Recipes
Browse through 56 E-commerce Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
All E-commerce (56)
Klarna
Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR
Apple Business Manager
Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.539.6K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL
Tripadvisor Widget
Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.45.7K recordsNASDAQ:TRIP
Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.2.9K recordsNASDAQ:BKNG
Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.5.7K recordsNYSE:CRM
Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.3.9M recordsNYSE:MA
BigCommerce
BigCommerce is a (SaaS) eCommerce solution that allows business owners to set up an online store and sell their products on the web.32.7K recordsNASDAQ:BIGC
Etsy Mini
Etsy Mini lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code.12.8K recordsNASDAQ:ETSY
GoDaddy GoCentral
GoDaddy GoCentral is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you build a website, whatever your technical skills.168.8K recordsNYSE:GDDY
Visa
American multinational financial services corporation that facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world.4.4M recordsNYSE:V
American Express
American Express is a issuer of personal, small business, and corporate credit cards. It also provides online payment services.2.9M recordsNYSE:AXP
Apple Pay
Apple Pay is a mobile contact payment system and digital wallet service that Apple Inc.3.7M recordsNASDAQ:AAPL
Western Union
Western Union provides a means of moving money from person to person.54.5K recordsNYSE:WU
GMO .Shop
The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry and was established with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce.4.7M recordsTSE:9449
GMO MakeShop
GMO MakeShop offers sophisticated, low-cost online store construction and management ASP service.11.4K recordsTSE:9449
Websitebuilder
Web.com's Websitebuilder offers a straightforward solution for individuals and businesses to build professional websites with customizable templates and easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools.105K records
Global-e Online
Global-e is a cross-border e-commerce enablement platform that enables brands and retailers to deliver purchase experiences to customers.1.4K recordsNASDAQ:GLBE
MercadoShops
Mercado Shops is the eCommerce platform offered by Mercado Libre, it allows you to have your own professional online store.129 recordsNASDAQ:MELI
Trustpilot
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.12.8M recordsLON:TRUST
Braze Web SDK
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE
ePages
ePages is a versatile e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage their online stores with ease.28.3K records
Big Cartel
Big Cartel offers a user-friendly shopping cart system designed to empower artists and creative entrepreneurs in selling their unique products online.26.4K records
Sendcloud
SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.4.4K records
Strato Sitebuilder
Strato Sitebuilder provides users with an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface that allows them to create and customize websites.143.3K recordsETR:UTDI
Webflow Ecommerce
Webflow Ecommerce seamlessly combines website design and e-commerce capabilities, empowering users to create stunning online stores with full creative control.58.6K records
Ecwid
Ecwid is an e-commerce platform that streamlines online store setup and management, offering easy integration with websites and online platforms for businesses of all sizes.815.4K recordsTSE:LSPD
Square Online
Square Online is an e-commerce platform that simplifies online store creation and management, offering secure payment processing and seamless integration with Square's business tools.153K recordsNASDAQ:SQ
WIX eCommerce
Wix eCommerce is a user-friendly online store solution offered by Wix, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and customize their e-commerce websites with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.4.7M recordsNASDAQ:WIX
Webnode Online Store
Webnode Online Store is an e-commerce solution enabling users to effortlessly create, customize, and manage online stores with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.100.5K records
Squarespace Commerce
Squarespace Commerce is an e-commerce platform offering customizable online store solutions with secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.6.2M recordsNYSE:SQSP
Hello Elementor
Hello Elementor is a WordPress theme optimized for use with the Elementor page builder, providing a flexible foundation for creating visually appealing websites.9M records
Contact Form 7
Contact Form 7 is a versatile WordPress plugin for creating and managing customizable contact forms.9.9M records
Divi (WordPress themes)
Divi is a versatile and user-friendly WordPress theme renowned for its drag-and-drop builder, enabling effortless website design and customization.1.8M records
WooCommerce (WordPress plugin)
WooCommerce is a versatile e-commerce plugin for WordPress, empowering businesses to effortlessly build and customize online stores while offering a multitude of features and integrations.34.4M records
Jimdo
Jimdo offers a user-friendly shopping cart system that simplifies e-commerce for businesses looking to sell products online.212.9K records
OpenCart
OpenCart is an open-source e-commerce platform for creating online stores and selling products.111K records
Divi (WordPress plugins)
Elegant Themes, founded in 2008, is a prominent WordPress theme and plugin development company committed to providing high-quality design solutions for website creators.1.9M records
WPBakery
WPBakery is a WordPress website builder plugin that offers a drag-and-drop interface for creating and customizing websites without the need for coding.2M records
GeneratePress
GeneratePress is a lightweight and highly customizable WordPress theme that offers speed, flexibility, and a user-friendly design for building websites.465K records
Lightspeed
Lightspeed is a global provider of point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce solutions with a mission to simplify business operations for retail and hospitality industries.11.6K recordsTSE:LSPD
Jetpack
Jetpack is a comprehensive WordPress plugin that offers a wide range of tools and features for website optimization, security, and performance enhancement.1.6M records
Toast
Toast is a comprehensive POS-solution designed to streamline restaurant operations and enhance customer experiences in the foodservice industry.52.6K records
Vagaro
Vagaro is a software offering scheduling and business management tools, often used by salons, spas, and fitness businesses.23.1K records
Amazon Associates
Amazon Associates is an affiliate marketing program that allows individuals and businesses to earn commissions by promoting and selling products from the Amazon marketplace through their websites and content.179.3K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN
Amazon Business
Amazon Business provides purchasing solutions that allow registered businesses and their employees to shop for business supplies on Amazon.14.2K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN
Brevo
Brevo, formerly Sendinblue, is a user-friendly digital marketing platform offering email, SMS, automation, CRM, transactional emails, landing pages, ads, chat, and analytics for businesses of all sizes.1.4M records
MonsterInsights
MonsterInsights is a WordPress plugin that streamlines Google Analytics integration, offering essential website analytics and insights for improved performance.1.6M records
Shopify (CMS)
Shopify provides a comprehensive e-commerce platform with a user-friendly content management system for building and managing online stores effectively.2.8M recordsNASDAQ:SHOP
Shopify (SCS)
Shopify is a subscription-based software that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products.2.9M recordsNASDAQ:SHOP
Takeaway Menu Website
Takeaway offers the possibility to host the menu of a restaurant not only on Takeaway but also on the restaurants own domain name.77.4K recordsAMS:TKWY
One.com Webshop
One.com Webshop is a user-friendly e-commerce solution with secure payments, unlimited products, and built-in marketing tools.8.8K records
Tray
Tray is a Brazilian e-commerce platform that offers tools for businesses to create, manage, and grow their online stores, with features like customizable storefronts and payment integration.22.5K recordsB3:LWSA3
Thuiswinkel Waarborg
Thuiswinkel Waarborg is a Dutch e-commerce trustmark that certifies online shops for safety, transparency, and consumer protection.1.3K records
Klaviyo
Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers.518K recordsNYSE:KVYO
Cafe24
Cafe24 is a South Korean-based e-commerce platform offering a wide range of tools and services for businesses to build and manage their online stores and digital presence.148K recordsKOSDAQ:042000