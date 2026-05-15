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Recipes

Browse through 123 Cloud Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Cloud (123)

  • Adobe Marketo

    Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.

    24K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • United Internet Hosting

    United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.

    14.7M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Dropbox Enterprise

    Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.

    48.9K recordsNASDAQ:DBX

  • ServiceNow

    ServiceNow is an American software company based in Santa Clara, California that develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations

    2.6K recordsNYSE:NOW

  • Stackpath

    StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.

    2.6M records

  • Fastly CDN

    Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services

    1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY

  • Blackbaud Raisers Edge NXT

    Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM) system to meet the needs of midsized to large nonprofit organizations.

    7.2K recordsNASDAQ:BLKB

  • DigitalOcean Droplets

    DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.

    2.1M recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • GoTo Connect

    GoTo is a flexible-work provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management.

    12.3K records

  • Akamai CDN

    Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.

    97.1K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • Akamai Edge DNS

    Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.

    161.6K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • Freshworks

    Freshworks builds tech that works for everyone, making it easy for IT, customer service, sales, marketers and HR to do their job and delight their customers.

    7.7K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Segment

    Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data.

    71.6K recordsNYSE:TWLO

  • SendGrid

    SendGrid delivers emails through the worlds largest cloud based email delivery platform.

    915.5K recordsNYSE:TWLO

  • Mobirise

    Mobirise is a drag‑and‑drop offline website builder for creating responsive sites without coding.

    89.3K records

  • Twilio

    Twilio is the world’s leading cloud communication platform that enables you to engage customers across channels.

    28.2K recordsNYSE:TWLO

  • Marchex Pixel

    Marchex is a leading Conversation Intelligence company that provides critical insights throughout the buying funnel.

    3.6K recordsNASDAQ:MCHX

  • Alibaba DNS

    Alibaba DNS is a secure, stable, and intelligent DNS service. It helps enterprises and developers convert human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses and routes user requests to required website or application servers.

    4.1M recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Alibaba Web Hosting

    Alibaba Web Hosting provides web hosting solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes. It helps reduce development, maintenance, and IT costs while guaranteeing the security and stability of website.

    2.3M recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Tencent Cloud

    Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.

    971K recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY

  • Microsoft 365

    Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.

    18.7M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Microsoft Dynamics 365

    Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a product line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management intelligent business applications

    26.3K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Sify Technologies

    Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally.

    1.6K recordsNASDAQ:SIFY

  • Newtek Business Services

    Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including website hosting and data storage.

    12.4K recordsNASDAQ:NEWT

  • Baidu Maps

    Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.

    2.2M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU

  • Baidu Analytics

    Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.

    2.1M recordsNASDAQ:BIDU

  • Weebly

    Weebly offers a free website builder that makes it easy to create a website, blog or online store.

    852.9K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

  • Discord

    Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.

    12.5K records

  • Mapbox

    Mapbox powers navigation for people, packages, and vehicles everywhere.

    69.7K records

  • Duda CMS

    Duda is a responsive website builder for digital marketing agencies, hosting companies, and online directories.

    611.6K records

  • Jimdo CMS

    Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience.

    434.1K records

  • Constant Contact

    Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.

    135.7K records

  • CSC Corporate Domains

    CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection

    2M records

  • Tilda CMS

    Tilda is a cloud-based website building solution that is designed to cater to the needs of website designers, website developers and social media marketers.

    427K records

  • Strikingly

    Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites.

    37K records

  • Nicepage

    Nicepage builds mobile-friendly websites.

    44.2K records

  • SolarWinds Pingdom

    SolarWinds Pingdom is a global performance and availability monitoring solution for websites, applications and servers.

    95.3K recordsNYSE:SWI

  • SolarWinds Loggly

    SolarWinds Loggly is a cloud-based log management service that does not require the use of proprietary software agents to collect log data.

    889 recordsNYSE:SWI

  • Azure DNS

    Microsoft Azure DNS is is a hosting service for DNS domains.

    560.9K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Webex by Cisco

    Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.

    51.1K recordsNASDAQ:CSCO

  • Joomla CMS

    Free and open-source content management system (CMS) for publishing web content on websites.

    558.5K records

  • GMO Web hosting

    GMO Web hosting is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, GMO Cloud Public and Lolipop.

    3.3M recordsTSE:9449

  • SAP

    Multinational software corporation that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.

    9.1K recordsETR:SAP

  • Dynatrace

    Simplifying cloud complexity and accelerating digital transformation with automatic and intelligent observability.

    9.9K recordsNYSE:DT

  • Salesforce Marketing Cloud

    Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the platform for delivering relevant, personalized journeys across channels and devices enabling marketers to deliver messages throughout all phases of the relationship.

