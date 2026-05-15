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Recipes

Browse through 56 E-commerce Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All E-commerce (56)

  • PayPal

    PayPal facilitates payments between parties through online transfers.

    6.7M recordsNASDAQ:PYPL

  • Klarna

    Klarna provides payment processing services for the e-commerce industry, managing store claims and customer payments.

    476.5K recordsNYSE:KLAR

  • Apple Business Manager

    Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.

    539.6K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • Tripadvisor Widget

    Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.

    45.7K recordsNASDAQ:TRIP

  • Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program

    The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.

    2.9K recordsNASDAQ:BKNG

  • Salesforce Commerce Cloud

    Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.

    5.7K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Mastercard

    Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.

    3.9M recordsNYSE:MA

  • BigCommerce

    BigCommerce is a (SaaS) eCommerce solution that allows business owners to set up an online store and sell their products on the web.

    32.7K recordsNASDAQ:BIGC

  • Etsy Mini

    Etsy Mini lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code.

    12.8K recordsNASDAQ:ETSY

  • GoDaddy GoCentral

    GoDaddy GoCentral is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you build a website, whatever your technical skills.

    168.8K recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Visa

    American multinational financial services corporation that facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world.

    4.4M recordsNYSE:V

  • American Express

    American Express is a issuer of personal, small business, and corporate credit cards. It also provides online payment services.

    2.9M recordsNYSE:AXP

  • Apple Pay

    Apple Pay is a mobile contact payment system and digital wallet service that Apple Inc.

    3.7M recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • Western Union

    Western Union provides a means of moving money from person to person.

    54.5K recordsNYSE:WU

  • GMO .Shop

    The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry and was established with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce.

    4.7M recordsTSE:9449

  • GMO MakeShop

    GMO MakeShop offers sophisticated, low-cost online store construction and management ASP service.

    11.4K recordsTSE:9449

  • Websitebuilder

    Web.com's Websitebuilder offers a straightforward solution for individuals and businesses to build professional websites with customizable templates and easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools.

    105K records

  • Global-e Online

    Global-e is a cross-border e-commerce enablement platform that enables brands and retailers to deliver purchase experiences to customers.

    1.4K recordsNASDAQ:GLBE

  • MercadoShops

    Mercado Shops is the eCommerce platform offered by Mercado Libre, it allows you to have your own professional online store.

    129 recordsNASDAQ:MELI

  • Trustpilot

    Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.

    12.8M recordsLON:TRUST

  • Braze Web SDK

    The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages

    3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE

  • ePages

    ePages is a versatile e-commerce platform that empowers businesses to create and manage their online stores with ease.

    28.3K records

  • Big Cartel

    Big Cartel offers a user-friendly shopping cart system designed to empower artists and creative entrepreneurs in selling their unique products online.

    26.4K records

  • Sendcloud

    SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.

    4.4K records

  • Strato Sitebuilder

    Strato Sitebuilder provides users with an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface that allows them to create and customize websites.

    143.3K recordsETR:UTDI

  • Webflow Ecommerce

    Webflow Ecommerce seamlessly combines website design and e-commerce capabilities, empowering users to create stunning online stores with full creative control.

    58.6K records

  • Ecwid

    Ecwid is an e-commerce platform that streamlines online store setup and management, offering easy integration with websites and online platforms for businesses of all sizes.

    815.4K recordsTSE:LSPD

  • Square Online

    Square Online is an e-commerce platform that simplifies online store creation and management, offering secure payment processing and seamless integration with Square's business tools.

    153K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

  • WIX eCommerce

    Wix eCommerce is a user-friendly online store solution offered by Wix, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and customize their e-commerce websites with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.

    4.7M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Webnode Online Store

    Webnode Online Store is an e-commerce solution enabling users to effortlessly create, customize, and manage online stores with features such as secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.

    100.5K records

  • Squarespace Commerce

    Squarespace Commerce is an e-commerce platform offering customizable online store solutions with secure payments, inventory management, and marketing tools.

