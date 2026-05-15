Skip to main content
Back to overview

Recipes

Browse through 149 Domains and Hosting Recipes

Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.

All Domains and Hosting (149)

  • Google Workspace

    Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

    39.2M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Stackpath

    StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.

    2.6M records

  • Fastly CDN

    Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services

    1.7M recordsNYSE:FSLY

  • Salesforce Commerce Cloud

    Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.

    5.7K recordsNYSE:CRM

  • DigitalOcean Droplets

    DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.

    2.1M recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • Squarespace CMS

    Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.

    9.3M recordsNYSE:SQSP

  • Cloudflare CDN

    Cloudflare CDN is a globally distributed content delivery network service that enhances website performance, security, and reliability by caching content closer to users and protecting against cyber threats like DDoS attacks.

    44.7M recordsNYSE:NET

  • Akamai CDN

    Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.

    97.1K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • Akamai Edge DNS

    Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.

    161.6K recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • ChinaNet Online Holdings

    ChinaNet makes communication between global enterprises and mainland China enterprises easy.

    394.2K recordsNASDAQ:CNET

  • Cogent Colocation

    Cogent is an internet service providers, delivering internet, ethernet and colocation services.

    124.5K recordsNASDAQ:CCOI

  • Consolidated Communications

    Consolidated Communications offers affordable and reliable email hosting, web hosting and domain name registration services.

    1.9K recordsNASDAQ:CNSL

  • Mobirise

    Mobirise is a drag‑and‑drop offline website builder for creating responsive sites without coding.

    89.3K records

  • GoDaddy SSL

    GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.

    41.2M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • GoDaddy Hosting

    GoDaddy is a well-rounded hosting provider, offering four different types of hosting: shared, VPS, Dedicated, and WordPress.

    1.7M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • GoDaddy Website Builder

    GoDaddy's website builder is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you make a responsive website with no technical knowledge required.

    6.3M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • ResellerClub

    ResellerClub is an online platform specializing in providing a variety of web-presence products and services for web professionals and resellers.

    1.6K records

  • iPage

    Is a web-hosting company that provides a range of services to individuals and businesses around the globe

    132.9K records

  • Alibaba Web Hosting

    Alibaba Web Hosting provides web hosting solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes. It helps reduce development, maintenance, and IT costs while guaranteeing the security and stability of website.

    2.3M recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Tencent Cloud

    Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.

    971K recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY

  • CyrusOne

    CyrusOne provides high-quality hosting co-location with connectivity and the flexibility your business needs to scale for future growth using a carrier-neutral approach.

    2.3K recordsNASDAQ:CONE

  • Tucows Hosting

    Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

    828.3K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • Newtek Business Services

    Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including website hosting and data storage.

    12.4K recordsNASDAQ:NEWT

  • BlueHost DNS

    Bluehost is a hosting provider powering millions of websites. Bluehost offers shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting and WooCommerce hosting as well as professional marketing services.

    1.7M records

  • HostGator DNS

    HostGator is a Houston-based provider of shared, reseller, virtual private server, and dedicated web hosting.

    814.6K records

  • Web.com DNS

    Web.com is an American company that provides domain name registration and web development services.

    5.9M records

  • Domain.com DNS

    Domain.com is a domain registrar and web hosting company also offering resources for shared hosting, WordPress hosting, and SSL certificates.

    1.5M records

  • FastDomain Registrar

    FastDomain is a web hosting company offering simple, but comprehensive, shared web hosting solutions aimed at budget-minded individuals or businesses.

    111.4K records

  • OVHCloud Registry

    The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.

    81.4K recordsEPA:OVH

  • Switch

    Switch is a global technology company whose core business is the design, construction and operation of ultra-advanced data centers.

    14.3K recordsNYSE:SWCH

  • Weebly

    Weebly offers a free website builder that makes it easy to create a website, blog or online store.

    852.9K recordsNASDAQ:SQ

  • Chunghwa Telecom

    Chunghwa Telecom Company is the largest telecommunications company in Taiwan and the incumbent local exchange carrier of PSTN, Mobile, and broadband services in the country.

