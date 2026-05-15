Verisign
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
Recipes
Our Recipes help you identify the websites that use a specific software or hosting solution. Track how the use of web technologies changes on a monthly basis and get insights into how tech companies are performing on the web.
Verisign operates the authorative domain name registries top-level domains, .com and .net.
Adobe Marketo is SaaS-based marketing automation software owned by Adobe and built to help organizations automate and measure marketing engagement, tasks and workflows.
United Internet is the parent company of 3 major webmail providers: GMX Mail and Web.de, which are predominantly European providers, and Mail.com whose users are mainly from the US and the UK.
Mimecast Targeted Threat Protection is a product that defends against spear-phising, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks.
LivePerson is a publicly held, global technology company that develops conversational commerce and AI software.
Google Analytics lets you measure your advertising ROI as well as track your Flash, video, and social networking sites and applications.
WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application through the use of online drag and drop tools.
Atlassian Statuspage is a communication tool that helps you inform your users about outages and scheduled maintenance.
Appfolio provides cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry.
YouTube is a video sharing service where users can watch, like, share, comment and upload their own videos.
Google Workspace includes all of the productivity apps like Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.
Proofpoint offers software or SaaS aimed at different facets of email security.
Matterport offers an all-in-one platform to transforms real-life spaces into immersive digital twin models.
Apple Business Manager is a web-based portal for IT administrators to deploy iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac all from one place.
Financial technology company operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand.
Adyen is the payments platform providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to consumers globally preferred payment methods.
Tripadvisor offers a widgets to enhance your website with valuable reviews, ratings and photos from Tripadvisor.
The Booking.com Affiliate Partner Program gives the opportunity to connect a business to Bookings online accommodations booking platform.
Citrix provides technology allowing remote access type functionality to applications and computer desktops.
Spotify offers the possibility to embed a web player on your website. An embedded Spotify player lets fans instantly find and listen to music on a website.
Apple ID login offers an authorization object and add a button that allows users to sign in to a webpage with their Apple ID.
Dropbox Enterprise is built for larger businesses and offers powerful storage, sharing, collaboration tools, account capture and domain insights.
Twitter Ads offers 20+ product options to showcase your content and media in the best format possible. Although they can be used interchangeably, most map directly to a campaign objective and marketing goal to maximize results.
ServiceNow is an American software company based in Santa Clara, California that develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations
Fastly CDN is a Content delivery network (CDN) that providees image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services
Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a scalable, cloud-based software-as-a-service ecommerce solution.
Datadog is a data observability service for cloud-scale applications, providing monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform.
Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT is a fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM) system to meet the needs of midsized to large nonprofit organizations.
DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that run on top of virtualized hardware. Each Droplet is a new server either standalone or as part of a larger, cloud-based infrastructure.
Squarespace is a website design and web building tool, used to give companies a quick and simple way to develop an online presence.
Cloudflare CDN is a globally distributed content delivery network service that enhances website performance, security, and reliability by caching content closer to users and protecting against cyber threats like DDoS attacks.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally.
Akamai's comprehensive set of content delivery solutions is designed to deliver amazing digital experiences for every user, regardless of location, device, or network.
Akamai Edge DNS is a cloud-based solution that delivers 24/7 DNS availability, improves DNS responsiveness, and ensures DNS security by fending off the largest DDoS attacks.
Freshworks builds tech that works for everyone, making it easy for IT, customer service, sales, marketers and HR to do their job and delight their customers.
BigCommerce is a (SaaS) eCommerce solution that allows business owners to set up an online store and sell their products on the web.
CDK Global provides integrated information technology and digital marketing to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries.
GitLab Pages is part of GitLab and provides developers the possibility to publish static websites directly from a repository in GitLab.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
ChinaNet makes communication between global enterprises and mainland China enterprises easy.
Cogent is an internet service providers, delivering internet, ethernet and colocation services.
Consolidated Communications offers affordable and reliable email hosting, web hosting and domain name registration services.
Zenvias platform enables companies to create unique journeys for their end-customers across a variety of channels.
