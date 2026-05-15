United Internet Hosting
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.
Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.
Apple ID login offers an authorization object and add a button that allows users to sign in to a webpage with their Apple ID.
Datadog is a data observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.
CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.
GitLab Pages is part of GitLab and provides developers the possibility to publish static websites directly from a repository in GitLab.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer.
CDW Technologies provides integrated information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers.
Charter Communications operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States.
MongoDB is a source-available cross-platform document-oriented database program.
Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.
Broadridge Financial Solutions is a public corporate services and financial technology company founded in 2007.
Duda is a responsive website builder for digital marketing agencies, hosting companies, and online directories.
Microsoft Clarity is a free user behaviour analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through session replays and heatmaps.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative that provides a PostgreSQL database, authentication, real-time subscriptions, storage, and serverless functions through a developer-friendly platform.
Ucraft is a drag and drop website builder that allows to create a professional website quickly.
Rocky Linux delivers a stable, RHEL-compatible platform with long-term support for enterprise and community users.
Intercom is a customer communications platform that shows you who is using your website and makes it easy to personally communicate with them.
HubSpot Forms: A tool to create customizable, responsive forms for capturing lead information, collecting feedback, and conducting surveys, integrating seamlessly with other HubSpot tools.
Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another.
Reown provides open-source toolkits, AppKit and WalletKit, enabling developers to build seamless and secure onchain user experiences across multiple blockchains.
Tawk.to is a live chat platform that enables users to monitor and chat with the visitors on their website.
OutboundEngine's Live Chat feature is an online lead generation tool to engage with potential customers
Oracle Linux is a Linux distribution packaged and freely distributed by Oracle, available partially under the GNU General Public License since late 2006.
AB Tasty is a customer experience optimization platform that helps businesses create and deliver personalized experiences to their customers.
Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet.
Cloudflare Pages is a static site hosting service offered by Cloudflare. It allows users to easily deploy and host web pages and web applications on Cloudflare's global network.
The Smartsheet platform allows you to collaborate, manage, and report on work in real time, automate workflows, and deploy new processes at scale.
jQuery CDN, provided by the jQuery Foundation, hosts different versions of jQuery, allowing developers to integrate them directly into their websites.
Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.
LiteSpeed Cache is an all-in-one site acceleration plugin, featuring an exclusive server-level cache and a collection of optimization features.
Amelia is a WordPress-based scheduling tool designed for managing appointments and event reservations.
Microsoft ASP.NET is a versatile web development framework known for building modern, secure, and scalable web applications.
A service which makes web development less frustrating by selectively polyfilling just what the browser needs.
OpenResty combines Nginx and LuaJIT to offer a high-performance platform for building scalable web applications.
DigitalOcean App Platform simplifies the deployment and scaling of web applications and static sites by automating infrastructure management.
WP Rocket is a premium caching and performance optimization plugin for WordPress, designed to improve website speed and performance with minimal configuration.
Rank Math is a comprehensive search engine optimization (SEO) plugin for WordPress, offering a wide range of features to help website owners optimize their content and improve search engine rankings.
Web3.js is an open-source JavaScript library that simplifies interaction with the Ethereum blockchain for dApp development.
AlmaLinux is a free and open-source Linux distribution developed by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, designed to be a 1:1 binary-compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), providing a stable and reliable enterprise-grade operating system.
Finsweet delivers advanced tools and systems to extend Webflow’s capabilities for developers and teams.
Ethers is a powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Ethereum blockchain, enabling seamless dApp development.
WordPress.com is a leading web-hosting platform operated by Automattic, providing managed hosting services for websites built on the WordPress content management system. It offers users simplified site creation, customizable designs, and comprehensive support, powering millions of websites globally.
EthereumJS provides an open-source suite of JavaScript-based tools for Ethereum blockchain development, enabling smart contracts, transactions, and network interactions.
OpenAI is a leading AI research organization developing advanced models like GPT-4.5 and tools such as the Responses API to promote the beneficial use of artificial intelligence.
Firebase is a comprehensive app development platform offering a suite of tools and services to build, improve, and grow applications across multiple platforms.
Docker provides a comprehensive containerization platform that streamlines application development and deployment across multiple environments.
Postman simplifies API development with tools for designing, testing, documenting, and monitoring APIs, supporting collaboration among developers.
Brave delivers a privacy-first browser and tools, offering ad-blocking, rewards, and secure digital experiences.
OpenSea is the leading marketplace for NFTs, enabling users to create, buy, sell, and auction digital assets across multiple categories and blockchain networks.
Anthropic is an AI safety company developing the Claude family of language models focused on aligned, interpretable, and enterprise-grade AI systems.
Figma is a browser‑based UI/UX design and prototyping tool that supports real‑time collaboration and seamless design‑to‑development workflows.
Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.