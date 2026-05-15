Verisign
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.
Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.
Zenvias platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels.
Equinix is a US data centre company that offers colocation and interconnection services, operating carrier-neutral data centres and internet exchanges.
Twilio is the world’s leading cloud communication platform that enables you to engage customers across channels.
Microsoft Ajax Content Delivery Network hosts popular third party JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and enables you to easily add them to your Web applications.
Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.
Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.
Flock is a Communication and Collaboration App designed specifically for Teams looking for a faster and more efficient way to communicate.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
LiveChat is an online customer service software with online chat, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities.
Intercom is a customer communications platform that shows you who is using your website and makes it easy to personally communicate with them.
LeadBooster is Pipedrive's easy to use lead generation tool including a chatbot, live chat, prospecting database and web forms.
ActiveProspect offers consent-based marketing solutions to capture, validate, and document customer consent, ensuring compliance and optimizing lead acquisition.
Telegram widgets offer a quick way to add a sharing button to your pages, embed posts from public channels or groups.
TeamViewer offers remote connectivity solutions like TeamViewer Remote, Tensor, and Frontline, enabling secure access and support across devices worldwide.
Botpress is an AI agent platform for building and deploying conversational agents powered by large language models.
Zendesk LiveChat is a cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system and web analytics capabilities.
Aventri's event technology platform helps you to create and manage registration, event websites and marketing campaigns.
SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform
Tawk.to is a live chat platform that enables users to monitor and chat with the visitors on their website.
Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages
OutboundEngine's Live Chat feature is an online lead generation tool to engage with potential customers
OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information
DocuSign ensures the security, mobility, reliability, and ease of use you need to digitally transform your business.
WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.
SetMore offers appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites.
Timely offers online appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites.
Simplybook.me provides an online booking solution allowing service companies to accept bookings through any online device 24/7.
WhatsApp Business is a platform that helps businesses to engage audiences, boost sales, and achieve improved customer support outcomes, by creating a connection between website users and its owner to chat in real time on WhatsApp.
Zoom is a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect online for video conference meetings, webinars and live chat.
Tidio is a live chat app enriched with unique chatbot solutions, serving as a valuable customer experience tool for small businesses globally. With Tidio, companies can efficiently serve their clients, impacting businesses and users worldwide.
Contact Form 7 is a versatile WordPress plugin for creating and managing customizable contact forms.
WPForms Lite is a lightweight and beginner-friendly WordPress form builder plugin designed to help you create simple contact forms and collect data effortlessly on your website.
Calendly is an online tool dedicated to simplifying appointment scheduling with external integrations and customizable slots.
Brevo, formerly Sendinblue, is a user-friendly digital marketing platform offering email, SMS, automation, CRM, transactional emails, landing pages, ads, chat, and analytics for businesses of all sizes.
Brevo's live chat software enables businesses to engage with website visitors in real-time, providing instant support and enhancing customer experience.
Slack is a collaboration platform that streamlines team communication with channels, messaging, file sharing, and app integrations.
Re:amaze is a customer support platform offering live chat, helpdesk, and social messaging tools to streamline customer service.
Miro is a visual collaboration platform that empowers distributed teams to innovate and execute projects efficiently through an AI-powered online workspace.
Facebook Messenger enables businesses to add live chat functionality to their websites, facilitating real-time customer engagement and support.
Keybase is a secure communication platform offering end-to-end encrypted messaging and file sharing across multiple devices.
Workplace from Meta enhances organizational communication through familiar social media tools, offering features like instant messaging, file sharing, and video conferencing.
Lark is a comprehensive collaboration platform that combines messaging, video conferencing, document creation, and more to boost team productivity.
Foxit Software provides PDF solutions, including editing, e-signing, and developer tools, serving over 700 million users globally.
Fin.ai is Intercom’s AI-powered support agent that autonomously resolves customer queries across channels using enterprise-grade accuracy and a customizable no-code setup.