Equinix is a US data centre company that offers colocation and interconnection services, operating carrier-neutral data centres and internet exchanges.
Etsy Mini lets you select products from your shop items or from your favorites and then display it onto your own website by copying and pasting a code.
CloudFloorDNS Enterprise Managed DNS platform provides customers with the power to manage DNS & Domain related tasks in one easy to use secure interface.
Segment is a customer data platform (CDP) that helps you collect, clean, and control your customer data.
SendGrid delivers emails through the worlds largest cloud based email delivery platform.
Twilio is the world’s leading cloud communication platform that enables you to engage customers across channels.
GoDaddy SSL certificates are digital certificates that authenticate the identity of a website and encrypts information sent to the server using SSL technology.
GoDaddy is a well-rounded hosting provider, offering four different types of hosting: shared, VPS, Dedicated, and WordPress.
Marchex is a leading Conversation Intelligence company that provides critical insights throughout the buying funnel.
MarinOne helps advertisers maximize the results of their digital campaigns by giving them a single view of the customer.
MercadoPago is the leading online payment solution in Latin America that allows its users to securely, easily and promptly send, receive and finance payments online.
GoDaddy's website builder is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you make a responsive website with no technical knowledge required.
GoDaddy GoCentral is an online editing and publishing tool that helps you build a website, whatever your technical skills.
Microsoft Ajax Content Delivery Network hosts popular third party JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and enables you to easily add them to your Web applications.
Alibaba CDN accelerates the response to users and increases the response rate. CDN has been applied for website acceleration, live streaming, etc.
Alibaba DNS is a secure, stable, and intelligent DNS service. It helps enterprises and developers convert human-readable domain names into machine-readable IP addresses and routes user requests to required website or application servers.
Alibaba Web Hosting provides web hosting solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes. It helps reduce development, maintenance, and IT costs while guaranteeing the security and stability of website.
Tencent Cloud is a platform that provides a diverse set of cloud services that allow users to tap into the value of cloud computing and create their own digital world.
Alibaba DirectMail is a simple and efficient email service to help you send transactional notifications and batch email.
Microsoft 365 offers a suite of familiar Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and world-class security in one place.
LinkedIn is a social networking website designed for business professionals.
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a product line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management intelligent business applications
SurveyMonkey is cloud-based survey software that helps you to create and run professional online surveys.
The Trade Desk operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally.
CDW Technologies provides integrated information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers.
Charter Communications operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States.
CyrusOne provides high-quality hosting co-location with connectivity and the flexibility your business needs to scale for future growth using a carrier-neutral approach.
MongoDB is a source-available cross-platform document-oriented database program.
Yandex Metrica offers web analytics from traffic trends to mouse movements to get a comprehensive understanding of your online audience and drive business growth.
Online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Newtek Business Services provides a suite of business and financial services including website hosting and data storage.
Coinbase Commerce is a way for businesses to accept digital currency payments.
The Snap Pixel is a piece of JavaScript code that helps advertisers measure the cross-device impact of campaigns.
Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms.
Baidu Maps is a mapping service application provided by Baidu offering satellite imagery, maps and navigation software.
Baidu Analytics give digital marketers the tools they need to better understand Chinese visitors to their website.
Google Hosting is a web hosting service from Google Cloud to host static and dynamic websites in the cloud with click to deploy or customized solutions.
Global Payments provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments.
The top-level domain .ovh is an active generic top-level domain sponsored by OVHCloud.
American multinational financial services corporation that facilitates electronic funds transfers throughout the world.
American Express is a issuer of personal, small business, and corporate credit cards. It also provides online payment services.
Apple Pay is a mobile contact payment system and digital wallet service that Apple Inc.
Switch is a global technology company whose core business is the design, construction and operation of ultra-advanced data centers.
Western Union provides a means of moving money from person to person.
The AudioEye Accessibility toolbar provides assistive tools on websites to provide a customizable experience to users.
Weebly offers a free website builder that makes it easy to create a website, blog or online store.
Allows users to buy goods or services offered by online stores and pay off those purchases in monthly payments.
Braintree is part of PayPal and specializes in mobile and web payment systems for e-commerce companies.