    109.9K recordsNYSE:CHT

  • Webflow CMS

    Webflow is the first design and hosting platform built from the ground up for the mobile age.

    531.9K records

  • Jimdo CMS

    Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience.

    434.1K records

  • Verizon Web Hosting

    American multinational telecommunications conglomerate and a corporate component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

    5.8K recordsNYSE:VZ

  • Telefónica Brasil

    A Brazilian telecommunications group, subsidiary of Spanish Telefónica.

    5.1K recordsNYSE:VIV

  • CSC Corporate Domains

    CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection

    2M records

  • Strikingly

    Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites.

    37K records

  • Zyro

    Zyro is a powerful tool that makes it easy for you to build a beautiful website or launch an online store. Look professional from the start and grow your brand or business, online and beyond.

    679.2K records

  • Kentico CMS

    Kentico Xperience is a web content management system (CMS).

    10.3K records

  • Ucraft CMS

    Ucraft is a drag and drop website builder that allows to create a professional website quickly.

    1.2K records

  • GMO Web hosting

    GMO Web hosting is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, GMO Cloud Public and Lolipop.

    3.3M recordsTSE:9449

  • Strato AG

    Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.

    4.6M recordsETR:UTDI

  • GMO .Shop

    The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry and was established with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce.

    4.7M recordsTSE:9449

  • GMO Registrar

    GMO Registrar is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, Muu Muu Domain and z.com.

    10.1M recordsTSE:9449

  • Websitebuilder

    Web.com's Websitebuilder offers a straightforward solution for individuals and businesses to build professional websites with customizable templates and easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools.

    105K records

  • Cloudflare Registrar

    Cloudflare Registrar securely registers domain names, transfers existing domains, and effortlessly consolidate and manage all your domain portfolios.

    5.3M recordsNYSE:NET

  • OVHCloud Registrar

    OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

    5.4M recordsEPA:OVH

  • DreamHost Hosting

    DreamHost offers advanced web hosting services from shared hosting to cloud hosting.

    805.9K records

  • Liquid Web Hosting

    Liquid Web, LLC. is a privately held provider of web hosting services based in Lansing, Michigan, United States.

    451.3K records

  • Google Fonts

    Google Fonts is a web font service owned by Google that includes free and open source font families.

    48.3M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Google Hosted Libraries

    Google Hosted Libraries is a stable, reliable, high-speed, globally available content distribution network for the most popular, open-source JavaScript libraries.

    5.5M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Amazon Web Hosting

    Amazon Web Services offers cloud web hosting solutions that provide businesses, non-profits, and governmental organizations with low-cost ways to deliver their websites and web applications.

    80.3M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Twitter Bootstrap

    Twitter Bootstrap is an open-source front-end framework by Twitter, offering pre-designed HTML, CSS, and JavaScript components for building responsive and stylish web applications.

    39.7M records

  • Alibaba Domain Registration

    Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.

    4.6M recordsNYSE:BABA

  • Adobe Portfolio

    Adobe Portfolio is an image website hosting service by Adobe that is included free with Adobe Creative Cloud.

    162K recordsNASDAQ:ADBE

  • GoDaddy Registrar

    GoDaddy Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in the world that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

    88.5M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Amazon Application Load Balancer

    Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) automatically distributes incoming application traffic across multiple targets and virtual appliances in one or more Availability Zones.

    775K recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Amazon Route 53

    Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable cloud Domain Name System web service.

    4.2M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Yandex Webmaster

    Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site's performance in the Yandex search engine.

    580.5K recordsNASDAQ:YNDX

  • Loader

    Loader is a load testing service that allows you to stress test your web-apps and apis with thousands of concurrent connections.

    2.9K records

  • Register.com

    Register.com is a web hosting and internet domain register company.

    1.5M records

  • Tencent QQ

    Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.

    1.1M recordsNASDAQ:TCEHY

  • DreamHost Registrar

    DreamHost allows you to register one or multiple domain names. It supports all the most popular extensions and provides privacy protection standard.

