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Recipes

Browse through 59 Technology Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Technology (59)

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • WIX

    WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.

    8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Matterport Cloud

    Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.

    15.5K recordsNASDAQ:MTTR

  • Citrix

    Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.

    3.7K recordsNASDAQ:CTXS

  • Apple ID login

    Apple ID login offers an authorization object and add a button that allows users to sign in to a webpage with their Apple ID.

    8.5K recordsNASDAQ:AAPL

  • Datadog

    Datadog is a data observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.

    1.2M recordsNASDAQ:DDOG

  • CDK Global

    CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.

    2.1K recordsNASDAQ:CDK

  • GitLab Pages

    GitLab Pages is part of GitLab and provides developers the possibility to publish static websites directly from a repository in GitLab.

    13.6K recordsNASDAQ:GTLB

  • HubSpot Analytics

    HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.

    252.1K recordsNYSE:HUBS

  • MarinOne

    MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer.

    2K recordsNASDAQ:MRIN

  • CDW Technologies

    CDW Technologies provides integrated information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers.

    326 recordsNASDAQ:CDW

  • Charter Communications

    Charter Communications operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States.

    17.6K recordsNASDAQ:CHTR

  • MongoDB

    MongoDB is a source-available cross-platform document-oriented database program.

    6.1K recordsNASDAQ:MDB

  • Google Hosting

    Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.

    14.5M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Broadridge

    Broadridge Financial Solutions is a public corporate services and financial technology company founded in 2007.

    4.1K recordsNYSE:BR

  • Duda CMS

    Duda is a responsive website builder for digital marketing agencies, hosting companies, and online directories.

    611.6K records

  • Microsoft Clarity

    Microsoft Clarity is a free user behaviour analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through session replays and heatmaps.

    16.9M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • HubSpot CMS

    HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.

    82.7K recordsNYSE:HUBS

  • Supabase

    Supabase is an open-source Firebase alternative that provides a PostgreSQL database, authentication, real-time subscriptions, storage, and serverless functions through a developer-friendly platform.

    168.8K records

  • Ucraft CMS

    Ucraft is a drag and drop website builder that allows to create a professional website quickly.

    1.2K records

  • Rocky Linux

    Rocky Linux delivers a stable, RHEL-compatible platform with long-term support for enterprise and community users.​

    43.2K records

  • Intercom

    Intercom is a customer communications platform that shows you who is using your website and makes it easy to personally communicate with them.

    9K records

  • HubSpot Forms

    HubSpot Forms: A tool to create customizable, responsive forms for capturing lead information, collecting feedback, and conducting surveys, integrating seamlessly with other HubSpot tools.

    178.6K recordsNYSE:HUBS

  • Google Translate

    Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another.

    627.4K recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Reown

    Reown provides open-source toolkits, AppKit and WalletKit, enabling developers to build seamless and secure onchain user experiences across multiple blockchains.

    3.5K records

  • Tawk.to

    Tawk.to is a live chat platform that enables users to monitor and chat with the visitors on their website.

    585.8K records

  • OutboundEngine Live Chat

    OutboundEngine's Live Chat feature is an online lead generation tool to engage with potential customers

    39 records

  • Oracle Linux

    Oracle Linux is a Linux distribution packaged and freely distributed by Oracle, available partially under the GNU General Public License since late 2006.

    2.9K recordsNYSE:ORCL

  • AB Tasty

    AB Tasty is a customer experience optimization platform that helps businesses create and deliver personalized experiences to their customers.

    1.7K records

  • Airtable

    Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet.

    12.9K records

  • Cloudflare Pages

    Cloudflare Pages is a static site hosting service offered by Cloudflare. It allows users to easily deploy and host web pages and web applications on Cloudflare's global network.

    39.1K recordsNYSE:NET

  • Smartsheet

    The Smartsheet platform allows you to collaborate, manage, and report on work in real time, automate workflows, and deploy new processes at scale.