Broadridge Financial Solutions is a public corporate services and financial technology company founded in 2007.
Chunghwa Telecom Company is the largest telecommunications company in Taiwan and the incumbent local exchange carrier of PSTN, Mobile, and broadband services in the country.
Cisco Secure Email can provide comprehensive protection that incorporates email security best practices.
American multinational telecommunications conglomerate and a corporate component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
A Brazilian telecommunications group, subsidiary of Spanish Telefónica.
SolarWinds Pingdom is a global performance and availability monitoring solution for websites, applications and servers.
SolarWinds Loggly is a cloud-based log management service that does not require the use of proprietary software agents to collect log data.
Cisco Webex is the leading enterprise solution for video conferencing, online meetings, screen share, and webinars.
Microsoft Clarity is a free user behaviour analytics tool that helps you understand how users are interacting with your website through session replays and heatmaps.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
GMO Web hosting is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, GMO Cloud Public and Lolipop.
Strato AG is an internet hosting service provider headquartered in Berlin, Germany. It is a subsidiary of United Internet AG. Strato operates mainly in Germany and the Netherlands and serves more than 2 million customers.
The top level domain .shop is operated by GMO Registry and was established with a vision of building the global home of ecommerce.
GMO Registrar is a market leader for domain names and web hosting services in Japan and operates different labels for domain registration such as Onamae.com, Muu Muu Domain and z.com.
GMO MakeShop offers sophisticated, low-cost online store construction and management ASP service.
Multinational software corporation that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations.
KnowBe4 is the world's largest integrated platform for security awareness training combined with simulated phishing attacks.
SAP SuccessFactors is an HR tool that provides cloud-based software for human capital management using the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.
Cloudflare Registrar securely registers domain names, transfers existing domains, and effortlessly consolidate and manage all your domain portfolios.
Simplifying cloud complexity and accelerating digital transformation with automatic and intelligent observability.
Salesforce Marketing Cloud is the platform for delivering relevant, personalized journeys across channels and devices enabling marketers to deliver messages throughout all phases of the relationship.
HubSpot is a marketing and sales platform that helps companies attract visitors, convert leads and close deals.
OVHCloud Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in Europe that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Amplitude Analytics is designed to help software product developers better understand behavior of their users.
Global-e is a cross-border e-commerce enablement platform that enables brands and retailers to deliver purchase experiences to customers.
LiveChat is an online customer service software with online chat, help desk software, and web analytics capabilities.
Google Sites is a structured wiki and web page creation tool included as part of the free, web-based Google Docs Editors suite offered by Google.
Adobe PageMill is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor developed by Adobe Systems in 1994.
Google Fonts is a web font service owned by Google that includes free and open source font families.
Google Hosted Libraries is a stable, reliable, high-speed, globally available content distribution network for the most popular, open-source JavaScript libraries.
Apple Maps is a web mapping service developed by Apple Inc. It is the default map system of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.
Adobe GoLive is a what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) HTML editor and web site management application from Adobe Systems.
Amazon Web Services offers cloud web hosting solutions that provide businesses, non-profits, and governmental organizations with low-cost ways to deliver their websites and web applications.
Adobe Fonts partners with the world's leading type foundries to bring thousands of beautiful fonts to designers every day.
Google Ads is an online advertising platform where advertisers bid to display brief advertisements, service offerings, product listings, or videos to web users.
Microsoft Advertising is a service that provides pay per click advertising on the Bing, Yahoo!, and DuckDuckGo search engines.
mPulse puts all the numbers a marketing manager needs at his fingertips in visual dashboards, providing a complete picture of what is happening with site visitors.
Alibaba Domain Registration aims to help you search, register and analyze your domain name in China with privacy secured.
Magento is an ecommerce platform built on open source technology which provides online merchants with a flexible shopping cart system, as well as control over the look, content and functionality of their online store.
Adobe Sign is a cloud-based e-signature service that allows the user to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device.
Adobe Portfolio is an image website hosting service by Adobe that is included free with Adobe Creative Cloud.