    95.5K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • HubSpot CRM

    HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.

    930.7K recordsNYSE:HUBS

  • OVHCloud Registrar

    OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

    5.4M recordsEPA:OVH

  • Prismic

    Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers and content teams.

    9.9K records

  • Google Fonts

    Google Fonts is a web font service owned by Google that includes free and open source font families.

    48.3M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Google Hosted Libraries

    Google Hosted Libraries is a stable, reliable, high-speed, globally available content distribution network for the most popular, open-source JavaScript libraries.

    5.5M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Adobe Fonts

    Adobe Fonts partners with the world's leading type foundries to bring thousands of beautiful fonts to designers every day.

    2.9M recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • Drift

    Drift helps companies engage in real-time, personalized conversations so they can build trust and accelerate revenue.

    145K records

  • Alibaba Domain Registration

    Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.

    4.6M recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Adobe Sign

    Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature service that allows the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device.

    5K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • Zoho SalesIQ

    Zoho SalesIQ is a platform that can help you boost your sales, support and marketing activities on your business website or application.

    13.7K records

  • Amazon API Gateway

    Amazon API Gateway helps you build HTTP, REST, and WebSocket APIs with a fully managed service that makes it easy to create, publish, maintain, manage, monitor, and secure APIs.

    34.1K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Amazon Application Load Balancer

    Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) automatically distributes incoming application traffic across multiple targets and virtual appliances in one or more Availability Zones.

    775K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Amazon Route 53

    Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable cloud Domain Name System web service.

    4.2M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Yandex Webmaster

    Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site's performance in the Yandex search engine.

    580.5K recordsNASDAQ:YNDX

  • Google Translate

    Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another.

    627.4K recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Zoho CRM

    Zoho CRM is a cloud-based business management platform that offers sales and marketing automation tools with helpdesk, analytics and customer support functions.

    1.4M records

  • Instagram

    Instagram is a free photo and video sharing app. People can upload photos or videos and share them with their followers or with a selected group of friends.

    21.4M recordsNASDAQ:FB

  • Tencent QQ

    Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.

    1.1M recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY

  • Zendesk Sell

    Zendesk Sell is a comprehensive sales CRM that boosts team productivity and provides full pipeline visibility through customizable tools and seamless integrations.

    152.4K recordsNYSE:ZEN

  • Oracle Cloud

    Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers.

    2.5M recordsNYSE:ORCL

  • Cloudflare Web Analytics

    Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website.

    11.5M recordsNYSE:NET

  • Freshdesk

    Freshdesk is a cloud-based customer support software that is both feature-rich and easy to use. With multiple support channels available you can help customers through their preferred communication method.

    19.2K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshsales

    Freshsales empowers sales teams with more time for selling by automating the sales process and increases efficiency and productivity in their daily activities.

    2.2K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshmarketer

    Freshmarketer is a full-fledged marketing automation solution for fast-paced marketing teams that lets you engage your users across their lifecycle.

    345 recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshservice

    Freshservice is a cloud-based IT Help Desk and service management solution that enables organizations to simplify their IT operations.

    6K recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Freshteam

    Freshteam is a cloud-based HR and applicant tracking solution offered by Freshworks. The solution helps recruiters source, screen, interview, and hire candidates.

    56 recordsNASDAQ:FRSH

  • Blackbaud School Website System

    Attract admission prospects with Blackbaud School Website System, the leading CMS designed for the unique requirements of private schools.

    841 recordsNASDAQ:BLKB

  • Keap

    Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is a private company that offers an e-mail marketing and sales platform for small businesses,

    3.8K records

  • Agile CRM

    Agile CRM provides customer relationship management software.

    1.7K records

  • SALESmanago

    SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform

    8.1K records

  • Zadarma CRM

    Zadarma CRM is a cloud-based CRM solution to track relationships with potential customers and partners.

    2.4K records

  • Odoo

    Odoo contains business and customer management software tools.

    110.8K records

  • ActiveCampaign

    ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized businesses.

    1.1M records

  • Oracle Netsuite

    Provides software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations.

    7.4K recordsNYSE:ORCL

  • Exact Globe

    Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,

    12.2K records

  • Ontraport

    Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM

    3K records

  • Braze Web SDK

    The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages

    3.3K recordsNASDAQ:BZRE

  • OutboundEngine Website

    OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information

    17 records

  • WebEngage.com

    WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.

    609 records

  • Sentry

    Sentry is an error monitoring and performance monitoring platform that provides developers with info to diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code.

    1.2M records

  • Zapier

    Zapier is a product that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use and automate workflows.

    7.3K records

  • Timely

    Timely offers online appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites.