    1.4M records

  • OVHCloud Hosting

    OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.

    7.2M recordsEPA:OVH

  • Cloudflare Web Analytics

    Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website.

    11.5M recordsNYSE:NET

  • DigitalOcean DNS

    DigitalOcean’s DNS tools let you manage DNS records for DigitalOcean and non-DigitalOcean resources in the same place you manage your infrastructure.

    439K recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • Squarespace Registrar

    Squarespace Registrar is a domain name registrar in that provides domain name registration products to its customers.

    5M recordsNYSE:SQSP

  • EPAG Hosting

    EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.

    25.1K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • Tucows Registrar

    Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

    12.3M recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • Tucows Mailserver

    Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

    3.3M recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • eNom DNS

    Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

    910K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • eNom Registrar

    Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

    3.4M recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • EPAG Registrar

    EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.

    221.9K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • EPAG DNS

    EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.

    18.1K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • Automattic Hosting

    Automattic Hosting offers paid web hosting plans for WordPress on custom domains.

    1.8M records

  • DigiCert

    An American technology company focused on digital security. ) DigiCert provides the public key infrastructure (PKI) and validation required for issuing digital certificates or TLS/SSL certificates.

    5.6M records

  • Ionos Hosting

    Web hosting company that provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting.

    11.9M recordsETR:UTDI

  • Ionos DNS

    Web hosting company that provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting.

    147.2K recordsETR:UTDI

  • Ionos Mailserver

    Web hosting company that provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting.

    138.2K recordsETR:UTDI

  • Safenames

    Experts in global domain registration, corporate domain portfolio management, and Online trademark protection.

    246.1K records

  • Hostinger Registrar

    Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web host.

    10.1M records

  • Hetzner Hosting

    Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.

    7.5M records

  • Hostinger Hosting

    Hostinger is a well-rounded web host that features high-quality customer service and uptime.

    10M records

  • Hetzner Registrar

    Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.

    924.8K records

  • Yourhosting Hosting

    Yourhosting specializes in Shared Hosting and VPS, Domain names, SSL, and Office 365.

    706.4K records

  • Linode Hosting

    Linode,is an American cloud hosting provider that focuses on providing Linux powered virtual machines to support a wide range of applications.

    15.4M recordsNASDAQ:AKAM

  • Unique domains

    Compile an accurate list of all the unique registered domains from gTLD, new gTLD, sTLD and ccTLDs that are indexed by Dataprovider.

    394.2M records

  • 1C-Bitrix

    A system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.

    122.9K records

  • All New gTLD domains

    The New gTLD Program is an initiative coordinated by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to enable an expansion of the domain name system.

    57.1M records

  • One Registry

    ONE Registry is the registry operator for the .ONE top-level domain, providing a unique and memorable namespace for individuals and businesses to establish a strong online identity.

    274.3K records

  • Engintron

    Engintron is an open-source Nginx installer to integrate Nginx on cPanel servers.

    51.7K records

  • Logicboxes

    LogicBoxes is a technology and solutions provider primarily for domain registrars, web hosts, and other web service companies.

    860 records

  • Hostgator Managed Wordpress

    HostGator Managed WordPress is a reliable and user-friendly hosting solution designed specifically for WordPress websites.

    129.1K records

  • Pagely

    Pagely is a premium managed WordPress hosting provider that focuses on providing scalable, secure, and high-performance hosting solutions for businesses and enterprises.

    529.3K records

  • Newfold Digital WordPress Hosting

    Newfold Digital offers WordPress Hosting solutions designed for performance, security, and user-friendliness, making it a reliable choice for website owners and bloggers.

    780.2K records

  • Pressable

    Pressable is a managed WordPress hosting provider that specializes in offering reliable, high-performance, and secure hosting solutions for WordPress users of all sizes.

    69 records

  • InMotion Hosting

    InMotion Hosting is a provider of Shared Hosting, WordPress Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers and Hosted Private Cloud.

