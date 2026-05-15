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Recipes

Browse through 82 Content and distribution Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Content and distribution (82)

  • WIX

    WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.

    8.6M recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Appfolio

    Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.

    9.5K recordsNASDAQ:APPF

  • Youtube

    YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.

    7.1M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Tripadvisor Widget

    Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.

    45.7K recordsNASDAQ:TRIP

  • Spotify Embedded Player

    Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.

    79.8K recordsNYSE:SPOT

  • Cloudflare CDN

    Cloudflare CDN is a globally distributed content delivery network service that enhances website performance, security, and reliability by caching content closer to users and protecting against cyber threats like DDoS attacks.

    44.7M recordsNYSE:NET

  • Tumblr (widget)

    Tumblr offers a vibrant online community for sharing blogs, photos, and videos, with a versatile widget for seamless integration of content into external websites, enhancing engagement.

    26.9K records

  • Alibaba CDN

    Alibaba CDN accelerates the response to users and increases the response rate. CDN has been applied for website acceleration, live streaming, etc.

    642.9K recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Baidu Analytics

    Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.

    2.1M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU

  • AudioEye Accessibility Tools

    The AudioEye Accessibility toolbar provides assistive tools on websites to provide a customizable experience to users.

    12.5K recordsNASDAQ:AEY

  • SITE123

    The Site123 sitebuilder can be used by a novice that has never built a website before. Its intuitive editing interface assumes no prior design experience or technical knowledge.

    1.2K records

  • Joomla CMS

    Free and open-source content management system (CMS) for publishing web content on websites.

    558.5K records

  • Drupal CMS

    A free and open-source web content management system (CMS) written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License.

    287.1K records

  • Kentico CMS

    Kentico Xperience is a web content management system (CMS).

    10.3K records

  • Zoho PageSense

    Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.

    20.1K records

  • JW Player

    Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.

    38.8K records

  • Prismic

    Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers and content teams.

    9.9K records

  • Google Sites

    Google Sites is a structured wiki and web page creation tool included as part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors suite offered by Google.

    669.5K recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Adobe PageMill

    Adobe PageMill is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor developed by Adobe Systems in 1994.

    7.3K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • Adobe GoLive

    Adobe GoLive is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor and web site management application from Adobe Systems.

    66.3K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • jsDelivr

    JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects that can serve web files directly from the NPM registry and GitHub repositories without any configuration.

    25.9M records

  • Zoho Sites

    Zoho Sites is an instant website builder that allows you to create visually appealing websites in minutes using an intuitive drag-and-drop tool.

    128.8K records

  • Blogger

    Blogger is an American online content management system which enables multi-user blogs with time-stamped entries.

    376.5K recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Netlify Platform

    Netlify providers hosting and server-less backend services for web applications and static websites.

    1.2M records

  • Vercel

    Vercel is a platform for frontend frameworks and static sites, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.

    2.8M records

  • DigitalOcean Spaces

    DigitalOcean Spaces provide S3-compatible object storage which lets you store and serve large amounts of data.

    297.6K recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • Webs CMS

    With the CMS of Webs you can build a professional website fast with beautiful, flexible templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.

    1.2K recordsNASDAQ:CMPR

  • Cloud CMS

    Cloud CMS provides an API-first headless CMS for scalable, multi-device publishing through SaaS and On-Premise delivery.

    16 records

  • Taboola

    Provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles.

    55.1K recordsNASDAQ:TBLA

  • Umbraco CMS

    Umbraco is an open-source ASP.NET Core CMS.

    4.7K records

  • Storyblok CMS

    Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables developers and content teams to create content on any digital channel.

    10.1K records

  • Laravel

    Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller architectural pattern and based on Symfony.

    552.3K records

  • Symfony

    Symfony is a PHP web application framework and a set of reusable PHP components/libraries.

    3.7K records

  • Sitefinity CMS

    Sitefinity is a Content Management System (CMS) that enables the construction of dynamic, fully editable websites.

    3.2K recordsNASDAQ:PRGS

  • Contentful

    Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS) that helps digital teams assemble content and deliver experiences faster.

    18K records

  • Sanity

    Sanity is a headless CMS platform for structured content that lets teams work together in real-time to build digital experiences across channels

    39.2K records

  • Contentstack

    Contentstack is headless CMS technology that simplifies content management across digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT.

    1.7K records

  • Bloomreach CMS

    Bloomreach Experience Manager, formerly known as Hippo CMS is an open-source, dual licensed, Content Management System.

    319 records

  • Craft CMS

    Craft is a CMS for creating custom digital experiences on the web.

    30.8K records

  • DatoCMS

    DatoCMS is a cloud-based headless CMS designed to work with static websites, mobile apps and server-side applications.

    4.1K records

  • Hygraph CMS

    Hygraph is a GraphQL-Native Content Management Platform.

    739 records

  • Kontent.ai CMS

    Kontent.ai is a modular content platform that enables marketers and developers to plan, create, and deliver experiences on any channel.

    681 records

  • Liferay CMS

    Liferay, Inc. is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software.