GoDaddy Registrar is the largest domain name registrar in the world that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Amazon API Gateway helps you build HTTP, REST, and WebSocket APIs with a fully managed service that makes it easy to create, publish, maintain, manage, monitor, and secure APIs.
Grow your business and increase sales with online advertising solutions that help you find, attract, and engage customers on and off Amazon.
Elastic Load Balancing (ELB) automatically distributes incoming application traffic across multiple targets and virtual appliances in one or more Availability Zones.
Amazon Route 53 is a highly available and scalable cloud Domain Name System web service.
Amazon Simple Email Service is a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable email service that enables developers to send mail from within any application.
HubSpot Forms: A tool to create customizable, responsive forms for capturing lead information, collecting feedback, and conducting surveys, integrating seamlessly with other HubSpot tools.
VK WorkMail allows users to create corporate mail for free by deploying up to 5000 mailboxes of unlimited size on the company's domain.
Yandex webmaster tools is a free web service provided by Yandex for webmasters to monitor their site's performance in the Yandex search engine.
Mail.ru Postmaster is a service that lets you see statistics about mailings for recipients who are Mail.ru users.
Google Translate is a multilingual neural machine translation service developed by Google to translate text, documents and websites from one language into another.
Blogger is an American online content management system which enables multi-user blogs with time-stamped entries.
Instagram is a free photo and video sharing app. People can upload photos or videos and share them with their followers or with a selected group of friends.
Tencent QQ offers services that provide online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat software.
Zendesk Sell is a comprehensive sales CRM that boosts team productivity and provides full pipeline visibility through customizable tools and seamless integrations.
Oracle Cloud is a cloud computing service offered by Oracle Corporation providing servers, storage, network, applications and services through a global network of Oracle Corporation managed data centers.
Oracle Infinity is a digital analytics platform for tracking, measuring, and optimizing the performance and visitor behavior of enterprise websites and mobile apps.
OVH is a leading French-based hosting provider that provides a full range of web hosting and server hosting designed to fit a variety of clients.
Cloudflare Free SSL/TLS is the first internet performance and security company to offer SSL protection free of charge.
Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website.
DigitalOcean’s DNS tools let you manage DNS records for DigitalOcean and non-DigitalOcean resources in the same place you manage your infrastructure.
DigitalOcean Spaces provide S3-compatible object storage which lets you store and serve large amounts of data.
Squarespace Registrar is a domain name registrar in that provides domain name registration products to its customers.
Freshdesk is a cloud-based customer support software that is both feature-rich and easy to use. With multiple support channels available you can help customers through their preferred communication method.
Freshsales empowers sales teams with more time for selling by automating the sales process and increases efficiency and productivity in their daily activities.
Freshmarketer is a full-fledged marketing automation solution for fast-paced marketing teams that lets you engage your users across their lifecycle.
Freshservice is a cloud-based IT Help Desk and service management solution that enables organizations to simplify their IT operations.
Freshteam is a cloud-based HR and applicant tracking solution offered by Freshworks. The solution helps recruiters source, screen, interview, and hire candidates.
Zendesk LiveChat is a cloud-based customer service software with live support, ticketing system and web analytics capabilities.
Attract admission prospects with Blackbaud School Website System, the leading CMS designed for the unique requirements of private schools.
With the CMS of Webs you can build a professional website fast with beautiful, flexible templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface.
Mercado Shops is the eCommerce platform offered by Mercado Libre, it allows you to have your own professional online store.
Widget that provides a fully featured and customizable login experience which can be used to authenticate and register users in web and mobile applications.
The Okta Identity Engine is a set of customizable building blocks for every access experience: identify, authorize, enroll and issue.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
Provides hosting, domain name registration, email and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
EPAG Domain Services GMbH is a domain name registrar based in Bonn, Germany.
Sogou is a Chinese search engine that was launched in 2004, and is currently the third-largest search engine in China.
Atlassian Guard is a set of capabilities that gives administrators company-wide visibility, control, and security over their Atlassian cloud products.
The Semrush Site Audit Widget is a lead generation tool for SEO companies. Semrush generates a SEO report and sends it to the potential customer and the SEO company.
Trustpilot.com is a Danish consumer review website which hosts reviews of businesses worldwide.
