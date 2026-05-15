United Internet Hosting
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.
Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.
StackPath is an edge computing platform with virtual machines, containers, CDN, WAF, and more, to build, accelerate, and protect latency-sensitive workloads and applications.
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services
Datadog is a data observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.
Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM) system to meet the needs of midsized to large nonprofit organizations.
DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.
Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.
Cloudflare CDN is a globally distributed content delivery network service that enhances website performance, security, and reliability by caching content closer to users and protecting against cyber threats like DDoS attacks.
Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.
Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.
GitLab Pages is part of GitLab and provides developers the possibility to publish static websites directly from a repository in GitLab.
ChinaNet makes communication between global enterprises and mainland China enterprises easy.
Cogent is an internet service providers, delivering internet, ethernet and colocation services.
Consolidated Communications offers affordable and reliable email hosting, web hosting and domain name registration services.
Zenvias platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels.
Equinix is a US data centre company that offers colocation and interconnection services, operating carrier-neutral data centres and internet exchanges.
CloudFloorDNS Enterprise Managed DNS platform provides customers with the power to manage DNS & Domain related tasks in one easy to use secure interface.
SendGrid delivers emails through the worlds largest cloud based email delivery platform.
Mobirise is a drag‑and‑drop offline website builder for creating responsive sites without coding.
GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.
GoDaddy is a well-rounded hosting provider, offering four different types of hosting: shared, VPS, Dedicated, and WordPress.
Marchex is a leading Conversation Intelligence company that provides critical insights throughout the buying funnel.
GoDaddy's website builder is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you make a responsive website with no technical knowledge required.
ResellerClub is an online platform specializing in providing a variety of web-presence products and services for web professionals and resellers.
Is a web-hosting company that provides a range of services to individuals and businesses around the globe
Microsoft Ajax Content Delivery Network hosts popular third party JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and enables you to easily add them to your Web applications.
Alibaba CDN accelerates the response to users and increases the response rate. CDN has been applied for website acceleration, live streaming, etc.
Alibaba DNS is a secure, stable, and intelligent DNS service. It helps enterprises and developers convert human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses and routes user requests to required website or application servers.
Alibaba Web Hosting provides web hosting solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes. It helps reduce development, maintenance, and IT costs while guaranteeing the security and stability of website.
Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.
Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally.
CDW Technologies provides integrated information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers.
Charter Communications operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States.
CyrusOne provides high-quality hosting co-location with connectivity and the flexibility your business needs to scale for future growth using a carrier-neutral approach.
MongoDB is a source-available cross-platform document-oriented database program.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including website hosting and data storage.
PublicDomainRegistry is an industry leader in providing Domain Registration Solutions.
Bluehost is a hosting provider powering millions of websites. Bluehost offers shared hosting, WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated hosting and WooCommerce hosting as well as professional marketing services.
HostGator is a Houston-based provider of shared, reseller, virtual private server, and dedicated web hosting.
Web.com is an American company that provides domain name registration and web development services.
Domain.com is a domain registrar and web hosting company also offering resources for shared hosting, WordPress hosting, and SSL certificates.
FastDomain is a web hosting company offering simple, but comprehensive, shared web hosting solutions aimed at budget-minded individuals or businesses.
Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.
Switch is a global technology company whose core business is the design, construction and operation of ultra-advanced data centers.
Weebly offers a free website builder that makes it easy to create a website, blog or online store.
Chunghwa Telecom Company is the largest telecommunications company in Taiwan and the incumbent local exchange carrier of PSTN, Mobile, and broadband services in the country.
Duda is a responsive website builder for digital marketing agencies, hosting companies, and online directories.
Webflow is the first design and hosting platform built from the ground up for the mobile age.
Jimdo is a German website-builder and all-in-one hosting solution, designed to enable users to build their own websites without any web design experience.
American multinational telecommunications conglomerate and a corporate component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
CSC Corporate Domains is a brand name, domain management, and security company that offers brand and fraud protection
Tilda is a cloud-based website building solution that is designed to cater to the needs of website designers, website developers and social media marketers.
The Site123 sitebuilder can be used by a novice that has never built a website before. Its intuitive editing interface assumes no prior design experience or technical knowledge.
Zyro is a powerful tool that makes it easy for you to build a beautiful website or launch an online store. Look professional from the start and grow your brand or business, online and beyond.
SolarWinds Loggly is a cloud-based log management service that does not require the use of proprietary software agents to collect log data.
Free and open-source content management system (CMS) for publishing web content on websites.
A free and open-source web content management system (CMS) written in PHP and distributed under the GNU General Public License.
Ucraft is a drag and drop website builder that allows to create a professional website quickly.
GMO Web hosting is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, GMO Cloud Public and Lolipop.
Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.
Rocky Linux delivers a stable, RHEL-compatible platform with long-term support for enterprise and community users.
Web.com's Websitebuilder offers a straightforward solution for individuals and businesses to build professional websites with customizable templates and easy-to-use drag-and-drop tools.
Open-Xchange develops and provides web-based communication, collaboration, and office productivity software products for businesses.
Titan is a professional email suite that helps building deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers.
OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Prismic is a headless CMS with an API. They aim to simplify editing content on your website and make work enjoyable for developers, marketers and content teams.
Google Sites is a structured wiki and web page creation tool included as part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors suite offered by Google.
DreamHost offers advanced web hosting services from shared hosting to cloud hosting.
Liquid Web, LLC. is a privately held provider of web hosting services based in Lansing, Michigan, United States.
Google Fonts is a web font service owned by Google that includes free and open source font families.
Google Hosted Libraries is a stable, reliable, high-speed, globally available content distribution network for the most popular, open-source JavaScript libraries.
Amazon Web Services offers cloud web hosting solutions that provide businesses, non-profits, and governmental organizations with low-cost ways to deliver their websites and web applications.
Twitter Bootstrap is an open-source front-end framework by Twitter, offering pre-designed HTML, CSS, and JavaScript components for building responsive and stylish web applications.
Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.
Amazon API Gateway helps you build HTTP, REST, and WebSocket APIs with a fully managed service that makes it easy to create, publish, maintain, manage, monitor, and secure APIs.
Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) automatically distributes incoming application traffic across multiple targets and virtual appliances in one or more Availability Zones.
Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable cloud Domain Name System web service.
VK WorkMail allows users to create corporate mail for free by deploying up to 5000 mailboxes of unlimited size on the company's domain.
Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site's performance in the Yandex search engine.
Mail.ru Postmaster is a service that lets you see statistics about mailings for recipients who are Mail.ru users.
JSDelivr is a free public CDN for open-source projects that can serve web files directly from the NPM registry and GitHub repositories without any configuration.
Zoho Mail is a secure, ad-free, enterprise-ready business email suite with Calendar, Tasks, Notes, Bookmarks and Contacts.
Loader is a load testing service that allows you to stress test your web-apps and apis with thousands of concurrent connections.
Blogger is an American online content management system which enables multi-user blogs with time-stamped entries.
DreamHost allows you to register one or multiple domain names. It supports all the most popular extensions and provides privacy protection standard.
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers.
OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.
Cloudflare Free SSL/TLS is the first internet performance and security company to offer SSL protection free of charge.
Vercel is a platform for frontend frameworks and static sites, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.
DigitalOcean’s DNS tools let you manage DNS records for DigitalOcean and non-DigitalOcean resources in the same place you manage your infrastructure.
DigitalOcean Spaces provide S3-compatible object storage which lets you store and serve large amounts of data.
With the CMS of Webs you can build a professional website fast with beautiful, flexible templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller architectural pattern and based on Symfony.
Symfony is a PHP web application framework and a set of reusable PHP components/libraries.
An American technology company focused on digital security. ) DigiCert provides the public key infrastructure (PKI) and validation required for issuing digital certificates or TLS/SSL certificates.
DNS Made Easy is a privately owned internet service company and is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC. DNS Made Easy provides Domain Name System services, advanced traffic management, business continuity solutions, and email services to commercial and private domain names worldwide.
Web hosting company that provides domain registration, SSL certificates, email services, website builder packages and cloud hosting.
Contentful is a headless content management system (CMS) that helps digital teams assemble content and deliver experiences faster.
Hostinger is a well-rounded web host that features high-quality customer service and uptime.
Sentry is an error monitoring and performance monitoring platform that provides developers with info to diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code.
Oracle Linux is a Linux distribution packaged and freely distributed by Oracle, available partially under the GNU General Public License since late 2006.
Cisco Domain Protection helps to protect the ownership of brands by protecting their customers from phishers, spammers, and abusers.
The New gTLD Program is an initiative coordinated by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to enable an expansion of the domain name system.
ONE Registry is the registry operator for the .ONE top-level domain, providing a unique and memorable namespace for individuals and businesses to establish a strong online identity.
Windows Server is a brand name for a group of server operating systems released by Microsoft.
Kinsta is a managed WordPress hosting provider that offers high-performance hosting solutions for websites built on the WordPress platform.
SiteGround boosts website speed and reliability by distributing content globally, optimizing performance and enhancing user experience.
Flywheel is Managed WordPress hosting built for designers and creative agencies. Build, scale, and manage hundreds of WordPress sites with ease on Flywheel.
SnapNames.com is an online platform that specializes in the resale of expired and deleting domain names.
