Adobe Marketo
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
Google Analytics lets you measure your advertising ROI as well as track your Flash, video, and social networking sites and applications.
Datadog is a data observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.
Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data.
MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer.
Naver Analytics is a web analytics tool that helps website owners and businesses track and analyze user activity on their websites.
Yandex Metrica offers web analytics from traffic trends to mouse movements to get a comprehensive understanding of your online audience and drive business growth.
Online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally.
The Snap Pixel is a piece of JavaScript code that helps advertisers measure the cross-device impact of campaigns.
Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.
A behaviour analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys.
Microsoft Clarity is a free user behaviour analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through session replays and heatmaps.
Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.
The cloud-hosted service of Matomo provides you with a secure, cost-effective and reliable analytics solution, while still allowing you to have full control and ownership of your data and privacy.
Multinational software corporation that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.
LeadInfo links anonymous website visitors to full company profiles so that companies can identify high-quality leads in real-time.
Amplitude Analytics is designed to help software product developers better understand behavior of their users.
Plausible is lightweight and open source web analytics. No cookies and fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA and PECR. Made and hosted in the EU, powered by European-owned cloud infrastructure.
Leadfeeder is a website tracking software designed to help B2B marketers and sales teams see what companies visit their website.
Adobe Fonts partners with the world's leading type foundries to bring thousands of beautiful fonts to designers every day.
mPulse puts all the numbers a marketing manager needs at his fingertips in visual dashboards, providing a complete picture of what is happening with site visitors.
Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature service that allows the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device.
Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site's performance in the Yandex search engine.
Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another.
51LA is a free traffic statistics technology service in China, providing third-party data statistical analysis services for various internet sites.
Oracle Infinity is a digital analytics platform for tracking, measuring, and optimizing the performance and visitor behavior of enterprise websites and mobile apps.
The TikTok Pixel is a piece of code that you can place on your website that allows advertisers to share website visitor events to TikTok via a browser.
Provides AI-powered search and recommendation software that helps companies personalize digital experiences.
Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data.
Kissmetrics is a web analytics solution that helps to increase customer acquisition and retention rates.
SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages
WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.
New Relic is a technology company which develops cloud-based software to help website and application owners track the performance of their services.
Splitbee is an all-in-one analytics and conversion platform that helps companies to optimize their online business.
Sentry is an error monitoring and performance monitoring platform that provides developers with info to diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code.
Compile an accurate list of all the unique registered domains from gTLD, new gTLD, sTLD and ccTLDs that are indexed by Dataprovider.
AB Tasty is a customer experience optimization platform that helps businesses create and deliver personalized experiences to their customers.
Pendo is a product-analytics app built to help software companies develop products that resonate with customers.
Clearbit is a technology company specializing in providing business intelligence and lead generation services.
Adobe Marketing Cloud: A suite of integrated marketing solutions for managing campaigns, data, and customer experiences across channels.
Salesforce Audience Studio is a data management platform that helps marketers create personalized customer experiences.
Buffer is a software application designed to manage social networks by providing the means for a user to schedule posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.
CNZZ is a leading web analytics platform in China, providing comprehensive website traffic analysis and user behavior insights for businesses to optimize their online presence.
Histats is a comprehensive website analytics tool that offers real-time tracking of visitor behavior, traffic sources, and other key metrics to help website owners understand their audience and optimize their online presence effectively.
VWO (Visual Website Optimizer) offers powerful A/B testing and conversion optimization tools to help businesses improve their online user experiences and drive higher conversion rates.
Site Kit is a free WordPress plugin by Google, offering an integrated dashboard for effortless access to Google Analytics, Search Console, AdSense, and PageSpeed Insights, simplifying website performance monitoring and data management.
Yoast SEO is a prominent WordPress plugin that optimizes websites for search engines, helping users improve their website's search visibility and performance.
Optimizely is a powerful experimentation platform for businesses to optimize digital experiences through A/B testing and personalization, driving growth and innovation.
Shopify Analytics offers merchants detailed insights into their e-commerce performance, enabling data-driven decisions for optimizing sales, customer engagement, and marketing strategies.
Duda Analytics offers comprehensive website performance insights and analytics to optimize user experience and drive business growth on the Duda platform.
Displays interactive banner advertisements, generated based on the online browsing preferences and behaviour for each customer.
The GoDaddy Experience Improvement Program collects anonymized data from users to enhance the overall user experience of GoDaddy's products and services.
Google Tag Manager is a free tool that simplifies the process of adding and managing tags on websites, enabling users to deploy and update tags without the need for extensive coding knowledge.
MonsterInsights is a WordPress plugin that streamlines Google Analytics integration, offering essential website analytics and insights for improved performance.
Matomo is a versatile open-source web analytics platform that offers comprehensive insights into website traffic and user behavior, empowering organizations with data-driven decision-making capabilities.
WordPress Stats provides users with detailed insights into their website's performance, offering metrics such as visitor numbers, popular content, and referral sources, helping website owners make informed decisions to enhance their online presence and engagement.
Adobe Audience Manager is a data management platform that helps businesses collect, analyze, and activate audience data from various sources to deliver personalized experiences across channels.
The Meta Pixel tracks website visitor interactions to optimize ads, measure conversions, and retarget engaged users on Meta platforms.
D&B Visitor Intelligence is a web-based analytics solution from Dun & Bradstreet designed to help businesses gain insight into the companies visiting their website
Site24x7 is a unified IT monitoring platform offering comprehensive observability solutions for websites, servers, applications, and networks.
Bitly provides URL shortening, branding, and analytics tools to enhance digital link management.