DocuSign ensures the security, mobility, reliability, and ease of use you need to digitally transform your business.
New Relic is a technology company which develops cloud-based software to help website and application owners track the performance of their services.
Oracle Linux is a Linux distribution packaged and freely distributed by Oracle, available partially under the GNU General Public License since late 2006.
Monday is a versatile and customizable work management platform designed to help teams and organizations streamline their processes, collaborate effectively, and manage projects efficiently in a single digital workspace.
Linode,is an American cloud hosting provider that focuses on providing Linux powered virtual machines to support a wide range of applications.
Cloudflare Pages is a static site hosting service offered by Cloudflare. It allows users to easily deploy and host web pages and web applications on Cloudflare's global network.
Zoom is a video conferencing platform that allows users to connect online for video conference meetings, webinars and live chat.
Cloudflare DNS is an enterprise-grade authoritative DNS service that offers the fastest response time, unparalleled redundancy and advanced security.
Windows Server is a brand name for a group of server operating systems released by Microsoft.
Salesforce Service Cloud is a customer service platform that helps businesses provide better customer service and support.
Adobe Marketing Cloud: A suite of integrated marketing solutions for managing campaigns, data, and customer experiences across channels.
GoDaddy Poynt is a revolutionary open commerce platform empowering merchants with the technology to transform their business.
Brightcove is a cloud-based online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.
The Smartsheet platform allows you to collaborate, manage, and report on work in real time, automate workflows, and deploy new processes at scale.
CloudFlare DNS offers a range of paid plans for businesses and organizations, including Premium plans. These plans provide advanced features and higher levels of performance and security than the free plan.
Google Maps is a web mapping service developed by Google, offering satellite imagery, street maps, 360° panoramic views of streets, real-time traffic conditions, and route planning for various modes of transportation.
CDNJS is a free and open source CDN powered by Cloudflare built to make life easier for developers.
Square creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement.
Yandex Maps is a mapping service by Yandex, a Russian technology company. It offers detailed maps, driving directions, real-time traffic information, and local search functionalities.
Amazon CloudFront is a global content delivery network (CDN) service built for high-speed, low-latency performance, security, and developer ease-of-use.
Easily provision, manage, and deploy public and private SSL/TLS certificates for use with AWS services and your internal connected resources.
Amazon S3 is cloud object storage with industry-leading scalability, data availability, security, and performance. S3 is ideal for data lakes, mobile applications, backup and restore, archival, IoT devices, ML, AI, and analytics.
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service supporting several programming languages.
Displays interactive banner advertisements, generated based on the online browsing preferences and behaviour for each customer.
Google Tag Manager is a free tool that simplifies the process of adding and managing tags on websites, enabling users to deploy and update tags without the need for extensive coding knowledge.
Twitter enables website owners to seamlessly integrate real-time Twitter content into their websites, enhancing user engagement and extending Twitter conversations beyond the platform.
Shopify is a subscription-based software that allows anyone to set up an online store and sell their products.
Vimeo makes it easy to add a video to your website or blog. The 4K video player automatically looks great on mobile, no matter your connection.
Adobe Audience Manager is a data management platform that helps businesses collect, analyze, and activate audience data from various sources to deliver personalized experiences across channels.
Takeaway offers the possibility to host the menu of a restaurant not only on Takeaway but also on the restaurants own domain name.
Fastly TLS allow websites and applications to serve traffic over HTTPS, offering privacy and data security for services.
Microsoft Silverlight is a deprecated application framework designed for writing and running rich web applications, similar to Adobe's own runtime, Adobe Flash.
GMO GlobalSign is a WebTrust-certified certificate authority (CAs) and provider of Identity Services.
AlmaLinux is a free and open-source Linux distribution developed by the AlmaLinux OS Foundation, designed to be a 1:1 binary-compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), providing a stable and reliable enterprise-grade operating system.
Facebook Connect is a single sign-on application which allows users to interact on other websites through their Facebook account.
Facebook is a popular social networking website that allows registered users to create profiles, upload photos and video, send messages and keep in touch with friends, family and colleagues.