

  • Baidu Maps

    Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.

    2.2M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU

  • Discord

    Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.

    12.5K records

  • Mapbox

    Mapbox powers navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere.

    69.7K records

  • Strikingly

    Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites.

    37K records

  • Webex by Cisco

    Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.

    51.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • JW Player

    Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.

    38.8K records

  • Jitsi Meet

    Jitsi Meet is an OpenSource application that uses Jitsi Videobridge to provide high quality, scalable video conferences.

    14.3K records

  • Adobe Sign

    Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature service that allows the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device.

    5K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • Amazon Simple Email Service

    Amazon Simple Email Service is a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable email service that enables developers to send mail from within any application.

    62.3K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Tencent QQ

    Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.

    1.1M recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY

  • Toutiao

    Toutiao is a Chinese news and information content platform and a core product of the China-based company ByteDance.

    525 records

  • Cloud CMS

    Cloud CMS provides an API-first headless CMS for scalable, multi-device publishing through SaaS and On-Premise delivery.

    16 records

  • Sogou

    Sogou is a Chinese search engine that was launched in 2004, and is currently the third-largest search engine in China.

    16.1K recordsNASDAQ:SOHU

  • Umbraco CMS

    Umbraco is an open-source ASP.NET Core CMS.

    4.7K records

  • Storyblok CMS

    Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables developers and content teams to create content on any digital channel.

    10.1K records

  • Autodesk

    Autodesk provides comprehensive design and make software solutions, including AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya, and 3ds Max, serving industries from architecture to entertainment.

    17.8K recordsNASDAQ:ADSK

  • Semrush Site Audit Widget

    The Semrush Site Audit Widget is a lead generation tool for SEO companies. Semrush generates a SEO report and sends it to the potential customer and the SEO company.

    532 recordsNYSE:SEMR

  • Sanity

    Sanity is a headless CMS platform for structured content that lets teams work together in real-time to build digital experiences across channels

    39.2K records

  • Contentstack

    Contentstack is headless CMS technology that simplifies content management across digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT.

    1.7K records

  • Bloomreach CMS

    Bloomreach Experience Manager, formerly known as Hippo CMS is an open-source, dual licensed, Content Management System.

    319 records

  • Craft CMS

    Craft is a CMS for creating custom digital experiences on the web.

    30.8K records

  • DatoCMS

    DatoCMS is a cloud-based headless CMS designed to work with static websites, mobile apps and server-side applications.

    4.1K records

  • Hygraph CMS

    Hygraph is a GraphQL-Native Content Management Platform.

    739 records

  • Liferay CMS

    Liferay, Inc. is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software.

    4.9K records

  • Mura CMS

    Mura CMS is a cloud-based, content management platform to build and deploy web and mobile experiences.

    632 records

  • DocuSign

    DocuSign ensures the security, mobility, reliability, and ease of use you need to digitally transform your business.

    59.3K recordsNASDAQ:DOCU

  • Font Awesome

    Font Awesome is the Internet's icon library and toolkit, used by millions of designers, developers, and content creators.

    2.4M records

  • Brightcove

    Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.

    7.9K recordsNASDAQ:BCOV

  • Hugo

    Hugo is an open-source static site generator known for its speed and efficiency in simplifying website creation and content management.

    80.9K records

  • Jekyll

    Jekyll is a static site generator that transforms plain text files into fully functional, fast-loading websites, simplifying web development and improving site performance.

    57.1K records

  • Gnuboard

    Gnuboard is an open-source web-based forum software that allows users to create and manage online discussion boards.

    74.2K records

  • Hello Elementor

    Hello Elementor is a WordPress theme optimized for use with the Elementor page builder, providing a flexible foundation for creating visually appealing websites.

    9M records

  • Yandex Maps

    Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.

    278.2K recordsNASDAQ:YNDX

  • Vimeo

    Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your website or blog. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection.

    1.3M recordsNASDAQ:VMEO

  • Canva

    Canva is an Australian-based online design platform offering user-friendly tools and templates for creating diverse visual content.

    491.1K records

  • Elevenlabs

    ElevenLabs provides advanced AI voice synthesis tools for creating lifelike, multilingual speech in various applications.

    16.1K records

  • Replit

    Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.

    370.1K records