BigRock is an internet services company that specializes in various web-presence solutions.
Crazy Domains is an international domain name registrar and web hosting company.
BuyDomains.com is an online marketplace primarily specializing in premium domain name sales.
Vodien is a Singapore-based web hosting provider that specializes in a range of internet solutions.
CDNJS is a free and open source CDN powered by Cloudflare built to make life easier for developers.
Locaweb, founded in 1998, is a leading Brazilian company offering web hosting, cloud computing, domain registration, and digital marketing services, catering to businesses of all sizes in Latin America.
Gravatar is a service for providing globally unique avatars visible wherever you post, comment, and interact online.
Amazon CloudFront is a global content delivery network (CDN) service built for high-speed, low-latency performance, security, and developer ease-of-use.
Easily provision, manage, and deploy public and private SSL/TLS certificates for use with AWS services and your internal connected resources.
Amazon S3 is cloud object storage with industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. S3 is ideal for data lakes, mobile applications, backup and restore, archival, IoT devices, ML, AI, and analytics.
WP Engine is a leading managed WordPress hosting provider known for its speed, security, and exceptional customer support, making it an excellent choice for WordPress website hosting.
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service supporting several programming languages.
GitHub Pages is a static site hosting service that takes HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files straight from a repository on GitHub, optionally runs the files through a build process, and publishes a website.
A service which makes web development less frustrating by selectively polyfilling just what the browser needs.
Google Cloud CDN is a global content delivery network (CDN) service that enhances website performance by caching content closer to users and reducing latency.
Amazon S3: Amazon's highly scalable, secure, and durable object storage service, ideal for various data storage and retrieval needs.
Unpkg is a fast, global CDN for any file available on the npm registry. Unpkg can be used to quickly access any file from an npm package, without needing to download or install the package.
Tumblr is a user-friendly content management system (CMS) that empowers individuals and businesses to create and customize their own blogs, websites, and online portfolios with ease.
One.com is a beginner-friendly web hosting provider offering affordable website hosting, domain registration, and WordPress solutions.
Spaceship provides an integrated platform combining domain registration, web hosting, professional email, and web tools to streamline the creation and management of an online presence.
Dogado.de offers a wide range of internet services, including domain registration, web hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and cloud services, catering to individuals and businesses with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer support.
Hosting provider that has been active in the consumer and business Internet markets since 1999. Hostnet has since grown to become one of the major players in the Dutch market.
Metanet Hosting offers reliable and secure web hosting solutions, including domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, and dedicated servers, for businesses and individuals in Switzerland.
DigitalOcean App Platform simplifies the deployment and scaling of web applications and static sites by automating infrastructure management.
Fastly TLS allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.
easyname GmbH is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and web hosting provider offering a wide range of services for individuals and businesses to establish and manage their online presence.
WP Rocket is a premium caching and performance optimization plugin for WordPress, designed to improve website speed and performance with minimal configuration.
Checkdomain GmbH is a German domain registrar and web hosting provider offering a wide range of services for individuals and businesses to establish and manage their online presence.
Zoner Oy is a Finnish internet service provider and web hosting company offering a comprehensive range of services for individuals and businesses to build and manage their online presence.
KingHost is a Brazilian web hosting company offering a range of services including cloud servers, domain registration, and email hosting, focused on reliable solutions for businesses and developers.
WordPress is a free and open-source content management system written in PHP and paired with a MySQL or MariaDB database.
Microsoft Silverlight is a deprecated application framework designed for writing and running rich web applications, similar to Adobe's own runtime, Adobe Flash.
GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services.
Namecheap offers domain registration, web hosting, and a range of online services to support individuals and businesses in establishing and maintaining their online presence.
One.com is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar offering domain registration, web hosting, and website management services.
AlmaLinux is a free and open-source Linux distribution developed by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, designed to be a 1:1 binary-compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), providing a stable and reliable enterprise-grade operating system.
One.com WordPress Hosting provides an affordable, user-friendly, and secure hosting solution with automatic updates, caching, and staging environments.
Google Web Server (GWS) is a proprietary web server software powering Google's infrastructure to deliver fast and reliable web services globally.
Docker provides a comprehensive containerization platform that streamlines application development and deployment across multiple environments.
Lovable is an innovative no-code website building platform that enables users to create software products and websites using only a chat interface.
Base44 is an AI-powered full-stack app builder that turns natural language prompts into live, deployable web applications — no coding required.
FlutterFlow is a visual low-code platform built on Google's Flutter framework that enables anyone to design, build, and deploy cross-platform mobile and web apps through a drag-and-drop interface — without writing code.
v0 by Vercel is an AI-powered UI generation tool that converts natural language prompts into production-ready React and Tailwind CSS components.