Adobe Marketo
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.
Google Analytics lets you measure your advertising ROI as well as track your Flash, video, and social networking sites and applications.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer.
Salesforce Customer 360 is a comprehensive CRM platform designed to unify customer data and interactions, enabling businesses to deliver personalized experiences and drive growth.
Naver Analytics is a web analytics tool that helps website owners and businesses track and analyze user activity on their websites.
LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a product line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management intelligent business applications
Yandex Metrica offers web analytics from traffic trends to mouse movements to get a comprehensive understanding of your online audience and drive business growth.
Online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally.
The Snap Pixel is a piece of JavaScript code that helps advertisers measure the cross-device impact of campaigns.
Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.
Constant Contact offers a powerful suite of digital marketing tools that simplify online marketing for small businesses and nonprofits.
A behaviour analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys.
Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.
Microsoft Clarity is a free user behaviour analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through session replays and heatmaps.
Zoho PageSense is a conversion optimisation platform which combines the power of web analytics, A/B testing, and personalisation.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
The cloud-hosted service of Matomo provides you with a secure, cost-effective and reliable analytics solution, while still allowing you to have full control and ownership of your data and privacy.
LeadInfo links anonymous website visitors to full company profiles so that companies can identify high-quality leads in real-time.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the platform for delivering relevant, personalized journeys across channels and devices enabling marketers to deliver messages throughout all phases of the relationship.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
Amplitude Analytics is designed to help software product developers better understand behavior of their users.
Plausible is lightweight and open source web analytics. No cookies and fully compliant with GDPR, CCPA and PECR. Made and hosted in the EU, powered by European-owned cloud infrastructure.
LiveChat is an online customer service software with online chat, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities.
Leadfeeder is a website tracking software designed to help B2B marketers and sales teams see what companies visit their website.
Adobe PageMill is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor developed by Adobe Systems in 1994.
Adobe GoLive is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor and web site management application from Adobe Systems.
Adobe Fonts partners with the world's leading type foundries to bring thousands of beautiful fonts to designers every day.
Google Ads is an online advertising platform where advertisers bid to display brief advertisements, service offerings, product listings, or videos to web users.
Drift helps companies engage in real-time, personalized conversations so they can build trust and accelerate revenue.
Microsoft Advertising is a service that provides pay per click advertising on the Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo search engines.
mPulse puts all the numbers a marketing manager needs at his fingertips in visual dashboards, providing a complete picture of what is happening with site visitors.
Magento is an ecommerce platform built on open source technology which provides online merchants with a flexible shopping cart system, as well as control over the look, content and functionality of their online store.
Adobe Portfolio is an image website hosting service by Adobe that is included free with Adobe Creative Cloud.
Zoho SalesIQ is a platform that can help you boost your sales, support and marketing activities on your business website or application.
Grow your business and increase sales with online advertising solutions that help you find, attract, and engage customers on and off Amazon.
HubSpot Forms: A tool to create customizable, responsive forms for capturing lead information, collecting feedback, and conducting surveys, integrating seamlessly with other HubSpot tools.
51LA is a free traffic statistics technology service in China, providing third-party data statistical analysis services for various internet sites.
Zoho CRM is a cloud-based business management platform that offers sales and marketing automation tools with helpdesk, analytics and customer support functions.
Zoho Sites is an instant website builder that allows you to create visually appealing websites in minutes using an intuitive drag-and-drop tool.
Pipedrive Mailgen will allow you to seamlessly connect your sales and email marketing workflow to create personalized email campaigns for your Pipedrive contacts.
LeadBooster is Pipedrive's easy to use lead generation tool including a chatbot, live chat, prospecting database and web forms.
ActiveProspect offers consent-based marketing solutions to capture, validate, and document customer consent, ensuring compliance and optimizing lead acquisition.
Instagram is a free photo and video sharing app. People can upload photos or videos and share them with their followers or with a selected group of friends.
Telegram widgets offer a quick way to add a sharing button to your pages, embed posts from public channels or groups.
Oracle Infinity is a digital analytics platform for tracking, measuring, and optimizing the performance and visitor behavior of enterprise websites and mobile apps.
Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website.
Botpress is an AI agent platform for building and deploying conversational agents powered by large language models.
Zendesk LiveChat is a cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system and web analytics capabilities.
The TikTok Pixel is a piece of code that you can place on your website that allows advertisers to share website visitor events to TikTok via a browser.
Provides advertisements such as "Around the Web" and "Recommended For You" boxes at the bottom of many online news articles.
Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data.
Kissmetrics is a web analytics solution that helps to increase customer acquisition and retention rates.
Aventri's event technology platform helps you to create and manage registration, event websites and marketing campaigns.
Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is a private company that offers an e-mail marketing and sales platform for small businesses,
SALESmanago is a no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation Platform
Zadarma CRM is a cloud-based CRM solution to track relationships with potential customers and partners.
ActiveCampaign is a cloud software platform for small-to-mid-sized businesses.
Provides software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations.
Exact develops cloud-based and on-premises software for industries such as accountancy, wholesale distribution, professional services and manufacturing,
ZoomInfo WebSights is a tool that reveals the identities of organisations that visit your website and provides visualized analytics to inform your strategy.
Mailchimp is a marketing automation platform and email marketing service for managing mailing lists and creating email marketing campaigns.
Tawk.to is a live chat platform that enables users to monitor and chat with the visitors on their website.
Ontraport is a business automation software for entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and small businesses that incorporates tools like CRM
The Braze Web SDK allows collecting analytics and display rich in-app messages, push, and Content Card messages
OutboundEngine's Live Chat feature is an online lead generation tool to engage with potential customers
OutboundEngine's Website feature allows customers to capture leads, showcase expertises, and highlight contact information
WebEngage is a marketing automation platform that helps to craft contextual and personalized campaigns to engage users through mobile, email, display, push, web and IVR channels.
Splitbee is an all-in-one analytics and conversion platform that helps companies to optimize their online business.
WhatsApp Business is a platform that helps businesses to engage audiences, boost sales, and achieve improved customer support outcomes, by creating a connection between website users and its owner to chat in real time on WhatsApp.
Zoom is a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect online for video conference meetings, webinars and live chat.
Clearbit is a technology company specializing in providing business intelligence and lead generation services.
Salesforce Service Cloud is a customer service platform that helps businesses provide better customer service and support.
Adobe Marketing Cloud: A suite of integrated marketing solutions for managing campaigns, data, and customer experiences across channels.
Salesforce Audience Studio is a data management platform that helps marketers create personalized customer experiences.
eSputnik is an omnichannel CDP that streamlines cross-channel messaging campaigns to boost customer engagement.
Sojern is a travel-focused digital marketing platform to provide advertising solutions.
Tidio is a live chat app enriched with unique chatbot solutions, serving as a valuable customer experience tool for small businesses globally. With Tidio, companies can efficiently serve their clients, impacting businesses and users worldwide.
CNZZ is a leading web analytics platform in China, providing comprehensive website traffic analysis and user behavior insights for businesses to optimize their online presence.
Google My Business is a free online tool that allows businesses to manage and enhance their online presence on Google Search and Maps.
Histats is a comprehensive website analytics tool that offers real-time tracking of visitor behavior, traffic sources, and other key metrics to help website owners understand their audience and optimize their online presence effectively.
Elementor is a user-friendly WordPress page builder plugin that empowers users to create visually stunning websites through drag-and-drop design, responsive templates, and advanced features.
VWO (Visual Website Optimizer) offers powerful A/B testing and conversion optimization tools to help businesses improve their online user experiences and drive higher conversion rates.
Site Kit is a free WordPress plugin by Google, offering an integrated dashboard for effortless access to Google Analytics, Search Console, AdSense, and PageSpeed Insights, simplifying website performance monitoring and data management.
Yoast SEO is a prominent WordPress plugin that optimizes websites for search engines, helping users improve their website's search visibility and performance.
Calendly is an online tool dedicated to simplifying appointment scheduling with external integrations and customizable slots.
Optimizely is a powerful experimentation platform for businesses to optimize digital experiences through A/B testing and personalization, driving growth and innovation.
