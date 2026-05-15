Adobe Marketo
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.
ServiceNow is an American software company based in Santa Clara, California that develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services
Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM) system to meet the needs of midsized to large nonprofit organizations.
DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.
GoTo is a flexible-work provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based remote work tools for collaboration and IT management.
Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.
Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.
Freshworks builds tech that works for everyone, making it easy for IT, customer service, sales, marketers and HR to do their job and delight their customers.
Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data.
SendGrid delivers emails through the worlds largest cloud based email delivery platform.
Mobirise is a drag‑and‑drop offline website builder for creating responsive sites without coding.
Twilio is the world’s leading cloud communication platform that enables you to engage customers across channels.
Marchex is a leading Conversation Intelligence company that provides critical insights throughout the buying funnel.
Alibaba DNS is a secure, stable, and intelligent DNS service. It helps enterprises and developers convert human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses and routes user requests to required website or application servers.
Alibaba Web Hosting provides web hosting solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes. It helps reduce development, maintenance, and IT costs while guaranteeing the security and stability of website.
Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.
Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a product line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management intelligent business applications
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally.
Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including website hosting and data storage.
Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.
Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.
Weebly offers a free website builder that makes it easy to create a website, blog or online store.
Discord operates as a voice, video, and text communication service to talk and hang out with friends and communities.
Duda is a responsive website builder for digital marketing agencies, hosting companies, and online directories.
Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience.
Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.
CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection
Tilda is a cloud-based website building solution that is designed to cater to the needs of website designers, website developers and social media marketers.
Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites.
SolarWinds Pingdom is a global performance and availability monitoring solution for websites, applications and servers.
SolarWinds Loggly is a cloud-based log management service that does not require the use of proprietary software agents to collect log data.
Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.
Free and open-source content management system (CMS) for publishing web content on websites.
GMO Web hosting is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, GMO Cloud Public and Lolipop.
Multinational software corporation that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.
Simplifying cloud complexity and accelerating digital transformation with automatic and intelligent observability.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the platform for delivering relevant, personalized journeys across channels and devices enabling marketers to deliver messages throughout all phases of the relationship.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers and content teams.
Google Fonts is a web font service owned by Google that includes free and open source font families.
Google Hosted Libraries is a stable, reliable, high-speed, globally available content distribution network for the most popular, open-source JavaScript libraries.
Adobe Fonts partners with the world's leading type foundries to bring thousands of beautiful fonts to designers every day.
Drift helps companies engage in real-time, personalized conversations so they can build trust and accelerate revenue.
Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.
Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature service that allows the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device.
Zoho SalesIQ is a platform that can help you boost your sales, support and marketing activities on your business website or application.
Amazon API Gateway helps you build HTTP, REST, and WebSocket APIs with a fully managed service that makes it easy to create, publish, maintain, manage, monitor, and secure APIs.
Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) automatically distributes incoming application traffic across multiple targets and virtual appliances in one or more Availability Zones.
Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable cloud Domain Name System web service.
Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site's performance in the Yandex search engine.
Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another.
Zoho CRM is a cloud-based business management platform that offers sales and marketing automation tools with helpdesk, analytics and customer support functions.
Instagram is a free photo and video sharing app. People can upload photos or videos and share them with their followers or with a selected group of friends.
Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.
Zendesk Sell is a comprehensive sales CRM that boosts team productivity and provides full pipeline visibility through customizable tools and seamless integrations.
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers.
Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website.
Freshdesk is a cloud-based customer support software that is both feature-rich and easy to use. With multiple support channels available you can help customers through their preferred communication method.
Freshsales empowers sales teams with more time for selling by automating the sales process and increases efficiency and productivity in their daily activities.
Freshmarketer is a full-fledged marketing automation solution for fast-paced marketing teams that lets you engage your users across their lifecycle.
Freshservice is a cloud-based IT Help Desk and service management solution that enables organizations to simplify their IT operations.