    4.9K records

  • Mura CMS

    Mura CMS is a cloud-based, content management platform to build and deploy web and mobile experiences.

    632 records

  • Ontraport

    Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM

    3K records

  • Braze Web SDK

    The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages

    3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE

  • OutboundEngine Website

    OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information

    17 records

  • WebEngage.com

    WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.

    609 records

  • 1C-Bitrix

    A system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.

    122.9K records

  • Font Awesome

    Font Awesome is the Internet's icon library and toolkit, used by millions of designers, developers, and content creators.

    2.4M records

  • AB Tasty

    AB Tasty is a customer experience optimization platform that helps businesses create and deliver personalized experiences to their customers.

    1.7K records

  • Buffer

    Buffer is a software application designed to manage social networks by providing the means for a user to schedule posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

    1.9K records

  • Varnish Cache

    Varnish Cache is an open-source HTTP accelerator designed to significantly improve the performance of content-heavy dynamic websites and APIs.

    1.1M records

  • NitroPack

    NitroPack is a powerful optimization plugin for WordPress websites designed to enhance performance and speed.

    64.1K records

  • Sitejet

    Sitejet.io is a cutting-edge website development platform designed for both professional web designers and businesses.

    7.1K records

  • Mux Video Streaming

    Mux is a video streaming company that offers APIs and tools for developers to integrate video capabilities into their applications.

    17.1K records

  • Hugo

    Hugo is an open-source static site generator known for its speed and efficiency in simplifying website creation and content management.

    80.9K records

  • Bunny CDN

    BUNNYNET is a global content delivery network (CDN) service provider offering fast, reliable, and secure content delivery for businesses and individuals.

    143.7K records

  • Notion

    Notion is a versatile all-in-one workspace that combines productivity tools with CMS capabilities, offering users efficient content organization, collaboration, and customization, complete with rich text editing, structured databases, version control, and real-time collaboration for secure and effective content management.

    16.1K records

  • Jekyll

    Jekyll is a static site generator that transforms plain text files into fully functional, fast-loading websites, simplifying web development and improving site performance.

    57.1K records

  • Hello Elementor

    Hello Elementor is a WordPress theme optimized for use with the Elementor page builder, providing a flexible foundation for creating visually appealing websites.

    9M records

  • Divi (WordPress themes)

    Divi is a versatile and user-friendly WordPress theme renowned for its drag-and-drop builder, enabling effortless website design and customization.

    1.8M records

  • Elementor

    Elementor is a user-friendly WordPress page builder plugin that empowers users to create visually stunning websites through drag-and-drop design, responsive templates, and advanced features.

    9.8M records

  • Yandex Maps

    Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.

    278.2K recordsNASDAQ:YNDX

  • Jetpack

    Jetpack is a comprehensive WordPress plugin that offers a wide range of tools and features for website optimization, security, and performance enhancement.

    1.6M records

  • Gravatar

    Gravatar is a service for providing globally unique avatars visible wherever you post, comment, and interact online.

    1.1M records

  • Amazon CloudFront CDN

    Amazon CloudFront is a global content delivery network (CDN) service built for high-speed, low-latency performance, security, and developer ease-of-use.

    5M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Amazon Simple Storage Service

    Amazon S3 is cloud object storage with industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. S3 is ideal for data lakes, mobile applications, backup and restore, archival, IoT devices, ML, AI, and analytics.

    1.9M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • WP Engine

    WP Engine is a leading managed WordPress hosting provider known for its speed, security, and exceptional customer support, making it an excellent choice for WordPress website hosting.

    578.1K records

  • Shopify (CMS)

    Shopify provides a comprehensive e-commerce platform with a user-friendly content management system for building and managing online stores effectively.

    2.8M recordsNASDAQ:SHOP

  • Shopify (SCS)

    Shopify is a subscription-based software that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products.

    2.9M recordsNASDAQ:SHOP

  • Tumblr (CMS)

    Tumblr is a user-friendly content management system (CMS) that empowers individuals and businesses to create and customize their own blogs, websites, and online portfolios with ease.

    50.3K records

  • Vimeo

    Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your website or blog. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection.

    1.3M recordsNASDAQ:VMEO

  • WordPress CMS

    WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database.

    45.8M records

  • Clickfunnels

    ClickFunnels is a leading SaaS platform that simplifies the creation of sales funnels, aiding businesses in optimizing their online marketing and sales processes.

    45.2K records

  • Facebook Connect

    Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.

    661.5K recordsNASDAQ:META

  • Hostinger Website Builder

    Hostinger's Website Builder is a platform designed to help users create websites without the need for advanced technical skills.

    739.9K records

  • Facebook

    Facebook is a popular social networking website that allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues.

    21.2M recordsNASDAQ:META

  • Linktree

    Linktree simplifies social media bios by providing a single customizable link to all your content and monetization tools.

    259.6K records

  • Framer

    Framer transforms digital design into fully functional, animated websites with AI and live CMS, all from a single intuitive interface.

    270.5K records

  • Lovable

    Lovable is an innovative no-code website building platform that enables users to create software products and websites using only a chat interface.

    829.9K records