Shopify Analytics offers merchants detailed insights into their e-commerce performance, enabling data-driven decisions for optimizing sales, customer engagement, and marketing strategies.
Duda Analytics offers comprehensive website performance insights and analytics to optimize user experience and drive business growth on the Duda platform.
Google AdSense is a popular advertising platform that helps website owners and content creators monetize their online content through targeted ads.
DoubleClick is a renowned digital advertising platform empowering advertisers and publishers with tools for efficient online ad campaign management.
Displays interactive banner advertisements, generated based on the online browsing preferences and behaviour for each customer.
Rubicon Project, now known as Magnite, is a global advertising technology company that provides a transparent and efficient marketplace for buyers and sellers of digital advertising.
The GoDaddy Experience Improvement Program collects anonymized data from users to enhance the overall user experience of GoDaddy's products and services.
Google Tag Manager is a free tool that simplifies the process of adding and managing tags on websites, enabling users to deploy and update tags without the need for extensive coding knowledge.
Matomo is a versatile open-source web analytics platform that offers comprehensive insights into website traffic and user behavior, empowering organizations with data-driven decision-making capabilities.
WordPress Stats provides users with detailed insights into their website's performance, offering metrics such as visitor numbers, popular content, and referral sources, helping website owners make informed decisions to enhance their online presence and engagement.
Twitter enables website owners to seamlessly integrate real-time Twitter content into their websites, enhancing user engagement and extending Twitter conversations beyond the platform.
Adobe Audience Manager is a data management platform that helps businesses collect, analyze, and activate audience data from various sources to deliver personalized experiences across channels.
Forward Email offers secure, open-source email forwarding and hosting services for custom domains, emphasizing privacy and transparency.
Meta for Business provides tools for businesses to manage pages, run ads, and analyze performance across Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.
Rank Math is a comprehensive search engine optimization (SEO) plugin for WordPress, offering a wide range of features to help website owners optimize their content and improve search engine rankings.
Rakuten Advertising provides performance-based marketing solutions, connecting brands with consumers through affiliate marketing, programmatic display, and search marketing.
Rakuten Affiliate is a program that allows publishers to earn commissions by promoting Rakuten's products and services through their own platforms.
The Meta Pixel tracks website visitor interactions to optimize ads, measure conversions, and retarget engaged users on Meta platforms.
Finsweet delivers advanced tools and systems to extend Webflow’s capabilities for developers and teams.
Google Merchant Center helps merchants manage product listings and ads across Google platforms.
Ahrefs is a comprehensive SEO toolset to boost search traffic and optimize websites through advanced analysis tools.
Canva is an Australian-based online design platform offering user-friendly tools and templates for creating diverse visual content.
ClickFunnels is a leading SaaS platform that simplifies the creation of sales funnels, aiding businesses in optimizing their online marketing and sales processes.
Facebook Messenger enables businesses to add live chat functionality to their websites, facilitating real-time customer engagement and support.
Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.
Emma provides a versatile email marketing platform with features like automation and audience segmentation, empowering organizations to execute effective, personalized campaigns.
Workplace from Meta enhances organizational communication through familiar social media tools, offering features like instant messaging, file sharing, and video conferencing.
Facebook is a popular social networking website that allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues.
MailerLite is platform offering user-friendly tools for creating campaigns, automating workflows, and building websites.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement offers tailored solutions within the CRM suite to optimize lead generation and expedite sales cycles for B2B marketers.
Bitly provides URL shortening, branding, and analytics tools to enhance digital link management.
Linktree simplifies social media bios by providing a single customizable link to all your content and monetization tools.
Fin.ai is Intercom’s AI-powered support agent that autonomously resolves customer queries across channels using enterprise-grade accuracy and a customizable no-code setup.
Framer transforms digital design into fully functional, animated websites with AI and live CMS, all from a single intuitive interface.
Klaviyo is a powerful marketing platform that helps eCommerce store owners deliver a more personalized experience for their customers.
Figma is a browser‑based UI/UX design and prototyping tool that supports real‑time collaboration and seamless design‑to‑development workflows.