WIX
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.
Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.
Cloudflare CDN is a globally distributed content delivery network service that enhances website performance, security, and reliability by caching content closer to users and protecting against cyber threats like DDoS attacks.
Tumblr offers a vibrant online community for sharing blogs, photos, and videos, with a versatile widget for seamless integration of content into external websites, enhancing engagement.
Alibaba CDN accelerates the response to users and increases the response rate. CDN has been applied for website acceleration, live streaming, etc.
Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.
The AudioEye Accessibility toolbar provides assistive tools on websites to provide a customizable experience to users.
The Site123 sitebuilder can be used by a novice that has never built a website before. Its intuitive editing interface assumes no prior design experience or technical knowledge.
Free and open-source content management system (CMS) for publishing web content on websites.
A free and open-source web content management system (CMS) written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License.
Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.
Online video player with video engagement analysis, custom video player skins, and live video streaming capability.
Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers and content teams.
Google Sites is a structured wiki and web page creation tool included as part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors suite offered by Google.
Adobe PageMill is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor developed by Adobe Systems in 1994.
Adobe GoLive is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor and web site management application from Adobe Systems.
JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects that can serve web files directly from the NPM registry and GitHub repositories without any configuration.
Zoho Sites is an instant website builder that allows you to create visually appealing websites in minutes using an intuitive drag-and-drop tool.
Blogger is an American online content management system which enables multi-user blogs with time-stamped entries.
Netlify providers hosting and server-less backend services for web applications and static websites.
Vercel is a platform for frontend frameworks and static sites, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.
DigitalOcean Spaces provide S3-compatible object storage which lets you store and serve large amounts of data.
With the CMS of Webs you can build a professional website fast with beautiful, flexible templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.
Cloud CMS provides an API-first headless CMS for scalable, multi-device publishing through SaaS and On-Premise delivery.
Provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles.
Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables developers and content teams to create content on any digital channel.
Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller architectural pattern and based on Symfony.
Symfony is a PHP web application framework and a set of reusable PHP components/libraries.
Sitefinity is a Content Management System (CMS) that enables the construction of dynamic, fully editable websites.
Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS) that helps digital teams assemble content and deliver experiences faster.
Sanity is a headless CMS platform for structured content that lets teams work together in real-time to build digital experiences across channels
Contentstack is headless CMS technology that simplifies content management across digital channels, including web, mobile and IoT.
Bloomreach Experience Manager, formerly known as Hippo CMS is an open-source, dual licensed, Content Management System.
DatoCMS is a cloud-based headless CMS designed to work with static websites, mobile apps and server-side applications.
Kontent.ai is a modular content platform that enables marketers and developers to plan, create, and deliver experiences on any channel.
Liferay, Inc. is an open-source company that provides free documentation and paid professional service to users of its software.
Mura CMS is a cloud-based, content management platform to build and deploy web and mobile experiences.
Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages
OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information
WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.
A system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.
Font Awesome is the Internet's icon library and toolkit, used by millions of designers, developers, and content creators.
AB Tasty is a customer experience optimization platform that helps businesses create and deliver personalized experiences to their customers.
Buffer is a software application designed to manage social networks by providing the means for a user to schedule posts to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.
Varnish Cache is an open-source HTTP accelerator designed to significantly improve the performance of content-heavy dynamic websites and APIs.
NitroPack is a powerful optimization plugin for WordPress websites designed to enhance performance and speed.
Sitejet.io is a cutting-edge website development platform designed for both professional web designers and businesses.
Mux is a video streaming company that offers APIs and tools for developers to integrate video capabilities into their applications.
Hugo is an open-source static site generator known for its speed and efficiency in simplifying website creation and content management.
BUNNYNET is a global content delivery network (CDN) service provider offering fast, reliable, and secure content delivery for businesses and individuals.
Notion is a versatile all-in-one workspace that combines productivity tools with CMS capabilities, offering users efficient content organization, collaboration, and customization, complete with rich text editing, structured databases, version control, and real-time collaboration for secure and effective content management.
Jekyll is a static site generator that transforms plain text files into fully functional, fast-loading websites, simplifying web development and improving site performance.
Hello Elementor is a WordPress theme optimized for use with the Elementor page builder, providing a flexible foundation for creating visually appealing websites.
Divi is a versatile and user-friendly WordPress theme renowned for its drag-and-drop builder, enabling effortless website design and customization.
Elementor is a user-friendly WordPress page builder plugin that empowers users to create visually stunning websites through drag-and-drop design, responsive templates, and advanced features.
Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.
Jetpack is a comprehensive WordPress plugin that offers a wide range of tools and features for website optimization, security, and performance enhancement.
Gravatar is a service for providing globally unique avatars visible wherever you post, comment, and interact online.
Amazon CloudFront is a global content delivery network (CDN) service built for high-speed, low-latency performance, security, and developer ease-of-use.
Amazon S3 is cloud object storage with industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. S3 is ideal for data lakes, mobile applications, backup and restore, archival, IoT devices, ML, AI, and analytics.
WP Engine is a leading managed WordPress hosting provider known for its speed, security, and exceptional customer support, making it an excellent choice for WordPress website hosting.
Shopify provides a comprehensive e-commerce platform with a user-friendly content management system for building and managing online stores effectively.
Shopify is a subscription-based software that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products.
Tumblr is a user-friendly content management system (CMS) that empowers individuals and businesses to create and customize their own blogs, websites, and online portfolios with ease.
Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your website or blog. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection.
WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database.
ClickFunnels is a leading SaaS platform that simplifies the creation of sales funnels, aiding businesses in optimizing their online marketing and sales processes.
Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.
Hostinger's Website Builder is a platform designed to help users create websites without the need for advanced technical skills.
Facebook is a popular social networking website that allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues.
Linktree simplifies social media bios by providing a single customizable link to all your content and monetization tools.
Framer transforms digital design into fully functional, animated websites with AI and live CMS, all from a single intuitive interface.
Lovable is an innovative no-code website building platform that enables users to create software products and websites using only a chat interface.