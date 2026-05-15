Google Workspace
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.
DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.
Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.
Cloudflare CDN is a globally distributed content delivery network service that enhances website performance, security, and reliability by caching content closer to users and protecting against cyber threats like DDoS attacks.
Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.
Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.
ChinaNet makes communication between global enterprises and mainland China enterprises easy.
Cogent is an internet service providers, delivering internet, ethernet and colocation services.
Consolidated Communications offers affordable and reliable email hosting, web hosting and domain name registration services.
Mobirise is a drag‑and‑drop offline website builder for creating responsive sites without coding.
GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.
GoDaddy is a well-rounded hosting provider, offering four different types of hosting: shared, VPS, Dedicated, and WordPress.
GoDaddy's website builder is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you make a responsive website with no technical knowledge required.
ResellerClub is an online platform specializing in providing a variety of web-presence products and services for web professionals and resellers.
Is a web-hosting company that provides a range of services to individuals and businesses around the globe
Alibaba Web Hosting provides web hosting solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes. It helps reduce development, maintenance, and IT costs while guaranteeing the security and stability of website.
Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.
CyrusOne provides high-quality hosting co-location with connectivity and the flexibility your business needs to scale for future growth using a carrier-neutral approach.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including website hosting and data storage.
PublicDomainRegistry is an industry leader in providing Domain Registration Solutions.
Bluehost is a hosting provider powering millions of websites. Bluehost offers shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting and WooCommerce hosting as well as professional marketing services.
HostGator is a Houston-based provider of shared, reseller, virtual private server, and dedicated web hosting.
Web.com is an American company that provides domain name registration and web development services.
Domain.com is a domain registrar and web hosting company also offering resources for shared hosting, WordPress hosting, and SSL certificates.
FastDomain is a web hosting company offering simple, but comprehensive, shared web hosting solutions aimed at budget-minded individuals or businesses.
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.
Switch is a global technology company whose core business is the design, construction and operation of ultra-advanced data centers.
Weebly offers a free website builder that makes it easy to create a website, blog or online store.
Chunghwa Telecom Company is the largest telecommunications company in Taiwan and the incumbent local exchange carrier of PSTN, Mobile, and broadband services in the country.
Webflow is the first design and hosting platform built from the ground up for the mobile age.
Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience.
American multinational telecommunications conglomerate and a corporate component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
A Brazilian telecommunications group, subsidiary of Spanish Telefónica.
CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection
Strikingly is a website builder that allows the user, with little or no development experience, to create mobile-optimized websites.
Zyro is a powerful tool that makes it easy for you to build a beautiful website or launch an online store. Look professional from the start and grow your brand or business, online and beyond.
Ucraft is a drag and drop website builder that allows to create a professional website quickly.
GMO Web hosting is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, GMO Cloud Public and Lolipop.
Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.
The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry and was established with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce.
GMO Registrar is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, Muu Muu Domain and z.com.
Web.com's Websitebuilder offers a straightforward solution for individuals and businesses to build professional websites with customizable templates and easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools.
Cloudflare Registrar securely registers domain names, transfers existing domains, and effortlessly consolidate and manage all your domain portfolios.
OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
DreamHost offers advanced web hosting services from shared hosting to cloud hosting.
Liquid Web, LLC. is a privately held provider of web hosting services based in Lansing, Michigan, United States.
Google Fonts is a web font service owned by Google that includes free and open source font families.
Google Hosted Libraries is a stable, reliable, high-speed, globally available content distribution network for the most popular, open-source JavaScript libraries.
Amazon Web Services offers cloud web hosting solutions that provide businesses, non-profits, and governmental organizations with low-cost ways to deliver their websites and web applications.
Twitter Bootstrap is an open-source front-end framework by Twitter, offering pre-designed HTML, CSS, and JavaScript components for building responsive and stylish web applications.
Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.
Adobe Portfolio is an image website hosting service by Adobe that is included free with Adobe Creative Cloud.
GoDaddy Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in the world that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) automatically distributes incoming application traffic across multiple targets and virtual appliances in one or more Availability Zones.
Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable cloud Domain Name System web service.
Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site's performance in the Yandex search engine.
Loader is a load testing service that allows you to stress test your web-apps and apis with thousands of concurrent connections.
Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.
DreamHost allows you to register one or multiple domain names. It supports all the most popular extensions and provides privacy protection standard.
OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.
Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website.
DigitalOcean’s DNS tools let you manage DNS records for DigitalOcean and non-DigitalOcean resources in the same place you manage your infrastructure.
Squarespace Registrar is a domain name registrar in that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
Automattic Hosting offers paid web hosting plans for WordPress on custom domains.
An American technology company focused on digital security. ) DigiCert provides the public key infrastructure (PKI) and validation required for issuing digital certificates or TLS/SSL certificates.
Web hosting company that provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting.
Web hosting company that provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting.
Web hosting company that provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting.
Experts in global domain registration, corporate domain portfolio management, and Online trademark protection.
Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.
Hostinger is a well-rounded web host that features high-quality customer service and uptime.
Hetzner Online is a company that focusses on hosting and cloud solutions with in-house data centers.
Yourhosting specializes in Shared Hosting and VPS, Domain names, SSL, and Office 365.
Linode,is an American cloud hosting provider that focuses on providing Linux powered virtual machines to support a wide range of applications.
Compile an accurate list of all the unique registered domains from gTLD, new gTLD, sTLD and ccTLDs that are indexed by Dataprovider.
A system of web project management, universal software for the creation, support, and successful development of corporate websites and online stores.
The New gTLD Program is an initiative coordinated by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to enable an expansion of the domain name system.
ONE Registry is the registry operator for the .ONE top-level domain, providing a unique and memorable namespace for individuals and businesses to establish a strong online identity.
Engintron is an open-source Nginx installer to integrate Nginx on cPanel servers.
LogicBoxes is a technology and solutions provider primarily for domain registrars, web hosts, and other web service companies.
HostGator Managed WordPress is a reliable and user-friendly hosting solution designed specifically for WordPress websites.
Pagely is a premium managed WordPress hosting provider that focuses on providing scalable, secure, and high-performance hosting solutions for businesses and enterprises.
Newfold Digital offers WordPress Hosting solutions designed for performance, security, and user-friendliness, making it a reliable choice for website owners and bloggers.
Pressable is a managed WordPress hosting provider that specializes in offering reliable, high-performance, and secure hosting solutions for WordPress users of all sizes.
InMotion Hosting is a provider of Shared Hosting, WordPress Hosting, VPS Hosting, Dedicated Servers and Hosted Private Cloud.
Nexcess is a high-performance managed hosting provider that specializes in offering tailored solutions for WordPress and WooCommerce.
SiteGround boosts website speed and reliability by distributing content globally, optimizing performance and enhancing user experience.
Flywheel is Managed WordPress hosting built for designers and creative agencies. Build, scale, and manage hundreds of WordPress sites with ease on Flywheel.
WHMCS is a comprehensive client management, billing, and support platform designed for businesses of all sizes within the web hosting industry.
cPanel is a Linux-based web hosting control panel that offers a user-friendly graphical interface and automation tools to simplify the process of hosting a web site.
Plesk is a highly versatile web hosting control panel solution, designed to simplify the management of web services.
Openprovider offers comprehensive domain registration and internet security solutions, enabling businesses to manage digital identities efficiently and cost-effectively.
SnapNames.com is an online platform that specializes in the resale of expired and deleting domain names.
UENI offers services like creating websites, listing businesses on reputable directories and Google My Business, providing online booking capabilities, and building e-commerce platforms.
BigRock is an internet services company that specializes in various web-presence solutions.
Crazy Domains is an international domain name registrar and web hosting company.
Vodien is a Singapore-based web hosting provider that specializes in a range of internet solutions.
Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform that offers easy, reliable, and high-performance hosting solutions for ecommerce stores, design agencies, developers, and bloggers.
CDNJS is a free and open source CDN powered by Cloudflare built to make life easier for developers.