    464K records

  • Nexcess Managed WordPress

    Nexcess is a high-performance managed hosting provider that specializes in offering tailored solutions for WordPress and WooCommerce.

    18.6K records

  • Siteground

    SiteGround boosts website speed and reliability by distributing content globally, optimizing performance and enhancing user experience.

    1.8M records

  • Flywheel

    Flywheel is Managed WordPress hosting built for designers and creative agencies. Build, scale, and manage hundreds of WordPress sites with ease on Flywheel.

    89.4K records

  • WHMCS

    WHMCS is a comprehensive client management, billing, and support platform designed for businesses of all sizes within the web hosting industry.

    10.4K records

  • cPanel

    cPanel is a Linux-based web hosting control panel that offers a user-friendly graphical interface and automation tools to simplify the process of hosting a web site.

    7.2M records

  • Plesk

    Plesk is a highly versatile web hosting control panel solution, designed to simplify the management of web services.

    3.2M records

  • Openprovider

    Openprovider offers comprehensive domain registration and internet security solutions, enabling businesses to manage digital identities efficiently and cost-effectively.

    2.7M records

  • Freeparking

    Is a domain name registrar and web hosting company based in New Zealand.

    53.9K records

  • Snapnames

    SnapNames.com is an online platform that specializes in the resale of expired and deleting domain names.

    130.2K records

  • UENI

    UENI offers services like creating websites, listing businesses on reputable directories and Google My Business, providing online booking capabilities, and building e-commerce platforms.

    7.9K records

  • BigRock

    BigRock is an internet services company that specializes in various web-presence solutions.

    343.6K records

  • CrazyDomains

    Crazy Domains is an international domain name registrar and web hosting company.

    669.4K records

  • Vodien

    Vodien is a Singapore-based web hosting provider that specializes in a range of internet solutions.

    47.6K records

  • Cloudways

    Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform that offers easy, reliable, and high-performance hosting solutions for ecommerce stores, design agencies, developers, and bloggers.

    195.5K recordsNYSE:DOCN

  • CDNJS

    CDNJS is a free and open source CDN powered by Cloudflare built to make life easier for developers.

    7.4M recordsNYSE:NET

  • Locaweb

    Locaweb, founded in 1998, is a leading Brazilian company offering web hosting, cloud computing, domain registration, and digital marketing services, catering to businesses of all sizes in Latin America.

    456.8K recordsB3:LWSA3

  • Astra

    Astra is a lightweight and highly customizable WordPress theme designed for speed and flexibility, making it ideal for building various types of websites.

    2.3M records

  • GeneratePress

    GeneratePress is a lightweight and highly customizable WordPress theme that offers speed, flexibility, and a user-friendly design for building websites.

    465K records

  • GoDaddy WordPress Hosting

    GoDaddy WordPress Hosting provides a user-friendly platform for creating and managing WordPress websites, offering one-click setup, automatic updates, and robust security features.

    443.2K recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Amazon CloudFront CDN

    Amazon CloudFront is a global content delivery network (CDN) service built for high-speed, low-latency performance, security, and developer ease-of-use.

    5M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Amazon Certificate Manager

    Easily provision, manage, and deploy public and private SSL/TLS certificates for use with AWS services and your internal connected resources.

    2.2M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Hostinger WordPress Hosting

    Hostinger WordPress Hosting provides fast, secure, and user-friendly hosting solutions for WordPress websites.

    5.9M records

  • WP Engine

    WP Engine is a leading managed WordPress hosting provider known for its speed, security, and exceptional customer support, making it an excellent choice for WordPress website hosting.

    578.1K records

  • GitHub Pages

    GitHub Pages is a static site hosting service that takes HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files straight from a repository on GitHub, optionally runs the files through a build process, and publishes a website.

    813.4K recordsNASDAQ:MSFT

  • Google Cloud CDN

    Google Cloud CDN is a global content delivery network (CDN) service that enhances website performance by caching content closer to users and reducing latency.