    20.1K recordsNYSE:SMAR

  • jQuery CDN

    jQuery CDN, provided by the jQuery Foundation, hosts different versions of jQuery, allowing developers to integrate them directly into their websites.

    2.4M records

  • Yandex Maps

    Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.

    278.2K recordsNASDAQ:YNDX

  • Litespeed Cache

    LiteSpeed Cache is an all-in-one site acceleration plugin, featuring an exclusive server-level cache and a collection of optimization features.

    4.1M records

  • Amelia

    Amelia is a WordPress-based scheduling tool designed for managing appointments and event reservations.

    37.3K records

  • Microsoft ASP.NET

    Microsoft ASP.NET is a versatile web development framework known for building modern, secure, and scalable web applications.

    3.4M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Polyfill

    A service which makes web development less frustrating by selectively polyfilling just what the browser needs.

    29K records

  • Openresty

    OpenResty combines Nginx and LuaJIT to offer a high-performance platform for building scalable web applications.

    7.6M records

  • Digital Ocean APP

    DigitalOcean App Platform simplifies the deployment and scaling of web applications and static sites by automating infrastructure management.

    27.8K recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • WP Rocket

    WP Rocket is a premium caching and performance optimization plugin for WordPress, designed to improve website speed and performance with minimal configuration.

    1.6M records

  • Rank Math

    Rank Math is a comprehensive search engine optimization (SEO) plugin for WordPress, offering a wide range of features to help website owners optimize their content and improve search engine rankings.

    1.9M records

  • Web3.js

    Web3.js is an open-source JavaScript library that simplifies interaction with the Ethereum blockchain for dApp development.

    13.7K records

  • AlmaLinux

    AlmaLinux is a free and open-source Linux distribution developed by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, designed to be a 1:1 binary-compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), providing a stable and reliable enterprise-grade operating system.

    150.2K records

  • Finsweet

    Finsweet delivers advanced tools and systems to extend Webflow’s capabilities for developers and teams.

    6.2K records

  • Ethers

    Ethers is a powerful JavaScript library for interacting with the Ethereum blockchain, enabling seamless dApp development.

    26.5K records

  • WordPress.com

    WordPress.com is a leading web-hosting platform operated by Automattic, providing managed hosting services for websites built on the WordPress content management system. It offers users simplified site creation, customizable designs, and comprehensive support, powering millions of websites globally.

    2.8M records

  • EthereumJS

    EthereumJS provides an open-source suite of JavaScript-based tools for Ethereum blockchain development, enabling smart contracts, transactions, and network interactions.

    10.7K records

  • OpenAI

    OpenAI is a leading AI research organization developing advanced models like GPT-4.5 and tools such as the Responses API to promote the beneficial use of artificial intelligence.​

    247K records

  • Firebase

    Firebase is a comprehensive app development platform offering a suite of tools and services to build, improve, and grow applications across multiple platforms.

    1.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Docker

    Docker provides a comprehensive containerization platform that streamlines application development and deployment across multiple environments.

    5K records

  • Postman

    Postman simplifies API development with tools for designing, testing, documenting, and monitoring APIs, supporting collaboration among developers.

    9.5K records

  • Brave

    Brave delivers a privacy-first browser and tools, offering ad-blocking, rewards, and secure digital experiences.

    17.9K records

  • OpenSea

    OpenSea is the leading marketplace for NFTs, enabling users to create, buy, sell, and auction digital assets across multiple categories and blockchain networks.

    5.5K records

  • Cursor

    Cursor is an AI-enhanced code editor for fast, intelligent software development.

    12.3K records

  • Anthropic

    Anthropic is an AI safety company developing the Claude family of language models focused on aligned, interpretable, and enterprise-grade AI systems.

    143.5K records

  • Figma

    Figma is a browser‑based UI/UX design and prototyping tool that supports real‑time collaboration and seamless design‑to‑development workflows.

    38.1K recordsNYSE:FIG

  • Replit

    Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.

    370.1K records