    1.3K records

  • SimplyBook.me

    Simplybook.me provides an online booking solution allowing service companies to accept bookings through any online device 24/7.

    4.5K records

  • 1C-Bitrix

    A system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.

    122.9K records

  • Bitrix24

    Bitrix24 is an online collaboration suite that features tools for communication, project management, and sales.

    76.7K records

  • Airtable

    Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet.

    12.9K records

  • Microsoft Windows Server

    Windows Server is a brand name for a group of server operating systems released by Microsoft.

    3.1M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Salesforce Service Cloud

    Salesforce Service Cloud is a customer service platform that helps businesses provide better customer service and support.

    1.6K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Adobe Marketing Cloud

    Adobe Marketing Cloud: A suite of integrated marketing solutions for managing campaigns, data, and customer experiences across channels.

    704.5K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • Salesforce Audience Studio

    Salesforce Audience Studio is a data management platform that helps marketers create personalized customer experiences.

    522 recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Kinsta Managed WordPress

    Kinsta is a managed WordPress hosting provider that offers high-performance hosting solutions for websites built on the WordPress platform.

    115.3K records

  • Siteground

    SiteGround boosts website speed and reliability by distributing content globally, optimizing performance and enhancing user experience.

    1.8M records

  • Cloudways

    Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform that offers easy, reliable, and high-performance hosting solutions for ecommerce stores, design agencies, developers, and bloggers.

    195.5K recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • Smartsheet

    The Smartsheet platform allows you to collaborate, manage, and report on work in real time, automate workflows, and deploy new processes at scale.

    20.1K recordsNYSE:SMAR

  • Sendcloud

    SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.

    4.4K records

  • Google Maps

    Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google, offering satellite imagery, street maps, 360° panoramic views of streets, real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for various modes of transportation.

    22.4M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • CDNJS

    CDNJS is a free and open source CDN powered by Cloudflare built to make life easier for developers.

    7.4M recordsNYSE:NET

  • SAP Commerce Cloud

    SAP Commerce Cloud is SAP's cloud-based e-commerce platform offering personalized shopping experiences across channels.

    2.2K recordsNYSE:SAP

  • Sage Intacct

    Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management and accounting software designed for businesses of all sizes.

    8.9K records

  • Amazon Simple Storage Service

    Amazon S3 is cloud object storage with industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. S3 is ideal for data lakes, mobile applications, backup and restore, archival, IoT devices, ML, AI, and analytics.

    1.9M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Microsoft ASP.NET

    Microsoft ASP.NET is a versatile web development framework known for building modern, secure, and scalable web applications.

    3.4M recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Heroku

    Heroku is a cloud platform as a service supporting several programming languages.

    161.6K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • Google Cloud CDN

    Google Cloud CDN is a global content delivery network (CDN) service that enhances website performance by caching content closer to users and reducing latency.

    5.5M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Amazon S3

    Amazon S3: Amazon's highly scalable, secure, and durable object storage service, ideal for various data storage and retrieval needs.

    1M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Hostnet B.V.

    Hosting provider that has been active in the consumer and business Internet markets since 1999. Hostnet has since grown to become one of the major players in the Dutch market.

    580.7K records

  • Digital Ocean APP

    DigitalOcean App Platform simplifies the deployment and scaling of web applications and static sites by automating infrastructure management.

    27.8K recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • Site 24x7

    Site24x7 is a unified IT monitoring platform offering comprehensive observability solutions for websites, servers, applications, and networks.

    1.6K records

  • Box

    Box, Inc. is a cloud content management company providing secure file sharing and collaboration solutions for businesses worldwide.

    20.2K recordsNYSE:BOX

  • Facebook Connect

    Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.

    661.5K recordsNASDAQ:META

  • Klaviyo

    Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers.

    518K recordsNYSE:KVYO

  • Replit

    Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.

    370.1K records

  • Base44

    Base44 is an AI-powered full-stack app builder that turns natural language prompts into live, deployable web applications — no coding required.

    651.3K recordsNASDAQ:WIX

  • Bolt

    Bolt.new is an AI-powered full-stack web development agent by StackBlitz that turns natural language prompts into complete, deployable applications running entirely in the browser.

    42K records

  • Flutterflow APP

    FlutterFlow is a visual low-code platform built on Google's Flutter framework that enables anyone to design, build, and deploy cross-platform mobile and web apps through a drag-and-drop interface — without writing code.

    3.4K records

  • Vercel V0

    v0 by Vercel is an AI-powered UI generation tool that converts natural language prompts into production-ready React and Tailwind CSS components.

    1.2M records

  • Bubble.io

    Bubble.io is the leading no-code platform for building fully functional, data-driven web applications through a visual drag-and-drop interface — without writing a single line of code.

    9.8K records