    5.5M recordsNASDAQ:GOOGL

  • Amazon S3

    Amazon S3: Amazon's highly scalable, secure, and durable object storage service, ideal for various data storage and retrieval needs.

    1M recordsNASDAQ:AMZN

  • Unpkg

    Unpkg is a fast, global CDN for any file available on the npm registry. Unpkg can be used to quickly access any file from an npm package, without needing to download or install the package.

    2.9M recordsNYSE:NET

  • One.com Hosting

    One.com is a beginner-friendly web hosting provider offering affordable website hosting, domain registration, and WordPress solutions.

    1.8M records

  • Spaceship

    Spaceship provides an integrated platform combining domain registration, web hosting, professional email, and web tools to streamline the creation and management of an online presence.

    7.6M records

  • Dogado

    Dogado.de offers a wide range of internet services, including domain registration, web hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud services, catering to individuals and businesses with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer support.

    480.4K records

  • Hostnet B.V.

    Hosting provider that has been active in the consumer and business Internet markets since 1999. Hostnet has since grown to become one of the major players in the Dutch market.

    580.7K records

  • Metanet Hosting

    Metanet Hosting offers reliable and secure web hosting solutions, including domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, and dedicated servers, for businesses and individuals in Switzerland.

    216.2K records

  • easyname

    easyname GmbH is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web hosting provider offering a wide range of services for individuals and businesses to establish and manage their online presence.

    135.1K records

  • checkdomain

    Checkdomain GmbH is a German domain registrar and web hosting provider offering a wide range of services for individuals and businesses to establish and manage their online presence.

    190.3K records

  • Zoner Oy

    Zoner Oy is a Finnish internet service provider and web hosting company offering a comprehensive range of services for individuals and businesses to build and manage their online presence.

    80.2K records

  • KingHost

    KingHost is a Brazilian web hosting company offering a range of services including cloud servers, domain registration, and email hosting, focused on reliable solutions for businesses and developers.

    76.8K recordsB3:LWSA3

  • WordPress CMS

    WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database.

    45.8M records

  • GMO GlobalSign

    GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services.

    2.2M recordsTSE:9449

  • Namecheap

    Namecheap offers domain registration, web hosting, and a range of online services to support individuals and businesses in establishing and maintaining their online presence.

    25.9M records

  • One.com Registrar

    One.com is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar offering domain registration, web hosting, and website management services.

    1.8M records

  • Afternic

    Afternic is a premier domain marketplace offering a vast selection of domain names and services to facilitate seamless buying and selling experiences.

    5.4M recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • Dan.com

    Dan.com is a Netherlands-based marketplace that simplifies domain trading with transparency and innovative brokerage solutions.

    400.2K recordsNYSE:GDDY

  • WordPress.com

    WordPress.com is a leading web-hosting platform operated by Automattic, providing managed hosting services for websites built on the WordPress content management system. It offers users simplified site creation, customizable designs, and comprehensive support, powering millions of websites globally.

    2.8M records

  • CloudLinux

    CloudLinux provides Linux-based OS, security, and patching tools for optimized web hosting.

    6.1K records

  • One.com WordPress Hosting

    One.com WordPress Hosting provides an affordable, user-friendly, and secure hosting solution with automatic updates, caching, and staging environments.

    2K records

  • Team Internet

    Team Internet (formerly CentralNic) provides digital advertising, domain monetization, and domain registration services through its Online Marketing and Online Presence divisions.

    2M recordsLSE:TIG

  • Hostinger Website Builder

    Hostinger's Website Builder is a platform designed to help users create websites without the need for advanced technical skills.

    739.9K records

  • Hover

    Hover is a domain registrar offering user-friendly domain registration, management, and email services with a focus on privacy and simplicity.

    844.2K recordsNASDAQ:TCX

  • Replit

    Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.

    370.1K records

  • Base44

    Base44 is an AI-powered full-stack app builder that turns natural language prompts into live, deployable web applications — no coding required.

    651.3K recordsNASDAQ:WIX