    6.2M recordsNYSE:SQSP

  • Hello Elementor

    Hello Elementor is a WordPress theme optimized for use with the Elementor page builder, providing a flexible foundation for creating visually appealing websites.

    9M records

  • Contact Form 7

    Contact Form 7 is a versatile WordPress plugin for creating and managing customizable contact forms.

    9.9M records

  • Divi (WordPress themes)

    Divi is a versatile and user-friendly WordPress theme renowned for its drag-and-drop builder, enabling effortless website design and customization.

    1.8M records

  • WooCommerce (WordPress plugin)

    WooCommerce is a versatile e-commerce plugin for WordPress, empowering businesses to effortlessly build and customize online stores while offering a multitude of features and integrations.

    34.4M records

  • Jimdo

    Jimdo offers a user-friendly shopping cart system that simplifies e-commerce for businesses looking to sell products online.

    212.9K records

  • OpenCart

    OpenCart is an open-source e-commerce platform for creating online stores and selling products.

    111K records

  • Divi (WordPress plugins)

    Elegant Themes, founded in 2008, is a prominent WordPress theme and plugin development company committed to providing high-quality design solutions for website creators.

    1.9M records

  • WPBakery

    WPBakery is a WordPress website builder plugin that offers a drag-and-drop interface for creating and customizing websites without the need for coding.

    2M records

  • GeneratePress

    GeneratePress is a lightweight and highly customizable WordPress theme that offers speed, flexibility, and a user-friendly design for building websites.

    465K records

  • Lightspeed

    Lightspeed is a global provider of point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce solutions with a mission to simplify business operations for retail and hospitality industries.

    11.6K recordsTSE:LSPD

  • Jetpack

    Jetpack is a comprehensive WordPress plugin that offers a wide range of tools and features for website optimization, security, and performance enhancement.

    1.6M records

  • Toast

    Toast is a comprehensive POS-solution designed to streamline restaurant operations and enhance customer experiences in the foodservice industry.

    52.6K records

  • Vagaro

    Vagaro is a software offering scheduling and business management tools, often used by salons, spas, and fitness businesses.

    23.1K records

  • Amazon Associates

    Amazon Associates is an affiliate marketing program that allows individuals and businesses to earn commissions by promoting and selling products from the Amazon marketplace through their websites and content.

    179.3K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Amazon Business

    Amazon Business provides purchasing solutions that allow registered businesses and their employees to shop for business supplies on Amazon.

    14.2K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Brevo

    Brevo, formerly Sendinblue, is a user-friendly digital marketing platform offering email, SMS, automation, CRM, transactional emails, landing pages, ads, chat, and analytics for businesses of all sizes.

    1.4M records

  • MonsterInsights

    MonsterInsights is a WordPress plugin that streamlines Google Analytics integration, offering essential website analytics and insights for improved performance.

    1.6M records

  • Shopify (CMS)

    Shopify provides a comprehensive e-commerce platform with a user-friendly content management system for building and managing online stores effectively.

    2.8M recordsNASDAQ:SHOP

  • Shopify (SCS)

    Shopify is a subscription-based software that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products.

    2.9M recordsNASDAQ:SHOP

  • Takeaway Menu Website

    Takeaway offers the possibility to host the menu of a restaurant not only on Takeaway but also on the restaurants own domain name.

    77.4K recordsAMS:TKWY

  • One.com Webshop

    One.com Webshop is a user-friendly e-commerce solution with secure payments, unlimited products, and built-in marketing tools.

    8.8K records

  • Tray

    Tray is a Brazilian e-commerce platform that offers tools for businesses to create, manage, and grow their online stores, with features like customizable storefronts and payment integration.

    22.5K recordsB3:LWSA3

  • Thuiswinkel Waarborg

    Thuiswinkel Waarborg is a Dutch e-commerce trustmark that certifies online shops for safety, transparency, and consumer protection.

    1.3K records

  • Klaviyo

    Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers.

    518K recordsNYSE:KVYO

  • Cafe24

    Cafe24 is a South Korean-based e-commerce platform offering a wide range of tools and services for businesses to build and manage their online stores and digital presence.

    148K recordsKOSDAQ:042000