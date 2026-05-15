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Recipes

Browse through 51 Communication services Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Communication services (51)

  • Verisign

    Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.

    181.5M recordsNASDAQ:VRSN

  • Adobe Marketo

    Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.

    24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • LivePerson

    LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.

    3.4K recordsNASDAQ:LPSN

  • Atlassian Statuspage

    Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.

    8.6K recordsNASDAQ:TEAM

  • Zenvia

    Zenvias platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels.

    83 recordsNASDAQ:ZENV

  • Equinix

    Equinix is a US data centre company that offers colocation and interconnection services, operating carrier-neutral data centres and internet exchanges.

    30.9K recordsNASDAQ:EQIX

  • Twilio

    Twilio is the world’s leading cloud communication platform that enables you to engage customers across channels.

    28.2K recordsNYSE:TWLO

  • Microsoft Ajax CDN

    Microsoft Ajax Content Delivery Network hosts popular third party JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and enables you to easily add them to your Web applications.

    93.2K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Alibaba DirectMail

    Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.

    400.4K recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Cisco Secure Email

    Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.

    72.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • Flock

    Flock is a Communication and Collaboration App designed specifically for Teams looking for a faster and more efficient way to communicate.

    39.5K records

  • HubSpot CRM

    HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.

    930.7K recordsNYSE:HUBS

  • LiveChat

    LiveChat is an online customer service software with online chat, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities.

    314.9K recordsWSE:LVC

  • Intercom

    Intercom is a customer communications platform that shows you who is using your website and makes it easy to personally communicate with them.

    9K records

  • Pipedrive Leadbooster

    LeadBooster is Pipedrive's easy to use lead generation tool including a chatbot, live chat, prospecting database and web forms.

    5.5K records

  • ActiveProspect

    ActiveProspect offers consent-based marketing solutions to capture, validate, and document customer consent, ensuring compliance and optimizing lead acquisition.

    10.1K records

  • Telegram Button Widget

    Telegram widgets offer a quick way to add a sharing button to your pages, embed posts from public channels or groups.

    43.7K records

  • TeamViewer AG

    TeamViewer offers remote connectivity solutions like TeamViewer Remote, Tensor, and Frontline, enabling secure access and support across devices worldwide.

    11.6K recordsMDAX:TMV

  • Botpress

    Botpress is an AI agent platform for building and deploying conversational agents powered by large language models.

    15.2K records

  • Zendesk LiveChat

    Zendesk LiveChat is a cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system and web analytics capabilities.

    196.7K recordsNYSE:ZEN

  • Aventri

    Aventri's event technology platform helps you to create and manage registration, event websites and marketing campaigns.

    1.1K records

  • Agile CRM

    Agile CRM provides customer relationship management software.

    1.7K records

  • SALESmanago

    SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform

    8.1K records

  • Tawk.to

    Tawk.to is a live chat platform that enables users to monitor and chat with the visitors on their website.

    585.8K records

  • Ontraport

    Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM

    3K records

  • Braze Web SDK

    The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages

    3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE

  • OutboundEngine Live Chat

    OutboundEngine's Live Chat feature is an online lead generation tool to engage with potential customers

    39 records

  • OutboundEngine Website

    OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information

    17 records

  • DocuSign

    DocuSign ensures the security, mobility, reliability, and ease of use you need to digitally transform your business.

    59.3K recordsNASDAQ:DOCU

  • WebEngage.com

    WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.

    609 records

  • Timely

    Timely offers online appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites.

    1.3K records

  • SimplyBook.me

    Simplybook.me provides an online booking solution allowing service companies to accept bookings through any online device 24/7.

    4.5K records

  • WhatsApp Business

    WhatsApp Business is a platform that helps businesses to engage audiences, boost sales, and achieve improved customer support outcomes, by creating a connection between website users and its owner to chat in real time on WhatsApp.

    6.5M recordsNASDAQ:FB

  • Zoom Associated Domains

    Zoom is a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect online for video conference meetings, webinars and live chat.

    66.6K recordsNASDAQ:ZM

  • Tidio

    Tidio is a live chat app enriched with unique chatbot solutions, serving as a valuable customer experience tool for small businesses globally. With Tidio, companies can efficiently serve their clients, impacting businesses and users worldwide.

    187.2K records

  • Contact Form 7

    Contact Form 7 is a versatile WordPress plugin for creating and managing customizable contact forms.

    9.9M records

  • WPForms Lite

    WPForms Lite is a lightweight and beginner-friendly WordPress form builder plugin designed to help you create simple contact forms and collect data effortlessly on your website.

    865.4K records

  • Calendly

    Calendly is an online tool dedicated to simplifying appointment scheduling with external integrations and customizable slots.

    448.8K records

  • Brevo

    Brevo, formerly Sendinblue, is a user-friendly digital marketing platform offering email, SMS, automation, CRM, transactional emails, landing pages, ads, chat, and analytics for businesses of all sizes.

    1.4M records

  • Brevo Live Chat

    Brevo's live chat software enables businesses to engage with website visitors in real-time, providing instant support and enhancing customer experience.

    58.2K records

  • Slack

    Slack is a collaboration platform that streamlines team communication with channels, messaging, file sharing, and app integrations.

    28.1K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Re:amaze

    Re:amaze is a customer support platform offering live chat, helpdesk, and social messaging tools to streamline customer service.

    3.7M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Miro

    Miro is a visual collaboration platform that empowers distributed teams to innovate and execute projects efficiently through an AI-powered online workspace.

    24.5K records

  • Facebook Messenger

    Facebook Messenger enables businesses to add live chat functionality to their websites, facilitating real-time customer engagement and support.

    409K recordsNASDAQ:META

  • Keybase

    Keybase is a secure communication platform offering end-to-end encrypted messaging and file sharing across multiple devices.

    32.5K records

  • Workplace

    Workplace from Meta enhances organizational communication through familiar social media tools, offering features like instant messaging, file sharing, and video conferencing.

    12.9K recordsNASDAQ:FB

  • Lark

    Lark is a comprehensive collaboration platform that combines messaging, video conferencing, document creation, and more to boost team productivity.

    39.9K records

  • Foxit

    Foxit Software provides PDF solutions, including editing, e-signing, and developer tools, serving over 700 million users globally.

    12.8K records

  • Fin.ai

    Fin.ai is Intercom’s AI-powered support agent that autonomously resolves customer queries across channels using enterprise-grade accuracy and a customizable no-code setup.

    49 records