Freshteam is a cloud-based HR and applicant tracking solution offered by Freshworks. The solution helps recruiters source, screen, interview, and hire candidates.
Attract admission prospects with Blackbaud School Website System, the leading CMS designed for the unique requirements of private schools.
Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is a private company that offers an e-mail marketing and sales platform for small businesses,
SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform
Zadarma CRM is a cloud-based CRM solution to track relationships with potential customers and partners.
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized businesses.
Provides software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations.
Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,
Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages
OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information
WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.
SetMore offers appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites.
Sentry is an error monitoring and performance monitoring platform that provides developers with info to diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code.
Zapier is a product that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use and automate workflows.
Timely offers online appointment scheduling software that can be integrated into customer's websites.
Simplybook.me provides an online booking solution allowing service companies to accept bookings through any online device 24/7.
A system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.
Bitrix24 is an online collaboration suite that features tools for communication, project management, and sales.
Airtable is a cloud-based platform that combines the features of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet.
Windows Server is a brand name for a group of server operating systems released by Microsoft.
Salesforce Service Cloud is a customer service platform that helps businesses provide better customer service and support.
Adobe Marketing Cloud: A suite of integrated marketing solutions for managing campaigns, data, and customer experiences across channels.
Salesforce Audience Studio is a data management platform that helps marketers create personalized customer experiences.
Kinsta is a managed WordPress hosting provider that offers high-performance hosting solutions for websites built on the WordPress platform.
SiteGround boosts website speed and reliability by distributing content globally, optimizing performance and enhancing user experience.
Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform that offers easy, reliable, and high-performance hosting solutions for ecommerce stores, design agencies, developers, and bloggers.
The Smartsheet platform allows you to collaborate, manage, and report on work in real time, automate workflows, and deploy new processes at scale.
SendCloud enables online retailers to automate and optimize their shipping operations, offering features like label printing, track & trace, and return management.
Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google, offering satellite imagery, street maps, 360° panoramic views of streets, real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for various modes of transportation.
CDNJS is a free and open source CDN powered by Cloudflare built to make life easier for developers.
SAP Commerce Cloud is SAP's cloud-based e-commerce platform offering personalized shopping experiences across channels.
Sage Intacct is a cloud-based financial management and accounting software designed for businesses of all sizes.
Amazon S3 is cloud object storage with industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. S3 is ideal for data lakes, mobile applications, backup and restore, archival, IoT devices, ML, AI, and analytics.
Microsoft ASP.NET is a versatile web development framework known for building modern, secure, and scalable web applications.
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service supporting several programming languages.
Google Cloud CDN is a global content delivery network (CDN) service that enhances website performance by caching content closer to users and reducing latency.
Amazon S3: Amazon's highly scalable, secure, and durable object storage service, ideal for various data storage and retrieval needs.
Hosting provider that has been active in the consumer and business Internet markets since 1999. Hostnet has since grown to become one of the major players in the Dutch market.
DigitalOcean App Platform simplifies the deployment and scaling of web applications and static sites by automating infrastructure management.
Site24x7 is a unified IT monitoring platform offering comprehensive observability solutions for websites, servers, applications, and networks.
Box, Inc. is a cloud content management company providing secure file sharing and collaboration solutions for businesses worldwide.
Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.
Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers.
Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.
Base44 is an AI-powered full-stack app builder that turns natural language prompts into live, deployable web applications — no coding required.
Bolt.new is an AI-powered full-stack web development agent by StackBlitz that turns natural language prompts into complete, deployable applications running entirely in the browser.
FlutterFlow is a visual low-code platform built on Google's Flutter framework that enables anyone to design, build, and deploy cross-platform mobile and web apps through a drag-and-drop interface — without writing code.
v0 by Vercel is an AI-powered UI generation tool that converts natural language prompts into production-ready React and Tailwind CSS components.
Bubble.io is the leading no-code platform for building fully functional, data-driven web applications through a visual drag-and-drop interface — without writing a single line of code.