Locaweb, founded in 1998, is a leading Brazilian company offering web hosting, cloud computing, domain registration, and digital marketing services, catering to businesses of all sizes in Latin America.
Astra is a lightweight and highly customizable WordPress theme designed for speed and flexibility, making it ideal for building various types of websites.
GeneratePress is a lightweight and highly customizable WordPress theme that offers speed, flexibility, and a user-friendly design for building websites.
GoDaddy WordPress Hosting provides a user-friendly platform for creating and managing WordPress websites, offering one-click setup, automatic updates, and robust security features.
Amazon CloudFront is a global content delivery network (CDN) service built for high-speed, low-latency performance, security, and developer ease-of-use.
Easily provision, manage, and deploy public and private SSL/TLS certificates for use with AWS services and your internal connected resources.
Hostinger WordPress Hosting provides fast, secure, and user-friendly hosting solutions for WordPress websites.
WP Engine is a leading managed WordPress hosting provider known for its speed, security, and exceptional customer support, making it an excellent choice for WordPress website hosting.
GitHub Pages is a static site hosting service that takes HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files straight from a repository on GitHub, optionally runs the files through a build process, and publishes a website.
Google Cloud CDN is a global content delivery network (CDN) service that enhances website performance by caching content closer to users and reducing latency.
Amazon S3: Amazon's highly scalable, secure, and durable object storage service, ideal for various data storage and retrieval needs.
Unpkg is a fast, global CDN for any file available on the npm registry. Unpkg can be used to quickly access any file from an npm package, without needing to download or install the package.
One.com is a beginner-friendly web hosting provider offering affordable website hosting, domain registration, and WordPress solutions.
Spaceship provides an integrated platform combining domain registration, web hosting, professional email, and web tools to streamline the creation and management of an online presence.
Dogado.de offers a wide range of internet services, including domain registration, web hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud services, catering to individuals and businesses with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer support.
Hosting provider that has been active in the consumer and business Internet markets since 1999. Hostnet has since grown to become one of the major players in the Dutch market.
Metanet Hosting offers reliable and secure web hosting solutions, including domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, and dedicated servers, for businesses and individuals in Switzerland.
easyname GmbH is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web hosting provider offering a wide range of services for individuals and businesses to establish and manage their online presence.
Checkdomain GmbH is a German domain registrar and web hosting provider offering a wide range of services for individuals and businesses to establish and manage their online presence.
Zoner Oy is a Finnish internet service provider and web hosting company offering a comprehensive range of services for individuals and businesses to build and manage their online presence.
KingHost is a Brazilian web hosting company offering a range of services including cloud servers, domain registration, and email hosting, focused on reliable solutions for businesses and developers.
WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database.
GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services.
Namecheap offers domain registration, web hosting, and a range of online services to support individuals and businesses in establishing and maintaining their online presence.
One.com is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar offering domain registration, web hosting, and website management services.
Afternic is a premier domain marketplace offering a vast selection of domain names and services to facilitate seamless buying and selling experiences.
Dan.com is a Netherlands-based marketplace that simplifies domain trading with transparency and innovative brokerage solutions.
WordPress.com is a leading web-hosting platform operated by Automattic, providing managed hosting services for websites built on the WordPress content management system. It offers users simplified site creation, customizable designs, and comprehensive support, powering millions of websites globally.
CloudLinux provides Linux-based OS, security, and patching tools for optimized web hosting.
One.com WordPress Hosting provides an affordable, user-friendly, and secure hosting solution with automatic updates, caching, and staging environments.
Team Internet (formerly CentralNic) provides digital advertising, domain monetization, and domain registration services through its Online Marketing and Online Presence divisions.
Hostinger's Website Builder is a platform designed to help users create websites without the need for advanced technical skills.
Hover is a domain registrar offering user-friendly domain registration, management, and email services with a focus on privacy and simplicity.
Replit is a cloud-based IDE and app hosting platform where developers write, run, and deploy code directly in the browser.
Base44 is an AI-powered full-stack app builder that turns natural language prompts into live, deployable web applications — no coding required.